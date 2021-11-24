1921
Turkey crop at Roseburg short
Number offered only about fifty per cent of normal
Buyers were paying 40 cents pound — San Francisco will have cheap birds to offer
ROSEBURG — But few turkeys were sold in Roseburg Saturday, the price paid by all buyers being 40 cents, a 5 cent raise over Friday. Very few growers brought their turkeys in however, and receipts were light. It is estimated here that the annual turkey crop is 50 per cent below normal.
Local buyers, of whom George Kohlhagen and the Roseburg Produce Company are the most prominent, bought steadily all day at 40 cents, opening the market at that price this morning. Buyers for outside concerns were finally forced to that mark, after offering 35 cents.
The pool has still received the largest number of birds. Half of the bird from Roseburg went to the pool, two-thirds at Oakland, and virtually all the birds from Myrtle Creek, Yoncalla, Drain and Elkton.
Turkey at low cost
Fresh killed turkeys will be sold in San Francisco this week to consumers at wholesale prices, through an arrangement made by Harry S. Maddox, state market director, with turkey producers, according to announcement by Mr. Maddox. The birds will be sold at a free market.
One of the largest producers interested in the sale has 20,000 turkeys, Mr. Maddox said. Both producers and the buying public will benefit, he declared, as there will be no middleman’s profits charge.
Fishing boat sinks in bay
The Lucile goes down while captain sleeps
Man aboard manages to get out in time to save himself — boat raised today
The fishing boat Lucile sank in the lower bay early Saturday. A fisherman in charge was asleep in the boat at the time but woke up soon enough to get out and save himself.
The coast guard crew today went to the place opposite Empire where the boat sank and managed to raise her. The Lucille was at the dock at Empire when she swamped and went down.
The Lucile belonged to E. Collins. She was at anchor and was swamped in the storm. The loss of some of the fishing gear was the principal damage. Capt. Jensen and crew aided in floating the vessel and later towed her to the upper bay with the coast guard power boat.
1971
Prefontaine, Webfoots top WSU in NCAA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Oregon, with Steve Prefontaine leading the way, won the 33rd NCAA cross country championships Monday.
Prefontaine was the individual leader with a time of 29:14.9 and his team posted 83 points for the team title.
Washington State was second with 122 points followed by the University of Pennsylvania. Villanova, favored in the championships, came in fourth. East Tennessee State was fifth.
Coming in second over the hilly, six-mile University of Tennessee Fox Den course was Garry Bjorklund of the University of Minnesota with a time of 29:21.
Prefontaine and Bjorklund were side by side after the first three miles. Heading into the downhill, final lap, Bjorklund took a lead of several steps. Prefontaine moved past the challenger and won by about 30 yards. Prefontaine’s time was well below his record 1970 time of 28:00.2.
NB adopts 3 traffic aims for downtown
The North Bend city council Tuesday night adopted three recommendations aimed at improving downtown traffic problems including one that would cut speed from 35 to 25 miles per hour on Sherman from the south end of McCullough Bridge to the intersection with Montana.
The proposals were contained in a traffic committee report by Councilman B.L. Higgins.
They followed a request for solutions to excessive noise, speed and downtown parking limitations brought before the council earlier this month by a merchant committee.
A second recommendation proposes eliminating yellow zones downtown no longer being used and making them available for additional parking. The third asks the city to participate in providing original off-street parking by grading and rocking a parking lot on the north side of the IOOF building 50 feet wide and 200 feet deep. Higgins said the Sherman Avenue speed request would need to go before the Oregon State Speed Control Board.
David Douglas wins both tank titles
EUGENE (UPI) — David Douglas easily won both the boys’ and girls’ state high school swimming championships at Leighton Pool Saturday.
The Scots’ boys team had 165 points to 127 for second place Sunset. The girls scored 227 to 131 for second place Gresham.
Olympic hopeful Kim Peyton of David Douglas set a new state record of 4:18.75 in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle, and was a member of the Scots 200-yard freestyle relay team which also set a state mark of 1:45.83, breaking the old record set by Marshfield last year.
Both Marshfield and North Bend finished well down in the pack in the team standings.
In boys’ competition, Marshfield was 15th with 20 points and North Bend totaled 17 — all by Bob Parken — for the number 20 position.
In girls’ competition, Marshfield was seventh with 70 points and North Bend had 11 points for a 21st-place tie.
2001
Reedsport hogs play over their undersized status
Football: Braves have succeeded all year with strong line play
The Hogs have been getting down and dirty this year.
Outmanned and undersized, the five starters on the Reedsport offensive line — also known as The Hogs — have had to test the size of their heart every time the ball is snapped. It is a major reason the Braves went 8-1 during the regular season, tied for the Far West League title, and battled the odds to beat Henley and Sherwood on the road in the Class 3A playoffs.
“Anytime you coach kids that overachieve, it is a kick in the butt,” said Reedsport offensive line coach Brad Allred. “They keep getting better.”
The offensive line now has its toughest test of the season when the Braves play top-ranked Pleasant Hill at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pete Susick Stadium.
It is nothing new for The Hogs, a nickname the Reedsport offensive line has carried for the past three seasons. The 2001 version gave it a little twist, however.
“Is anyone over 200 pounds?” asked left guard Jamie McWilliams to the rest of his offensive line teammates. “This year we are the Piglets.”
On paper, McWilliams is right. The Reedsport offensive line may be the smallest in the whole state.
They average 181 pounds on the line. Center Darren Rose and right guard Shane Henning are 190 pounds, while right tackle Danny McLain, left tackle Uriel Osorio and McWilliams, who plays left guard, are 175 pounds each.
Even quarterback Chad Harrington, at 195 pounds, weighs more than the players up front.
All five starters on the line have played every game and outperformed every preseason expectation the coaching staff had.
Brands named MVP of MAAC tournament
Marshfield graduate Laurie Brands was named the MVP of the MAAC conference volleyball tournament while helping the Fairfield Stags to an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with their fifth straight conference tourney title.
Brands, a sophomore from Marshfield, had 12 kills, eight digs and three aces and assisted on seven blocks in the tournament finale against St. Peters. In the semifinal win over Sienna, she had seven kills, five aces, five digs and a stuff block.
All-American Young
Marshfield graduate Aaron Young earned All-American honors while helping Willamette University’s cross country team to its second-best finish ever at the NCAA Division III national championships on Saturday.
Young finished in 27th place, matching his college personal best with a time of 24:51 over 8,000 meters, while Willamette placed seventh overall. Fellow sophomore Jacob Stout was fifth overall and the team finish was the best for the school in 19 years. In 1982, the Bearcats finished fifth in the NAIA national meet.
Young said this year’s performance is probably better by the team. It was the first time the school has qualified for the national meet since moving up from NAIA to Division III.
Coach known for Thanksgiving speech
Marshfield: Bill Lilley has 40 years of Pirate football experience to draw from for sermons
Marshfield football assistant coach Bill Lilley loves Thanksgiving — especially if the Pirates are still alive in the Class 4A playoffs.
The turkey week usually means it is semifinal week, but because the holiday is in the third week of November instead of the fourth week, it is the quarterfinals this year. The Pirates travel to Hillsboro Stadium to play Glencoe at 8 p.m. on Friday, the second game of a doubleheader that features Sheldon vs. Pendleton at 5:30 p.m.
Before they hit the road on Friday, Marshfield football will get another serving of Lilley on the holidays.
After an 8 a.m. practice Thursday, which will most likely be a walk-through at the main gym, players are treated to food and a speech from Lilley.
He has had plenty of opportunity to give it.
The Pirates have practiced during the Thanksgiving week four times in the last nine years, and it is Lilley’s second favorite day of the year.
It all starts with Lilley’s third favorite day of the year — the first day of practice with pads.
“That is a starting point,” Lilley said.
When Thanksgiving arrives, however, that is when Lilley takes over.
“It is a special day to start with,” he said. “That means you are deep in the playoffs. Things are going good. We are still playing and having fun.”
