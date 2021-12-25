100 YEARS — 1921
Officers car is ditched today
Sheriff Malehorn and two aides over embankment
Have narrow escape from injury near Beaver Hill junction this morning
Sheriff Ellingsen, Deputy Sheriff Sam Malehorn and Constable W.B. Goodman had a narrow escape this morning when their car ran off the highway near Beaver Hill Junction and backed down a forty-foot embankment.
Sheriff Ellingsen is understood to have been driving. They were going at a moderate rate of speed and struck an icy spot on the paving, causing the rear wheels to skid, and the machine swung down the embankment, going down backward. Some brush impeded the speed on the embankment.
A team and some blocks and tackle were secured to haul it back on the road. It is not believed that the car was much damaged.
Season open on Umpqua today
Steelhead can be caught now and shipped out
Pacific Fish & Cold Storage buys the former plant of Reedsport Fish Company
REEDSPORT — The season for catching steelhead salmon in the Umpqua river opens today. Quite a number of fishermen will engage in catching the fish.
At Reedsport the catches will be bought by the Pacific Fish & Cold Storage Company, which was recently organized. The company has been occupying the building of the Reedsport Warehouse & Supply Co. but recently purchased under a foreclosure sale the old plant of the Reedsport Fish Company.
The Pacific company will only ship fish direct in ice to the big cities and has a market for an unlimited amount.
Port to dredge wider channel
May arrange turning basin near terminal dock
Would have the minimum width increased to 1,000 feet — may work this winter
Members of the Port of Coos Bay commission are considering the dredging of a turning basin alongside the Port of Coos Bay dock to facilitate shipping operations.
It is suggested that the channel be widened to 1,000 feet there to bring larger ships into the port.
It is only a little over 500 feet wide at that point now and some of the new vessels which may be brought in are over 400 feet long, leaving little leeway for turning.
The reason the matter is coming up now is because the suction dredge of the Port of Coos Bay is practically completed for the larger operations. It was first proposed to use it on the shoal in the lower bay below the bridge, but owning to weather conditions during the winter months it would be difficult to operate there without the waste of considerable time.
50 YEARS — 1971
North Bend in ’72: ‘Look for a sunny year’
“Look for a bright, sunny year in North Bend in 1972, but there are going to be some dark clouds,” North Bend City Administrator Jack Isadore said after reflecting on accomplishments during 1971 and what is in store for the future.
After announcing a new construction record for the city in 1971 of $3,594,355 he warned, “If we are to continue to grow there must be some compromises.”
He added, “There will have to be cooperation on the part of both industry and the environmental groups, and certainly labor and management.”
Snowfall in Bay Area
Heavy rains raise SW Oregon rivers
Heavy rains, interrupted in the Bay Area by a sudden snowfall early Thursday evening, continued to pelt Southwestern Oregon today, raising rivers above flood levels and causing hazardous road conditions in some areas.
Pacific Power & Light Co. reported scattered power outages as a result of snowfall that hit the Bay Area around 6 p.m. and fell heavier in higher elevations up the Coos and Millicoma rivers. Total rainfall in the last 24 hours was measured at 4.22 inches by the North Bend airport.
20 YEARS — 2001
Harrington all-state QB
Chad Harrington spent the fall directing Reedsport’s high-powered offense on its run to a share of the Far West League title and a spot in the Class 3A playoff quarterfinals.
This week, Harrington was honored for his work when he was named the first-team all-state quarterback for Class 3A in balloting by coaches.
Harrington, also a standout defensive back for the Braves, was the only Far West League player named to the first team, a squad dominated by state runner-up Pleasant Hill.
Siuslaw tight end Josh Thomas-Dotson was named to the second team offense and Reedsport defensive back Nick Borrevik was named to the second-team defense.
New year brings new laws
SALEM — A new Oregon law prohibiting smoking in most businesses takes effect New Year’s Day, a move that health officials hope will clear the air and give 500,000 more Oregonians a smoke-free workplace.
Other new laws going into effect Jan. 1 are designed to protect some of Oregon’s youngest vehicle passengers by upgrading booster seat requirements and cut down on school violence by requiring schools to adopt anti-bullying policies.
They are among hundreds of bills that were passed by the 2001 Oregon legislature and which official become state laws as of the first day of 2002.
Drought fears dwindling
Above-average rainfall in November and December raises water levels and hopes
Worries about drought conditions on the South Coast may be diminishing with the onset of winter rains, but there are lingering effects.
According to State Climatologist George Taylor, the effects of the drought are many including low water supply, depletion of grounds and surface water, adverse conditions for wildlife and dry forests, which can become fire hazards.
“Certainly last year was one of the driest winters throughout,” the climatologist said. “The deficit was greatest in the southern half of Oregon. It was the lowest there compared to normal. This year, we’re well on our way to recovering. We’re above normal so far this year.”
That’s a water year, however; not a calendar year.
According to Taylor, a water year is based on precipitation patterns and runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
According to totals compiled by the North Bend weather station, by Dec. 28, the average rainfall in 2001 in Coos County was 9.02 inches, the highest during the first three months of a water year since 1998, when the average was 10.37 inches. Last year at this time, the total was 4.41 inches.
“It’s been a good three months,” said Taylor.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In