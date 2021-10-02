1921
Curry County is busy place now
Towns show much activity this year
Road building opening up a new era for that section — much work now in progress
Although the fishing season is over at Rogue river and the time is fast approaching when the conditions of the roads will stop outside travel there is quite a good deal of activity in Curry county and the towns are all showing prosperity.
Several improvements are being made at Gold Beach. The new brick bank building and brick store of the Macleay Estate company give the place quite a substantial appearance in the business section. The county has adopted plans for an addition to the court house which is needed.
The hotel is crowded most of the time and with the increase of travel in the summer months, it is realized that there must be much great accommodation during that season to take care of those who come through. This will be especially true when the coast road is completed.
Throughout the county there is seen much activity. There are various road construction camps and many of the big gravel trucks are met on the roads. Trucks hauling poles and cedar logs are also much in evidence.
Night school to aid service men
Knights of Columbus may start branch here
Practical courses for young men are proposed — ex-soldiers get free instruction
The Knights of Columbus are making a survey of the Bay to ascertain it there is a field here for one of the night schools the organization is establishing in various parts of the country. Adrian Ward, who has long had charge of the extension of the schools and similar work of the Knights of Columbus, left yesterday for Portland after conferring with J.G. Vasey and other members of the local council of the order about it.
The extension of the work now is for the benefit of the ex-service men. In addition to the rehabilitation among the ailing or injured men the Knights of Columbus are providing special courses in practical work for the ex-soldiers. This instruction is free to all ex-service men who have honorable discharges.
However, the night schools, conducted generally three nights a week, are open to all who desire to avail themselves of the instruction, a reasonable tuition fee being charged of others than ex-service men.
Mr. Vasey will make additional reports on the need or demand for such work here, and if the field will warrant it, the school will probably be started before long.
Harry M’Keown is first with ducks
First hunter to bring back his 25 limit today
Early hunters got mostly teal ducks — large number go to various places
Harry J. McKeown was the first Marshfield duck hunter to return with his limit of 25 this morning. He and Claude Nasburg, W.J. Conrad, A.E. Adelsperger, I.R. Tower and John D. Goss went to the track near the confluence of Catching Inlet and Coos River early this morning. They secured 68 in a few hours, mostly teal. The balance of the party went to Beale lake for hunting this evening and to spend Sunday, Mr. McKeown returning to town.
Many hunters out
Everywhere on Coos Bay and the sand hills, there were hunters this morning. The rising sun shed its rays on khaki coated sportsmen and it was a sad awakening for the feathered visitors which had flocked around the bay for the last few weeks.
The constant fusillade awakened most of the residents of Marshfield and North Bend by 6 o’clock.
1971
‘Fair’ season awaits 400,000 hunters
PORTLAND (UPI) — Nearly one fourth of the population of Oregon has purchased hunting licenses, according to the State Games Commission, and most of them are getting ready for the opening day of the buck deer season Saturday.
The outlook is promising.
The weather has been favorable, with damp conditions at midweek helping to end fears of forest fire danger. But some chilly nights are in prospect in camps, especially in Eastern Oregon.
Milt Guymon, a Game Commission expert on hunting, said hunters can look for a fair season.
“We have the game — some populations up from last year, some down, but in quantities to make a challenging season. Individual success will depend largely on the skill and persistence of the hunter,” Guymon said.
The commission says around 400,000 hunting licenses have been sold.
Longshoreman strike at Port of Coos Bay proves costly
Idle dock cuts into economy
The tide that flowed out to sea this summer through the Coos Bay channel did not bear the usual rich cargo of timber products that made the Port of Coos Bay the largest lumber shipping port in the world.
Piles of chips on the waterfront and stacks of stockpiled lumber and logs can be translated into dollar and cents losses suffered by the South Coast industries since the longshore strike began three months ago.
An estimated $21,270,000 in log and chip cargoes that did not go out over docks in Coos Bay is a price tag attached to stockpiles dotting the Bay Area and other production sites.
The dollar volume of lumber and related products not shipped by boat amount to an estimated $13 million. However, a “very substantial” amount of lumber and plywood, etc., is being shipped to markets by rail and truck so the loss of dollar volume in product freighted out doesn’t really reach the $13 million figure.
2001
Local invention has international appeal
A less than versatile electrical part led a Coos Bay man to create his own solution to a perplexing problem. In the process, he became an inventor and an entrepreneur.
Larry Bozdeck was an electrical engineer and contractor working in California about eight years ago when he encountered a problem with the design of electrical conduit boxes.
Accepted conduit box design limited versatility, he discovered. After much thought, research and deliberation, Bozdeck drilled a hole where he needed conduit placed, fastened it securely so that it passed inspection and came up with an idea that has opened his life to opportunities he had never considered before.
Since restriction was the problem, Bozdeck set out to design a more versatile conduit system. His design was patented in the United States and abroad. He found investors and an overseas manufacturing facility. He learned how to market, distribute, ship and warehouse.
His idea has grown into an international corporation, Versalet International, based in Hayward, Calif., which markets and distributes the Versalet Universal Conduit System.
The system, said Bozdeck, is an innovative concept in electrical and fiber-optic design, which allows more than 50 different configurations, saving time and money over conventional systems.
Oregon Coast on America’s list of ‘must visits’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some travelers seek out the famous and touristy spots, while others wander off the beaten track. Many in both camps are turning their attention to seeing America as they think about travel in the aftermath of the terror attacks.
A long-planned special issue of National Geographic Traveler magazine is going on sale shortly featuring the 50 “places of a lifetime” to visit in America.
Included on that list is Oregon’s Coast.
Oregon’s rugged coastline is listed No. 1 under the “country unbound” category.
