1921
Coos Bay gets its first heavy rain
Total of 1.20 inches water fell in 48 hours
Puts out the fires and ends danger season and is a help to farmers
From the time the rain started Saturday night until 4:43 a.m. today when the measurements were taken by the local weather observer, a total of 1.20 inches of rain fell. This is the first heavy rain of the season. Whether it is the beginning of the rainy season for sure and whether we are yet to have a spell of good weather as is often the case in September and October, the weather prophets do not attempt to say.
Last year the rain started September 10 and kept up steady until late in the spring, but it was an unusual year.
There was a very heavy rain at midnight and again early this morning a downpour which was especially hard. There was rain falling since the measurements were taken at 4:43 a.m.
Puts out the fires
The rain did one good thing. It put out all the forest fires and J.M. Thomas, the chief warden for the Coos County Fire Patrol Association, was more glad to see the rain than probably any other man in the county. Mr. Thomas believes that the fire danger season is now over but he will keep his crew for a while building trails.
Helps the farmers
The rain also was a good thing for the farmers. The grass was burned up and everything was as dry as powder in the country, more than is usual for this locality. The rain at least freshened up the pastures and will make the farms a little more green.
Will gravel road to Myrtle Point
County will go fifty-fifty with the state
Improvement will put the highway in good shape for winter time it is believed
The county court has decided to go fifty-fifty with the state highway commission in placing 1000 yards of gravel on the Coquille-Myrtle Point highway. The county is putting in a gravel loading plant at the Schroeder & Aasen spur near Norway. It was intended to use this plant for work on the Norway hill but it will now come in good use for the main highway.
W.E. Chandler, the engineer for the state highway commission, will have charge of the work and will begin at once putting on the gravel so the road will be in fair shape for the winter. If the road is paved next summer the gravel put on it now can be used as the base for the concrete so it will not be wasted.
Many attended summer school
Representation of Marshfield teachers big
Probably no other city in Oregon had as large a representation as this place
Sixteen of Marshfield’s thirty-eight teachers attended summer school last summer. This is an exceptionally large proportion and indicates a progressive spirit in the teaching force of the city. Superintendent Howard is of the opinion that no other city in Oregon had so large a percentage of its teaching staff in school last summer.
In order that the entire system may benefit by the work done by those who have been doing this additional study, the superintendent has been calling for reports to be presented in group meetings during the past week. These reports have been confined to specific suggestions of actual teaching value which have been gained from the summer sessions.
Marshfield to have good team
Will be well represented in football this year
Excellent players to choose from and this city will go after the championship
The prospects for a winning football team at Marshfield High school this year are exceptionally good at this time. Ned Paterson, last year captain and star quarterback; Runyar Kotka, captain-elect of this year’s team and full-back of last year; Clayton Driscoll, who showed to advantage at half in the Eugene game; Vernon Clover, half back and punter; James Lyons, left half the early part of the season; Duncan Dashney, center; Albert Johnson and Norris Coleman, tackles, and Tom McGinnis, star end, are all again out in harness.
Boys looking forward
The boys are looking forward to playing on the new field and this has given them a great amount of pep. The additional coaching being given by some men around town is also showing up by the way the men get hold of new formations, etc. The first game for the local team will be played here October 8th, with Coquille. The team expects to be in good shape by that time and wipe out the defeat they suffered last year.
Hunters cause of many fires
Report made by the Douglas County Patrol Association
Large number of fires during the season but loss not great — danger season passed
ROSEBURG — Hunters were the cause of most of the fires in the forests of Douglas county this year and some were blamed to persons who wanted to burn off land to make cattle range. While there were many fires in Douglas county this year, the loss was not great. The fire season has ended and the Douglas County Fire Patrol Association has called in the lookouts and rangers.
Over 350 fires were reported during this season, and of this number practically all were man-caused. A large number were set out by persons desiring to burn off range for cattle, but by far the greater majority were caused by hunters. On the opening day of the deer season 16 fires were reported, all being confined to districts in which hunters were active. For the first week of the season there was an average of 15 fires each day. ON Labor Day when hundreds of people went into the woods, there were 22 fires.
1971
Tigers claw Spartans in Cranberry Bowl
BANDON — With its breakaway backs operating to full efficiency behind the devastating blocking of its linemen, Bandon rolled to a 40-0 victory over hapless Marist Saturday in the 25th renewal of the Cranberry Bowl.
Led by halfback Stan Goodell, the Tigers amassed 438 rushing yards on but 39 carries, an average of slightly better than 11 yards per try.
Goodell punched for touchdown runs of 18 and 58 yards while rolling up 139 yards in nine carries for the Tigers, who played everybody that suited up and who waded through five quarterbacks during the one-sided contest.
Adding lofty yardage totals for the Bengals were Charlie Waldrop with 97 yards in nine tries, Jim Littles with 85 yards in four carries and Jim Woods with 61 chunks of turf in three attempts.
While the Tigers were tearing huge yardage totals on each carry, they were also terrors on defense as defensive ends Jim Littles and Jim Titus continually harassed Marist’s quarterbacks — the Sparts were rushed so hard they completed only four passes in 20 attempts.
Court rules on road maintenance
SALEM (UPI) — A county can maintain a Bureau of Land Management road with county money if the public has use of such a road, the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
The court reversed a decision of Douglas County Circuit Judge Charles S. Woodrich.
George F. Major, Anna Berry, H.F. Fonfara and the Robert Dollar Co. had sued the Douglas County Commission to stop the use of taxpayer money on such roads. The lower court ruled the roads were not public, and the tax money could not be spent.
In reversing, the Appeals Court said the character of a road is determined by the right of the public to use it, not how often they use it.
CB police keeping eye out for junked vehicles
Where do they go, those old cars that once hauled kids to the beach or mountains, took a father to work or a mother downtown shopping, provided rides for a young man and his date?
One Coos Bay police officer probably believes today that they all ended up in the Englewood district. Sgt. Bill Hughlett is the forerunner of a task force assigned the job of making a street by street inspection of the city in an effort to get rid of unsightly, junked and inoperative vehicles.
On the first day out Wednesday, he found 25 such cars in only a portion of Englewood that are being stored on private or public property in violation of a city ordinance. The ordinance prohibits storage of wrecked, junked or otherwise inoperative cars except when stored within a building, and declares such vehicles to be nuisances.
Other officers will join the search, said Chief of Police Rollie Pean, as a program to remove such nuisances from public sight continues.
Residents with the derelicts on their property have been most cooperative, said Hughlett. Some wives are grateful that a reminder from the police department will prompt laggard husbands to complete the chore. Even one man said he had kept intending to remove a car but just hadn’t gotten around to it.
But it isn’t all that easy to comply. Owners are faced with the almost unsurmountable dilemma of finding a place to take the junked autos and secondly with the problem of how to get them there. Hughlett is trying to help find a solution.
2001
State launches gas probe
The state attorney general’s office has launched a wide-ranging probe of three dozen gas stations, including several on the South Coast, after receiving more than 1,000 consumer complaints from motorists angered at price hikes following last Tuesday’s terrorist attacks.
Complaints about price spikes abounded throughout the country in the frenzied hours and days following the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. In Oregon, most complaints came from rural and southern areas, according to Kristen Grainger, executive assistant to Attorney General Hardy Myers.
“The South Coast has been a source of a lot of complaints,” she said, declining to comment as to which stations in the region area under investigation for allegedly gouging consumers as they rushed to the pump.
The day after the attacks, gas stations from Reedsport to Brookings reported long lines and price increases of anywhere from 6 cents to 19 cents a gallon. According to the Oregon Department of Justice, such figures are conservative, as increases of 40 cents per gallon were reported at some stations on the coast.
Bay Area blazes “were definitely set’
Suspects: Police follow leads, ask residents to report anything suspicious
Arson is believed to be the cause of at least seven fires that have burned round Empire Lakes the past two days, including one that scorched an acre of brush on Coos Bay city property Thursday.
All the fires, which started Wednesday and Thursday, have been centered within a mile of each other. Several have been along Morrison Street, Lakeshore Drive, DeLores Lane and 16th Avenue.
Coos Bay Fire Chief Stan Gibson said firefighters are looking into how each of the fires started, but he added through the process of elimination the focus is on arson.
“We can’t tell how the fires were set,” Gibson said. “We’re still in the investigation process. We just know that we’ve eliminated all accidental causes.
“These were definitely set fires.”
Most fires have been small and put out quickly, but on Thursday morning, a large blaze fed by dry brush and tall grass burned to within 15 feet of nearby homes.
Lynass family tops Pre for Kids
North Bend Middle School sixth-grader Spenser Lynass ran away with the individual title in the fall Pre Run for Kids race on Sunday in Coos Bay.
Lynass finished the downtown Coos Bay course and other streets nearby in 18 minutes and 40 seconds to win by seven seconds over North Bend eighth-grader J.D. Peters, who came in at a time of 18:47.
Sam Lynass, a North Bend fourth-grader, was third among boys with a time of 19:47.
On the girls side, North Bend Middle School eighth-grader Kassy Lynass was the top female to finish with a time of 19:36 — good for third overall. Sixth-grader Alison Worthen of Coos Bay ran 19:54 and Alexa Owens finished in 21:27.
Oregon injured list includes Belisle again
EUGENE — Oregon backup cornerback A.K. Keys has decided to give up football on the advice of team doctors after hurting his neck for the second time, coach Mike Bellotti said Monday.
Meanwhile, reserve offensive tackle Mike Belisle could be out for the season with ligament damage in his right foot. Belisle, a 6-foot-5, 317-pound junior from Coos Bay who has had three knee surgeries in his career, would need an operation on the foot to continue playing. No surgery has been scheduled.
Keyes, the backup to starting right cornerback Rashad Bauman, spent Saturday night in the hospital after teammate Kevin Mitchell accidentally kicked him in the head on a play during the first quarter of the sixth-ranked Ducks’ 24-22 win over Southern California.
Belisle didn’t start, but played much of the game on the offensive line on Saturday, reportedly receiving good marks from the coaching staff. It was his first extensive play on the line after being one of the top recruits in the Northwest his senior season at Marshfield.
The former Parade All-American has been hampered by knee and foot injuries since his arrival at Oregon. Last year, he won the spot as the snapper for field goals and extra points before being injured early in the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In