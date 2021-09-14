1921
Gets stiff hit term dogging deer
Walter Devoe fined $200 and ten days
John Thurman fined $75 — two others also sought for game law violations
Walter Devoe, of Allegany, was sentenced to a fine of $200 and serve ten days in jail by Justice Joehnk this afternoon when he pleaded guilty to dogging deer near Allegany. He was taken to Coquille at once by Constable Goosman. An effort will be made to have Sheriff Ellingsen allow Devoe to work out his time on the roads near Allegany. He was taken to home with his wife and family.
John Thurman, who was with Devoe, was fined $75. Devoe had a suspended sentence from 1915 of killing four hundred pounds of deer meat then and this caused him to get a more severe term.
Two fail to come
Ray Phillipi and John D. Barts were also arrested. They were at the Devoe home. They failed to show up for trial today and warrants were issued for them.
Four guns were confiscated.
Fair opens at Myrtle Point
Under auspices of Coos and Curry association
Good exhibits, plenty of entertainment and pleasant weather promised this week
MYRTLE POINT — THe Coos ad Curry county fair opened at Myrtle Point today and will stay in session until Saturday night. It is expected that there will be a large attendance as the weather is favorable.
There is to be a nice display of live stock and farm products this year and there will be races every afternoon and other entertainment for the visitors.
School exhibits
The schools of the county are making a good exhibits. The boys’ and girls’ club members are showing their work and the classes from the different schools are exhibiting examples of art work, penmanship and other branches.
Rogue salmon pack is light
Not more than 50 per cent of last year
Macleay Company puts up 12,500 cases — run, however, light on other streams
Roderick L. Macleay and wife and two children arrived here last evening from Wedderburn and left on the night train for Portland. They have been at their summer home on Rogue river during the season and will now be at their home in Portland for the winter.
Mr. Macleay, who is president of the Macleay Estate Company, operating the salmon cannery, a large ranch, stores and other businesses on Rogue River, says that there was a light salmon run and pack this year. Only his cannery was operating and only 12,500 cases of salmon was put up which was about fifty per cent of the pack last year. However, the salmon run all over the coast was a short one.
There is no fear, however, of the salmon being depleated.
When R.D. Hume first started a cannery on the river many years ago, the river afforded only 4000 cases that season. The packs have increased each year. The falling short of the run this year is attributed to whatever was the cause of the shortage in other streams of the coast.
1971
Five dead in Coos Bay bar boating accident
Five persons drowned on the Coos Bay bar Saturday morning when two small pleasure boats capsized in breaking swells near the south jetty.
Two others were picked up by helicopter, one from the water and one from the jetty.
Dead are Barbara Simpson of North Bend, Twana Quillin of Coos Bay and three Myrtle Point men, E.L. White, Charlie Mack and Alton Edlund. The women’s husbands, Sam Quillin and Thorald Simpson, were picked up by the helicopter and flown to safety.
The tragedy began about 9:45 a.m., according to Chief Webster Terwilliger of the U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston, when the CG lookout tower saw a small boat capsize about 50 yards off the south jetty. The 14-foot fiber glass craft carried the two couples.
Another boat — a 16-foot wooden craft — apparently went to their assistance and also capsized, throwing its three occupants into the sea.
A 25-footer from the Coast Guard station with two crewmen arrived on the scene and capsized as they were trying to hoist someone aboard, continued the chief. The Coast Guardsmen clung to their craft for a time then swam to the jetty and went ashore unassisted.
Oregon Dunes proposal
Dellenback calls for swift action
WASHINGTON — Fourth District Congressman John Dellenback (R-Oregon) today urged a Senate Subcommittee to take swift action on his proposal to establish the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
In his testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on Parks and Recreation Dellenback said he was pleased that both Senators Mark Hatfield and Bob Packwood have joined in sponsoring the identical legislation which was the subject of the Senate hearings. Under the measure, a 32,262-acre strip along the Oregon coast would be designated a national recreation area to be administered by the U.S. Forest Service.
“The purpose of the legislation is to conserve the unique and beautiful land formations and at the same time to realize their full recreation potential,” Dellneback told the subcommittee.
A 15-member advisory council composed of representatives of Lane, Douglas and Coos counties, the state of Oregon, and local and national organizations which have an interest in the recreation area will help insure that it is administered in the best interest of all citizens, Dellenback explained. The council will advise the Secretary of Agriculture, the overall administrator of the Dunes area, on the management and development of the lands. This is a new concept which has not been a part of earlier Dunes proposals.
2001
Officials heighten security at airport, Coast Guard facility
While local officials were left with little recourse but to offer somber symbolic gestures of empathy for victims of Tuesday’s apparent terrorist attacks on the East Coast, a heightened sense of national security showed its effects on the South Coast as well.
At the North Bend Municipal Airport, as at airports large and small throughout the country, operations shut down completely after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all flights grounded for at least 24 hours.
“We’ve never seen this level of implementation before,” said Airport General Manager Gary LeTellier speaking before a runway system devoid of aircraft.
Scenes of dismayed passengers played out at major airports across the country but at the North Bend Municipal Airport, which was cordoned off and barricaded, operations were calm. The closure, LeTellier said, was implemented at about 7:45 a.m., more than two hours after Horizon Airlines’ 5 a.m. flight left for Portland and several hours prior to the next scheduled arriving flight at 11 a.m.
Barrel racers are a growing community
All you need is a horse, or just want to be around one, to get involved in barrel racing.
The outdoor sport has bene catching on in area towns, led by the South Coast Barrel Racers Association, which is based in Myrtle Point and now 70 members strong.
“There are a lot more out there,” said Paula Roane, of Myrtle Point and the association’s president. “It is very popular.”
The South Coast club began in 1996 and is full of many different levels of riders.
“That is what is neat about it, everyone helps everyone,” said Roane, 41, who has been barrel racing since she was 16. “They just want to be around horses.”
The club was at the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Point and often holds its competitions in the town, but likes to branch out to other areas in Oregon that host barrel racing.
Barrel racing started from an off-shoot of ranching families, using horses to run cattle. It then became a sporting event any gender and all ages could participate in.
“It is particularly a sport for women,” said club member Melody Sheldon, whose daughter also is involved.
