1921
Would beautify Coquille highway
Ladies have a plan for preserving scenic attractions
County seat representatives make an appeal to the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce
The Coquille highway is to be beautified so that it may be one of the most attractive drives in the state, according to plans now under way. As a committee representing Coquille yesterday called upon officers of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce to ask for co-operation in the work of improving the natural beauties of the highway. They were assured the Marshfield would be ready to lend all possible aid in the move. Definite plans are to be announced later.
Governor’s plan
Word has been received by the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce from the governor of Oregon asking for assistance in perfecting an organization to be known as the “Scenic Preservation Association of Oregon.” The letter asks that the chamber appoint a member of a committee to serve with other members of this district and from which a representative will be selected to attend the state meetings. The object of the organization, as given in the name, is to work toward protection of the natural beauties of the state which make it important as a resort country.
Explosion did not damage mine
Superintendent gives opinion as to the cause
Find charge not exploded and supposes someone tried to light it with gas present
No damage was done to the Beaver Hill mine by the explosion there yesterday but the men injured were all employees who held responsible positions and the working force was crippled.
A total of 17 were injured in the explosion, not including some who had minor burns.
The cause of the accident will be investigated. The explosion was at first supposed to be either from gas or coal dust. It appears now that it was an explosion of gas.
Superintendent statement
Gas, which was ignited before the fuse was lighted, was the cause of the incident, according to the statement of J.J. Corey, superintendent of the mine. Mr. Corey made a complete survey of that section of the mine yesterday afternoon after all of the men had been removed and stated that the explosion was not caused by coal dust nor by the result of the shot as the fuse, which was ready to fire, was found as it had been left.
Mr. Corey stated that from evidence which he had been able to gather from his inspection, it was evident that the one authorized to fire the shot or some other workman had attempted to light the shot in the presence of gas, thus igniting the gas and causing the explosion.
1971
Stiffer fines for drinking drivers in North Bend
North Bend city councilmen Tuesday night passed ordinances setting stiffer fines for drinking drivers and fees for jury trials.
A third ordinance approved unanimously establishes a footpath and bicycle trial reserve fund for money appropriated by the last session of the Oregon Legislature.
City administrator Jack Isadore said some environmental groups in the state believe the money should be used for woodland trails and horse trails, but that funds can also be used for city sidewalks, which fall under the footpath designation.
The ordinance on drinking drivers sets a maximum $2,000 fine for persons found guilty of driving with .15 per cent or more blood alcohol content, determined by use of a breathalyzer. Persons convicted more than once could also be sentenced to a maximum of 120 days in jail under the ordinance.
City Attorney Bob Thomas said the stiffer penalty was enacted by the state legislature and is in force by state law enforcement agencies. He said passing the city ordinance will bring the city’s statutes more in line with those of the state.
Nix erases North Bay CC record as Marshfield nudges North Bend
Marshfield and North Bend went after each other with their usual gusto in a cross country dual meet Friday, and when it was over, the Pirates’ Tim Nix emerged the individual winner and the Purple and Gold nudged the Bulldogs, 26-29.
The much-heralded battle between Nix and North Bend’s Greg Blackwell produced a record-shattering performance by the Pirate senior as he clipped 16 seconds off the North Bay Junior High course record set by Blackwell a couple of weeks ago.
Nix seared the 2.3-mile tour in 10:59, while Blackwell, who lost track of Nix shortly after the first mile but closed the gap during the last half, went seven seconds under his former mark with an 11:08 effort.
In short, it was a fine tuneup for both harriers in preparation for this coming Friday’s District 5AAA meet in Eugene.
2001
Oregon is officially in recession
Economy: Cutbacks in high tech, construction jobs bring unemployment rate to seven-year high
PORTLAND — The jobless rate nudged upward again last month, officially pushing Oregon into a recession, economists said Friday.
The unemployment rate rose to 6.4 percent in September, the highest level in seven years, said David Cooke, the state’s labor economist.
The state figure, more than a full percentage point above the U.S. figure, makes Oregon’s unemployment rate one of the highest in the nation, Cooke said.
Oregon’s unemployment rate has been steadily rising this year, starting at 4.4 percent in January. Last month, the rate had climbed to 6.3 percent.
Manufacturing in Oregon was hit hard by layoffs in September, particularly high tech, which saw substantial losses compared with the prior month.
Construction continued to falter, losing 1,400 jobs at the end of summer, when a loss of 300 jobs would be normal for the time of year, Cooke said.
Loopers make their living on the links
Caddie program thriving at Bandon Dunes
BANDON — They are as much a fixture at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort as the wind and the ocean.
From dawn to dusk, Bandon Dunes caddies work the resort’s two golf courses — Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes. With golf bags slung over their shoulders, they guide golfers from all across the United States through their rounds on the links near Bandon.
For many, it’s a labor of love.
For most, it’s a way of life.
For all, it’s a chance to make money — either to supplement income from other jobs, save money for college or just earn a living.
“If a guy will put his back into it, you can definitely make a living,” said Chris Kistner, who grew up in Bandon and has been working as a caddie at Bandon Dunes since a year before the resort opened to the public. Kistner is one of about 80 year-round caddies at Bandon Dunes who make walking the links with 20- to 40-pound bags on their backs — often two rounds a day — their only job.
“If you are double-looping and you’re going six days a week, you can make $800 to $900 a week, “Kistner said. “You get worn out, but the upside is you get paid cash every day. That’s something that keeps me motivated.”
The Bandon Dunes caddie program has grown from infancy along with the resort to the extent that this summer about 300 people were on the list of caddies available to work.
