March 31-April 3
1921
Fire destroys slaughter house
Oregon Meat Company plant is burned down
Loss $14,000 and insurance $7000 — cold storage plant, machines and buildings lost
The slaughter house of the Oregon Meat Company of which N.D. Oswald is manager was destroyed by a fire which started about 1 o’clock this morning. It was a well equipped place and practically a total loss. Only the hide house was saved. The loss is about $14,000 and the insurance $7000.
The slaughter house was located a quarter of a mile beyond the end of the bridge across Coal Bank Inlet near the radio station. Besides the slaughter house there was a cold storage plant and sausage making machine, smoke house and other equipment. Quite a quantity of smoked meat was lost as well as the building being burned to the ground and the machinery ruined.
There was some cattle at the place but these were released in time to save them.
It is not known just how the fire started but possibly from the boiler.
New fire signals for North Bend
Siren will be operated from central office
Fire Chief Loomis distributes cards about the city for use of the people
New arrangements have been made for sounding the fire signals at North Bend. The siren will still remain at the Buehner mill, but it will be operated electrically from the telephone central office instead of by steam.
A new set of signals has been arranged for the plants on water front. Formerly there was only one signal for the water front but now there will be separate ones for the different plants.
Cards giving the signals have been printed and a thousand of these are being distributed throughout the city by Fire Chief Loomis. Everyone who has a telephone is given a card and there is a blank space for each person to fill in the ward in which their house is located so they can act.
Is organizing sheep breeders
J.B. Cornett of Shedd visiting Coos and Curry
Is here in interests of proposed Oregon Wool and Mohair Growers Association
J.D. Cornett, Shorthorn breeder and sheep man of Shedd, Oregon, is in Coos and Curry counties this week in the interest of the proposed Oregon Wool and Mohair Growers Cooperative association which is fostered by the State Farm Bureau Federation. There are 2,136,363 sheep and goats in the state of Oregon and of these 16,849 are in Coos and Curry counties.
It is proposed by this contemplated organization to form a cooperative marketing association pool for a term of five years for the wool and mohair produced by at least fifty per cent of these animals.
The wool and mohair will be assembled at one central point and sold on the basis of grade. Wool of equal grade and quality thereby making up sufficient lots to offer inducements for wool manufacturing buyers to offer better prices on account of a less expensive purchasing system; and the wool having been graded by government graders it affords the means for the purchasing of uniform quality.
Concrete plant ready for work
McGeorge Gravel Co. will soon have machinery installed to supply tile, building tile and blocks
The concrete products plant for the McGeorge Gravel Company has been completed, and everything is in readiness for the installation of machinery which is expected to arrive within the next few days.
This plant will have ample capacity to supply the requirements of this Southwestern Oregon territory and is strictly up-to-date in every respect. Before making a decision as to the type of machinery to be installed an extensive survey was made of available equipment; the company employing the services of G.E. Warren, civil engineer, of Chicago, who has a national reputation as an authority and consulting engineer on concrete and allied industries. It is therefore felt that the products from this new factory will be absolutely satisfactory in every respect as it is now generally conceded that concrete products well made are vastly superior to the clay article.
The plant at present will be equipped to manufacture both common and faced brick, hollow building tile, Anchor “Dri-Wall” blocks, drain tile and silo tile. All these products will be manufactured on power operated machinery which assures a uniform product of high quality at all times.
Funeral to be held Sunday
Services for late Dean Horsfall are arraigned
Remains will be brought from Bandon Saturday evening — Bishop Sumner is coming
Arrangements have bene completed for the funeral of the late Dean Horsfall. Saturday morning services will be held at the Episcopal church in Bandon. Bishop Sumner of Portland passed through here today and will be at Bandon and read the service there, assisted by Rev. J. Claud Black of Marshfield and Rev. Mr. Couper, of Coquille.
The body will be brought to Marshfield on the evening train Saturday and will lie in state at Emmanuel Episcopal church in this city.
There will be a requiem Sunday morning at 8 o’clock and the burial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from the church, Bishop Sumner officiating, assisted by Rev. Black and Rev. Couper.
The burial will be at Coos River Cemetery.
Boy Scout saves girl from death
Jimmy Dingman of North Bend proves a hero
Jumps into the bay and prevents Thirsa Bacon from drowning after falling from wharf
Jimmy Dingman, aged 13, Boy Scout of North Bend and son of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Dingman, proved himself a hero yesterday afternoon. Little Thirsa Bacon, ten year old daughter of George Bacon, while playing with other children on the water front, fell through a hole in the wharf. She struck her head and became unconscious and was floating out on the tide.
Jimmy jumped in the water which was very cold, fought against the tie and held up the little girl until Jack Metzel rescued them both. The boy was exhausted when taken out. He will be recommended for the Boy Scout honor medal.
1971
Coos Bay girl wins $100 in SOLV design contest
Janet Bedingfield, a Marshfield Junior High 8th grader, has been announced winner of a $100 gift certificate from Meier and Frank Co., in the statewide design contest for Save Oregon from Litter and Vandalism (SOLV) program. The announcement came from Mrs. Roger Flanagan of Coos Bay, Coos County SOLV chairman, who was notified by Frank Quinlan, SOLV, Inc., director.
Janet, 14, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James B. Bedingfield Jr. Her design entry showed a hand holding SOLV stretched across a map of Oregon.
More than 10,000 Oregon students entered designs in the SOLV contest. Janet’s design was chosen as runner-up in grades 4 through 8.
Marshfield, Bandon battle to 2-2 standoff in debut
BANDON — Visiting Marshfield and Bandon battled to a 2-all standoff in their 1971prep baseball opener Thursday in a game called after seven innings on account of darkness.
Bandon rallied to force the deadlock after giving up a pair of first-inning tallies to the Pirates.
A throwing error following a free pass to Dave Brown and a single by Jeff McKay brought in one run for Marshfield while Larry Johnson stroked a single to right to drive in McKay with the second tally.
Bandon went until the third inning before gaining its first run which came on a walk to Steve Clausen, a single by Russ Francer and an error. In the fourth inning, Bandon loaded the bases with one out before Jim Verger replaced McKay on the mound and struck out the side to end the threat.
But in the fifth, Gordy Groshong smashed a three-bagger to lead off the frame and then romped home on Truett Forrests’s ground out to the right side of the infield.
Neither club could mount an offensive threat the rest of the way. Verger and McKay combined for a two-hitter against the Tigers, fanning 14 and walking five. Gary Chrismon, Scott Sutherland and Charles MacDonald retaliated with a two-hit effort of their own against Marshfield.
2001
State workers help curb area’s hunger
Governor’s Food Drive: More than a ton of food donated by agencies in Coos, Curry counties
At the Ecumenical Food Bank on Market Street, in Coos Bay, Martha Springer stocks the cupboards with a fresh load of canned goods, dry foods and pasta boxes.
The scene repeats itself throughout 22 other South Coast food banks as Community Action food trucks move quickly through Coos and Curry counties, delivering a payload. The shelves at the two counties’ food banks aren’t bare for now, thanks to thousands of dollars and pounds of food donated by state employees for hungry South Coast residents.
“I think we’re very excited, first of all, that the governor has provided this opportunity for state employees to contribute to our system and to people in need,” said Phil Handsaker, program coordinator for Housing and Emergency Services at Southwestern Oregon Community Action.
For state workers, another year has passed, during which the Governor’s Food Drive has contributed to curbing hunger in Oregon.
Coos and Curry counties’ state agencies combined for a donation of $9,188 and 2,191 pounds of food. All of that money stays in the local communities to provide hunger relief.
“My sense is that it has been a significant increase,” Handsaker said. “A part of that is people becoming more aware of the need.”
Handsaker estimated it takes approximately 2,100 pounds of food per day to feed everyone in need in the two counties.
“I don’t think people really realize the tremendous amount of food that goes through the system,” Handsaker said. “We’re going to push a million pounds this year.”
Airport name topic of talk
What is in a name?
North Bend Municipal Airport.
What’s not in a name?
Coos Bay.
Some people want to change that.
“It’s a practical thing,” says Ingvar Doessing.
A business thing.
Doessing is on the board of commissioners with the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay. Last week he asked port staff to approach North Bend officials about the idea.
It’s a tricky issue.
“There’s something to be gained by changing the name to include Coos Bay, but you have to be sensible to the fact this is North Bend’s airport,” said Martin Callery, who is the port’s director of marketing and communication.
The port just manages it. Any decision to change the name is totally 100 percent up to the North Bend City Council.
Boat ramp first step in NB revitalization plan
North Bend residents are one step closer to having a more complete boat ramp at the end of California Avenue.
The city of North Bend has received an Oregon Marine Board grant for about $45,000 to put in some infrastructure and pave the end of the street and the parking lot at the California Avenue boat ramp. The project is expected to be completed by June 30.
North Bend’s Public Works Director Aaron Geisler said the grant money is available because the Marine Board had extra funds to distribute before the new biennium starts in July.
“We were one of six projects statewide that were told to apply, but apply quickly,” Geisler said.
North Bend was able to use some of its Urban Renewal Agency funds to match those needed to secure the Marine Board grant.
This isn’t the first grant north Bend has received from the Marine Board.
The idea for creating a boat ramp at California Avenue began in 1992, Geisler said. North Bend went to the Marine Board for funding but were unable to obtain a grant because there wasn’t enough parking spaces in the proposal.
North Bend then returned to the Marine Board with a new proposal. It was then approved for funding.
