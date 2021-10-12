1921
Collect over a million in taxes
New record made in Coos County this year
Sheriff has taken in $450,000 on the second half of taxes due for 1921
COQUILLE — The collection of taxes in Coos County has been bigger than ever before in the history of the county. The total amount collected for the first and second half reaches over a million dollars. This is the first time that a million dollars in taxes has ever been collected in this county.
The sheriff’s office has checked up the money paid in to October 5 and the total amount for the second half is $450,000. This is a high percentage of the taxes due, although the exact percentage has not yet been figured out.
Loggers not to obstruct roads
Order is issued by county court giving warning
Roadmaster says that more care must be taken to protect the traveling public
COQUILLE — Loggers who operate in any manner near the county roads or who load on conveyances which are used on the roads , must be more careful about leaving obstructions. This is the decree of the county court and Roadmaster McCulloch.
The following notice has been issued and is being posted up by the roadmaster at various points in the county:
Loggers take notice
“No logs or log landing or any material which will affect the free and ready passage of vehicles, will be permitted within 16 feet of the center of the county roads, and all such obstructions already placed must be removed immediately. In case this order is not complied with, patrolmen are instructed to remove same at owner’s expense.”
Coyote bounty is cut to $50
Reduction from $75 made by the county court
Money paid out to exterminate animals more than all taxes paid on livestock
GOLD BEACH — The county court of Curry county again has under consideration the matter of bounty on coyotes. There has been some objection to the $75 bounty which has been paid, as it ran up into quite a large sum. Stockmen appeared before the court and did not want the bounty reduced too greatly as it would not be an inducement for trappers and hunters to kill the animals, which cause much loss to the livestock owners. The bounty was finally fixed at $50 per head on the coyotes.
The Gold Beach Reporter gives some interesting figures regarding the bounty, as follows:
Up to last Thursday, taking the records since January 1, there have been 81 coyotes killed in the county, the fees amounting to $6075, or about one-sixteenth of the money raised by taxation in the county. To meet this year’s deficit and provide a bounty for next year, it is estimated that an increase of between two and three mills will be necessary.
According to the 1921 tax rolls, there were 10,549 sheep in Curry county, having a total assessed valuation of $42,320. Figuring on an average levy of 22 mills, the taxes received from these sheep amounted to $931, about a seventh of what has been paid out in bounty to protect them.
1971
Bandon men honored for heroic effects
Two Coos Bay district employees of General Telephone Co. were awarded the LaCroix Certificate of Meritorious Service recently by company president Alfred J. Barran.
Barran presented the award to Permer R. Vaughn and Alvin A. Claflin, both of Bandon, in recognition of their heroic efforts March 29, 1971.
The men were investigating a report of downed telephone cable in the area when a Pacific Power workman approached them to ask for assistance for a workman disabled on a power pole.
Vaughn immediately called for an ambulance and Claflin went to t assist the workman who was hanging upside down in his safety belt, approximately 40 feet up on a power pole. The victim was positioned below the transformer above a secondary line, street light and telephone cable. He had not been affected by any power but just seemed to pass out according to the other Pacific Power workman.
Claflin rigged up a makeshift hoist with a handline. He fastened the line through D-rings on the man’s belt, up under his armpits and over an anchor bolt so they could lower the man down. The Pacific Power workman descended below the victim guiding him down. Vaughn worked the handline, keeping the victim close to the pole until they could get him to the grown.
Coquille pair advances in PP&K competition
MEDFORD — A pair of future football players from Coquille have advanced in the nationwide Punt, Pass and Kick contest following zonal competition last Saturday in Medford.
Nine-year-old Tom Walsh and 10-year-old Richie Reed were the winners in their respective age groups, and now will travel to Redwood City, Calif., for the next level of competition on Oct. 16. The site is the training camp of the San Francisco 49ers.
2001
Confederated tribes unveil neighborhood
Many of the pastel colored homes in a quiet North Bend neighborhood on Pine Street have been occupied for months, but that’s not stopping the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians from celebrating the grand opening of the first housing development on Saturday.
Proud residents of Q’axas Heights (pronounced ka-has) plan to open their homes to fellow tribe members and the public during a ceremony at 11 a.m. The open house coincides with the week-long commemoration of the federal government’s recognition of the Confederated Tribes and will feature cultural displays, a blessing of the community by Chief James Lott Sr. and fry bread and tacos prepared by residents. Huckleberry bushes will be planted at each of the neighborhood’s 12 homes, in keeping with “Q’axas,” which means huckleberry.
The $2.5 million development marks the tribe’s first foray into low- to moderate-income housing.
Commissioners to residents: Use those new rural addresses
It’s a line county residents have heard a lot in the past months: If you haven’t started using new rural addresses, do it now.
More than a month after the U.S. Postal Service’s Sept. 1 deadline for residents to begin using their new addresses, Coos County commissioners are again sending out a plea urging residents to do so.
“We sent postcards in June 2001 to verify property owners’ mailing addresses. We plan to special hand any October 2001 tax statements if we’ve bene unable to determine the correct mailing address,” said Tax Collector Mary Barton.
But Barton urged residents who haven’t received a 2001 bill by Nov. 1 to contact the Coos County Tax Department.
Many Coos County services rely on the new rural addressing system. Taxes, elections, planning, property assessment and emergency services all need to use the rural addressing system to function properly.
Pirates stave off angry Bulldogs
121st meeting: Brad Huntley’s five scores help Marshfield defeat scrappy North Bend
North Bend may have won the battle, but Marshfield won the war — the Civil War.
The Pirates defeated the Bulldogs in a 35-13 victory on Thursday at Pete Susick Stadium, the 12th time in a row the game has been won by Marshfield.
The Midwestern League win improved Marshfield to 4-2 overall and in league and 78-34-9 against North Bend. The Bulldogs remain winless on the season at 0-6 in league and overall.
The purple and gold got a huge night from senior Brad Huntley, who scored all five of the Pirates’ touchdowns. It was his 85-yard kickoff return midway through the third quarter that broke open a 21-13 game and gave the Pirates breathing room.
Marshfield had its hands full before the big special teams play.
The Bulldogs, whose goal was to go into halftime feeling they still had a winnable game on their hands, did just that and more. North Bend controlled much of the game, limiting the Pirates to 38 offensive plays, and outgained Marshfield in total yards 308 to 259.
