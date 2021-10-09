1921
May ship logs direct to Japan
Sailing vessel is expected to arrive here soon
Pacific Export Company having bought log here may send in a vessel to load
The Pacific Export Company which has purchased quite a number of cedar logs in this part of the state is negotiating to send a sailing vessel to Coos Bay to load logs for shipment direct to Japan.
The vessel it is said is one which would carry about a million and a quarter feet of lumber and in logs could carry about a million feet. The arrangements so far are tentative but it is rather expected that the vessel will be here to load at the Port of Coos Bay dock.
Today hottest of the year
Temperature goes up to 89 degrees around noon
Eleven degrees higher than maximum temperature reported so far in 1921
Today is the hottest day Coos Bay has experienced this year. At 2 o’clock the temperature had mounted to 89 degrees, this being 11 degrees higher than the maximum temperature of 78 which was reported for last month by Mrs. James Cowan, local weather observer. The heat was generally felt and caused much comment because of the sudden change.
On Tuesday the maximum temperature was 48 degrees.
Attendance at Lakeside double
Big increase in high school at that place
Total enrollment is 28 more than double last year — second teacher engaged
LAKESIDE — The Lakeside high school is making a fine showing and has a big increase in attendance. Last year the total enrollment was 12 pupils and this year the enrollment is 28, more than double. County Superintendent Mulkey visited the school this week and complimented the district on the increased attendance.
R.A. Gillmore is the principal of the high school, but owing to the enlarged attendance it is necessary to have an assistant who has been engaged and who will have charge of the English and Spanish classes.
1971
North Bend D-13 bond issue suffers hopping defeat at polls
A record voter turnout Monday cast a near 71 per cent negative vote to defeat a $3.7 million bond proposal for construction of a new community gym and recreation center complex, new elementary school at Lakeside and capital improvement projects, according to North Bend School District 13 Superintendent Jim Ulum.
The total vote was 593 yes and 1,474 no.
Ulum said the total turnout of 2,067 voters represents one-third of the district’s voters. The 92 absentee ballots cast in the election is also a record, he said.
He said, “This was the smallest number of yes votes cast in any election since the May 5, 1969 election.” He added the size of the defeat “indicates the proposal was not understood, or well accepted, probably because of the size of the bond issue. Then, too, we had no campaign. We (the board) just presented the facts of the proposal to the voters.”
Sterling Platt, board chairman, said, “Of course the board is disappointed in what happened, but we felt it is the duty of the board to ask voters in the district what kind of improvements they want.”
He said, “I think the board is undecided at this time on what future course of action to follow, but we will likely go back to the individual polling places and hold forum sessions with the people to see if they will come out and tell us what they want.”
Longshoremen in no hurry
President Nixon used the Taft-Hartley Act for the first time late Wednesday night to force 15,000 striking West Coast longshoremen back to work, ending a 98-day walkout.
Officials said it would take “a couple of days” to get dock operations back to normal.
The West Coast longshore union made no immediate move to pull its pickets off the docks despite the court order for an “immediate” return to work.
The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union called a “stop work,” meeting for Friday morning, presumably to discuss the back-to-work order.
Seventy-two ships remained anchored in San Francisco Bay, and there was no activity on the docks.
2001
This high school classroom is in the bogs
Cranberries lesson in economics, hard work
PORT ORFORD — Despite the slump in the cranberry market, Pacific High School promotes hands-on optimism in an agricultural program teaching kids about growing, harvesting and marketing the dark red berries of the South Coast.
Eight Pacific students harvested 2,200 pounds of berries in six hours last Thursday at the bogs adjacent to the school.
Agriculture teacher Richard Cooper and cranberry growers Dan and Holly Wilson oversaw and coached the students through the harvest.
“The concept of hands-on application educational experience was initiated by administrators here some years ago,” said Cooper. “At that time the cranberry industry was pretty fat. They thought if they did all the right things they would have a real good income for kids for scholarships as well as experience.”
The first attempts at cranberry production were less the productive, because the teachers chosen to conduct the program were not agriculture or natural resources teachers, Cooper said.
Cooper, who has taught agriculture for 34 years, was brought in four years ago to run the agricultural program at the school.
“The kids have done a great job,” said Cooper. “They put in the fence line, built a pump house instead of a plastic shed, got rid of a good portion of the weeds, added and rejuvenated a quarter acre of bog, did the irrigation, introduced honey bees for pollination and put out boxes for bumblebees.”
“The students here are good kids, hard workers,” he said. “At first they thought I was going to make them do things. We did things that they saw needed to be done. They saw the sense in that and did it. They do things because they want to.”
Lancers break Marshfield home streak
Churchill runs through Marshfield 46-13
It was new territory for the Marshfield football team.
The slow walk from Pete Susick Stadium, up the steep stairway to the locker room, was one that hadn’t been traveled in years.
The well-traveled path … so many games, so many victories.
On Friday, Marshfield received a wake-up call and it wasn’t pleasant as a determined Churchill team defeated the Pirates 46-13 in a Midwestern League matchup of two rivals.
The game was never close as the Lancers ran away from the Pirates early and often.
It was Marshfield’s first league loss at home since 1993 (to Willamette) and first loss to Churchill in 11 seasons, and perhaps the most lopsided regular-season defeat in Marshfield head coach Kent Wigle’s 14 seasons with the team.
“It’s something we haven’t experienced in a long, long time,” said Wigle of the home defeat. “There wasn’t a whole lot to get your hopes up.”
