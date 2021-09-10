1921
Kills big bear on Haynes Inlet
George Sanford brings hide to North Bend
Animal weight 310 pounds — farmers have been bothered in that district lately
George Sanford of Haynes Inlet brought in a very large bear hide today, which is at the North Bend cash market. Bears have been bothering the sheep in that district and this is the third one killed in a week’s time, and also the largest, its weight being 310 pounds. The fur at this time of year is very poor, being rubbed and scraggly.
Many hunters are attracted here
More this year from outside than ever before
Hubert Harry of Brewster will take party from Mendicino county to the mountains
More hunting parties from other sections of the country are coming into this part of the state to kill deer this year than ever before. Several parties of distinguished men have been in Coos and Curry counties lately.
Another hunting party from Mendicino county, California, is due here September 28. They are going into the Tiago country back of Brewster Valley and will drive in from Roseburg in their cars and bring their hunting and camping outfits. They have engaged Hubert Harry to guide them on the trip as they will go into quite a wild district but a place where they are sure to get their full quota of deer.
Hubert Harry is the son of Grant Harry and was raised in the Brewster Valley section and knows every foot of the mountains. He was in the U.S. army during the war and is one of the young men who put in many months in Siberia and was with Dewey Stutsman of Marshfield for quite a while. Since he returned home, Mr. Harry has found like some other young men that his knowledge of the woods is of a good deal of value to him now and he finds his services as a guide for hunters is quite in demand. He says that next year apparently all his time will be engaged in guiding campers and hunters from the outside.
1971
Helicopter put at NB Airport
To watch fleets
SEATTLE (UPI) — The Coast Guard today expanded surveillance of foreign fishing fleets centered off the Oregon coast by stationing a helicopter at North Bend.
Coast Guard headquarters here said the helicopter from Astoria and crews from Astoria and Port Angeles, Wash., are expected to stay at the North Bend Airport three to four weeks.
Weather permitting, the helicopter will make daily fisheries surveillance flights and will be on standby to check reported fisheries violations and for search and rescue 24 hours a day, the Coast Guard said Wednesday.
Latest reports placed 20 Soviet and five Japanese vessels off Oregon. About 12Russian vessels were concentrated off the Umpqua River with the rest scattered along the coast, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
A spokesman said the boats had been under surveillance when they were off the Alaska and Washington coasts. He said the helicopter was moved to North Bend to provide coverage over the entire Oregon coast. Astoria, at the extreme north end of the state, previously was the only Coast Guard helicopter station in Oregon.
Bulldogs grind out 24-0 victory over Millers
There is joy in North Bend.
With a bruising, grind-‘em-out ground game and a stingy defense, North Bend opened its District 5AAA gridiron season with a happy note as the Bulldogs slammed the door on the Springfield Millers, 24-0, at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.
“Just exactly what we’re looking for,” said new coach Howard Johnson whose relatively inexperienced charges made the ex-Montana mentor’s debut into Oregon prep football a very, very successful one.
It’s a healthy start towards what Johnson hopes to build in the way of a “winning tradition” at North Bend.
“I was real pleased with it all tonight,” said the cleated, yet subdued, Johnson. “We moved the ball well.”
School swim marks fall as Pirates swamp Tribe
Marshfield swim coach Ralph Mohr has high hopes for both his boys and girls teams for the 1971 tank season.
Friday, the Pirates showed a little bit why as they spread the wealth around in swamping visiting Roseburg at North Bend Pool.
The boys, paced by a double by Tom Newhouse, collected a 59-35 dual meet win over the Indians while the girls, aided by three school records, blitzed the Tribe’s girls 74-19.
Newhouse’s double came in the 200 freestyle (2:05.8) and the 100 freestyle (56.9) while five other Pirates and the 400 freestyle relay foursome added firsts.
Meanwhile, sophomore Julie Stamper splashed to a new school mark in the 100 freestyle (58.8) and freshman Jill Cummings added another with a 1:09.2 effort in the 100 individual medley.
The pair also teamed up with Vicki Matson and Karen Banks for another school record in the 200 medley relay at 2:08.0.
2001
Oregon trails in average pay
PORTLAND — The annual paycheck for Oregonians is growing but still lags behind the national average, according to new government figures.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said annual pay averaged $30,872 in Oregon for 1999, the latest year available.
The state average increased 4.5 percent from 1998, but total pay trailed the national average of $33,340.
United States under siege
NEW YORK — In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in a coordinated series of attacks Tuesday morning that brought down the twin 110-story towers. A plane also slammed into the Pentagon, raising fears that the seat of government itself was under attack.
“I have a sense it’s a horrendous number of lives lost,” Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said. “Right now we have to focus on saving as many lives as possible.”
Authorities had been trying to evacuate those who work at the twin towers, but many were thought to have been trapped. About 50,000 people work at the Trade Center. American Airlines said its two aircraft were carrying a total of 156 people.
“This is perhaps the most audacious terrorist attack that’s ever taken place in the world,” said Chris Yates, an aviation expert at Jane’s Transport in London. “It takes a logistics operation from the terror group involved that is second to none. Only a very small handful of terror groups is on that list. … I would name at the top of the list Osama bin Laden.
President Bush ordered a full-scale investigation to “hunt down the folks who committed this act.”
