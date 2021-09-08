1921
100 pheasants to be sent here
State game commission will furnish birds here
Will probably be released at Fairview and near Bridge as conditions are favorable
Game Warden F.A. McDaniels yesterday received a telegram from Gene Simpson, superintendent of the state game commission farm near Corvallis, saying he had 100 China pheasants which he could send to Coos county if the sportsmen here would arrange to have them released in favorable sections and see that they are given proper protection.
Mr. McDaniel took the matter up with a number of sportsmen here and practically all of them favored the Fairview and Bridge sections for releasing the birds in. Mr. McDaniel wired Mr. Simpson to forward the birds to Myrtle Point and he would arrange to have them distributed from there. The birds, which were hatched on the state game farm, are pretty well developed, so that they will be able to take care of themselves.
In the past, some pheasants have been released on the lower Coquille and on Coos river, but they have not propogated as rapidly as they should have. Lack of grain fields is thought to have been the cause.
There is more open territory and more grain in the Bridge and Fairview sections and the ranchers in the latter district have promised to keep close watch to see that no pot hunters kill the birds.
The Golden Cream place is closed up
City Marshall shuts up soft drink house
Found man in charge with half bottle of moonshine; proprietor is now in jail
The soft drink place known as the Golden Cream, located at 371 North Front street, was closed today by Marshal Carter. The propriety, Henry Karicas, is now in jail on a charge of selling liquor and the place was being conducted by F. Miller.
Today the marshal went into the place and found Miller with a bottle half filled with moonshine in the back of the place and about to take a drink. The Marshal seized the liquor and placed Miller under arrest. He gave bond for a hearing later.
Urge building of Coos River road
Coos Bay delegation attend the county court
Want contract let so work can start on first stretch of highway this year
A delegation from Coos Bay visited the county court yesterday to urge the letting of the contract from Eastside to Catching Inlet on the new Coos River road. Among those who appeared were A.E. Adelsperger, W.J. Conrad, John C. Kendall, E.W. Sullivan and Anson Rogers.
It was urged that sentiment was greatly in favor of the road and that it was the desire that it be put through as soon as possible. The county court was urged to let the contract at once and not defer the matter so the first stretch of the road to Catching Inlet could be started this year and if possible some of the road on the river started.
1971
Enrollment totals vary
Coos schools
Eastside Elementary School may have to hang out the “no vacancy” sign as its first day enrollment swelled by 13 per cent over last year as the total Coos Bay District 9 first day registration stood at 5,920, up only 20 from last year.
Other school districts in Coos County showed a varied pattern with North Bend reporting a general increase as did Bandon. Myrtle Point and Powers reported drops in total registration while Coquille figures were still incomplete at press time. All areas anticipate additional enrollment this week.
Marshfield High School enrolled 1,765 by today, up from 1,763, although total enrollment is expected to hit 2,015 at the peak as later arrivals sign up.
Enrollment in North Bend District 13 schools was set unofficially at 3,359 (up about 25 over last year) with most schools reporting gains.
Myrtle Point to gain new bank
MYRTLE POINT — A second bank will be in operation in Myrtle Point “hopefully by the first of next year,” according to Mel Zumwalt, manager.
Zumwalt, who has 18 years banking experience and served as assistant manager previously for another Coos County bank, is one of eight persons organizing the new “Bank of Myrtle Point.”
He said stock sales are under way for the new bank and land is being cleared for a one-story modern building on the corner of Spruce and Maple.
Bank organizers have approval from the Oregon superintendent of banks to proceed with their plans and are awaiting only final approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Zumwalt said. The bank will not be directly affiliated with any other banks, but will deal with other banks, he said.
SWO employment above estimates
Employment in Southwestern Oregon for August showed a better-than-expected rise, according to Edward J. Konka, manager fo the State Employment Office in Coos Bay.
Consumer optimism, back to school shopping, and more tourists contributed to an improved month in retail trade, but longshoring was almost at a standstill due to the longshore strike, Konka said.
The employment service manager noted that only four ships with cargo bound for the military was loaded in the port of Coos Bay and all other ships in the port are awaiting settlement of the strike.
Service business was up over August of last year, Konka said. One service businessman in the area said there is more use of services by families, which aids the businesses as commercial use of motel and restaurant facilities is curtailed. Konka said more commercial travelers are expected to be in the South Coast area when the longshore strike is settled.
2001
South Coast schools show enrollment losses
While some Oregon school districts are expecting to see an increase in students, student enrollment on the South Coast continues to decline.
According to a press release form the Oregon Department of Education Tuesday afternoon, the state is expecting 579,000 students this fall. That is about 3,000 more students this school year, due largely to an increasing number of Hispanic students. Since the 1991-92 school year, Hispanic enrollment has increased an average of 11.5 percent annually.
For the South Coast the picture is not as rosy.
North Bend’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jim Moyer said the district’s preliminary student enrollment figures are lower than last year’s numbers. North Bend had a total enrollment of 2,484 students as of Sept. 30, 2000. This year, Moyer said the district is expecting that figure to be about 2,400 students.
Coos Bay School District’s preliminary student enrollment was also down about 55 students Tuesday.
That figure could fluctuate because the district didn’t have the student enrollment for Marshfield High School. Tuesday was freshman orientation and upperclassmen don’t return to school until today.
Port OKs plan for new airport terminal
Short-term projects: Commissioners reach agreement on contract to fill runway wetlands
From the immediate future to 20 years out, the needs of the North Bend Municipal Airport were quickly wrapped up in one session Wednesday when the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay addressed four items that will shape the airport for decades.
Faced with three options for relocating a small and what is expected to become an outdated existing terminal, the commissioners’ vision for the airport began to take solid shape after a siting plan for a new terminal was approved. The commissioners reached consensus agreement to follow an Airport Advisory Committee recommendation to tear down an old hangar on the northern side of the airport and rebuild a 16,000 square-foot terminal on the site.
In addition to the building, the plan includes provision for expanding parking and siting a new air traffic control tower. It is expected that the proposal will allow business operations there to expand by 100 percent.
That won’t happen any time soon, but the plan attempts to forecast what the airport’s needs will be in 20 years.
