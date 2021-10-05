100 YEARS — 1921
Get two sharks in fishing net
Swanie Peterson makes an unusual catch in bay
Swanie Peterson, who has been fishing for salmon in the lower bay for the Coos Fish and Canning Co., last night caught two sharks in his nets in the lower bay. They were of the baby size, being about three feet long.
At North Bend, it was stated that a year or so ago, a shark about seven feet long was sighted in the lower bay by some fishermen during the run of salmon but it was not caught.
Reports along the northern California and southern Oregon coast this year have been that the warm currents have set in closer to the shore and this probably accounts for the presence of the two sharks here.
There is a big run of salmon on now and the easy pickings probably lured the young shark into the bay on the food tide.
Moonshine fatal to man at Bandon
Sam Anderson succumbs soon after arrival there
Was en route to Powers to take position — had relatives at Fresno
Acute alcohol poisoning, the result of drinking several bottles of moonshine, caused the death of Sam Anderson, a stranger, at Emergency hospital, says the Bandon World.
Anderson, a logger by occupation, arrived on the Elizabeth from the south. His home is at Fresno, Cal. He was on his way to Powers to work in the woods. En route on the boat he imbibed freely in a concoction of moonshine which had had with him, consuming several quart bottles. He was confined to his bunk on the vessel the greater part of the journey but upon arrival here found his way up from the wharf. He appeared to be in a semi-comatose condition when taken to the hospital. Doctors found that his system was completely saturated with the alcohol he had been drinking.
Explosives not allowed in city
State law prohibits keeping quantities within limits
Owners must keep fire chief advised as to location — Chief Davis advised
It is unlawful to keep any explosive other than gunpowder, within the city limits according to a letter containing a copy of regulations in regard to the storage of explosives and referring to local fire prevention matters received by J.W. Davis, chief of the Marshfield fire department, from the state fire marshal.
It is unlawful to store any explosives in excess of one pound within the city, unless such explosives are marked and stored according to law.
Anyone selling such explosives must inform the fire chief where such explosives are stored both during the day and at night.
The safe and advisable way to keep explosives, according to the fire marshal, is for the dealer to place them in a vault.
50 YEARS — 1971
Wettest month in 50 years
September of 1951 will go down in Bay Area weather annals as the wettest September in 50 years, chalking up 5.36 inches to claim third place in rainfall for the 30 autumnal days.
Greatest rainfall for the same period was 9.73 in 1914; second heaviest was 5.97 in 1920. Average rainfall for the month is 1.79; last year’s total was 1.80.
This year is wetter than the average year, with a to-date total of 50.16 since Jan. 1 as opposed to last year’s 42.04 and the average of 39.35 through the first nine months. If this pattern is followed the balance of this year, the yearly total will hit far above the 12-month average mark of 61.46 inches.
West coast dock strike becomes longest ever
SAN FRANCISCO (UPI) — The West Coast dock strike became the longest in the region’s history today after negotiators failed to meet a presidential deadline to reach a settlement by the weekend.
The strike entered its 96th day. The previous longest West Coast dock tieup was in 1948 and lasted 95 days before agreement was reached.
Spurred by the possibility of a federal injunction, negotiators were expected to begin the process of nailing down final issues.
A source close to the talks said Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) negotiators today were expected to make final proposals on at least two issues. He refused to elaborate.
20 YEARS — 2001
Oregon sues owners of New Carissa
Trespass: Lawsuit in Coos County court seeks money, wreck removal
COQUILLE (AP) — The state on Tuesday sued the owners of the Panama-registered freighter New Carissa, whose stern section remains stuck in the surf after a 1999 grounding on the Coos Bay North Spit.
The suit, filed in Coos County Circuit Court, charges trespass on the state’s beach and seeks a court order to remove what remains of the 639-foot ship.
About a third of it, in two pieces weighing about 2,000 tons, is still on the beach.
The state also asks for “storage charges” from the date the New Carissa drifted ashore after dragging anchor during a storm — an amount approaching $1.5 million.
It also asks the court to require the ship’s owners to restore the beach to its original condition.
City council endorses tribal land restoration
Proposal: Councilors endorse shifting a portion of the Siuslaw National Forest to Indian trust land
A land restoration proposal that could return up to 100,000 acres of national forest land to the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians makes good business sense for the city of Coos Bay.
That was the City Council’s rationale Wednesday night when it approved a letter endorsing the federal turnover of up to 100,000 acres from the Siuslaw National Forest to the Tribes.
The motion, which lends its support to introducing a bill in Congress to redesignate a portion of the Mapleton Ranger District of the Siuslaw National Forest as Indian trust land, was approved 4-0.
“As we’ve come to find out, when the tribes does well, we do well,” said City Manager Bill Grile.
It has been estimated the tribes could generate between $350,000 to $1 million through thinning and cutting trees on the land, which has been out of production as federal forest.
“One of the things I see as a plus is that that timber land is tied up now and is not generating any money,” Councilor Jeff McKeown said explaining his decision to support the move.
Bandon theater group pledges profits from play to relief fund
The Bandon Playhouse will donate all profits from its original production, “Check Please!” to the Fallen Firefighters and Rescue Workers Fund, according to Ed Orris, president of the theater group.
“With all the suffering and fear in the world today, it might seem frivolous to go see a play but not when you know your ticket money is going to help,” said Anne Matingly, director of “Check Please!”
Rehearsals continued through the Sept. 11 tragedy, with the cast and production staff relying on each other for support and understanding.
“Being in a play allows you to go to another place. It helps you concentrate and let go of the unanswerable questions for a little while,” said David Rabin, who in addition to producing “Check Please!” plays Benny in the “Benny’s Place” segment of the show.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
