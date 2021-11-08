100 YEARS — 1921
Alder now called Oregon mahogany
Veneer used extensively in furniture
Said to take stain and polish better than any other wood
Alder wood, long regarded as worthless and a nuisance, is now becoming a much sought material by furniture factories, and under the name of Oregon mahogany is finding a big demand with the buying public.
It is used as a veneer and is said to take a better polish and stain of the mahogany finish better than any other material. The alder veneer also is preferable in handling.
B.B. Ostlind of the Coos Veneer & Box Co. has just secured some substantial orders for the veneer and is now buying up all the alder logs he can secure. He expects the demand to increase rapidly as some of the furniture factories have just taken up the use of the veneer.
High School at Coquille closed
Case of diphtheria develops and precautions taken
Deemed best not to attempt school sessions and thus avoid spread of disease
COQUILLE — The high school at the county seat was closed today on account of diphtheria. There was one case in the school. A boy who was among the other pupils went home sick and diphtheria developed, and as a number had been exposed it was deemed best to close the school for a time to avoid any spread of the disease.
Women to raise ambulance fund
Will give benefit care party on November 9
“An ambulance for Coos Bay” is the slogan adopted by those furthering the cause
“An ambulance for Coos Bay” is the goal of the Saturday Bridge Club, which met yesterday to formulate plans for securing one at the earliest possible moment. Financing, of course, was the most important subject under consideration; the first effort to raise funds for which will be a benefit card party November 9 in the evening.
The card party will be held on the lower floor of the Elks’ building, which has been donated for the occasion. Tickets for bridge and five hundred will be 50 cents and a table of four for $1. There will be a musical program during the evening and refreshments will be served, and the co-operation of all persons on Coos Bay interested in securing this crying need for the community, an ambulance, is asked.
50 YEARS — 1971
MHS open to public at night
Marshfield High School will be open each Monday night to students and adults for activities centering around industrial arts, recreation, library, music and science.
The decision to open the school once a week was made Monday afternoon by the Coos Bay School District 9 Board of Directors, who approved a proposal by Principal Elmer R. Johnson. The program will begin Nov. 8 and the school will be open from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Johnson explained that the program will be carried out at no cost to the district except for heating and lights. All teachers who will supervise the program will work without extra pay on a strictly volunteer basis, he emphasized.
Any materials used will be paid for by the participants.
The industrial arts includes the auto, metal and wood shops, industrial trades and plastics, which will be available for students, parents or other adults to work on projects.
Both gymnasiums will be open for student and adult recreational activities.
Marshfield outclasses rival Bulldogs in 52-0 rout
In plain, simple terms, North Bend was out-classed.
The Bulldogs from the north portion of the Coos Bay peninsula were no match for the hosting Marshfield Pirates who scored at will during the first-half action at Pirate Stadium en route to a 52-0 rout.
The victory margin for the Grey Horde was the largest in the 92-game series since 1919 when Marshfield romped to a 60-0 decision.
The setback lengthened North Bend’s longest losing streak to eight games and, since it was the final contest of the 1971 campaign, the Bulldogs will have to wait a year before getting a chance to sever it.
For Marshfield, the win placed the Pirates into sole possession of third place in the District 5AAA standings with a 6-3 record, while North Bend will be locked into the cellar with a 1-8 mark.
Marshfield struck quickly for three first-period scores before anybody started breathing hard, then added three more TDs in the second period to take a 44-0 lead into the dressing rooms at the half.
Bobcats claim Sunset Six crown, 24-13
MYRTLE POINT — It was hard-nosed football all the way Friday night as the defending Sunset Six champion and preseason favorite Coquille stepped aside to aroused Myrtle Point, 24-13.
For Myrtle Point, it cleared the way to the Bobcats’ first title since 1961 and a state Class AA quarterfinals berth, tentatively set Friday at 8 p.m. at Florence, against host Siuslaw of the Coast League.
The Bobcats utilized a pair of second-half touchdowns while holding the Red Devils scoreless to claim the come-from-behind victory.
Halfback Steve Rayevich and fullback Jim Walker gained 233 yards of Myrtle Point’s 340 total yards on the ground as the Bobcats racked Coquille for four touchdowns rushing — after the Red Devils had only given up a pair all season over land.
20 YEARS — 2001
Far West League ends in tie again
Big start boosts Braves
REEDSPORT — The Reedsport football team has been here before.
The Braves ended their Far West League season with a 28-16 victory against South Umpqua on Friday. The win capped a 6-1 league season for Reedsport, the second year in a row the Braves have had just one loss in league play.
Ironically, everything else that happened last year happened again.
With the victory, Reedsport finished in a three-way tie for first place with Brookings-Harbor and Siuslaw.
The Bruins and Vikings kept pace with the Braves on Friday as Brookings-Harbor beat Coquille 65-6 and Siuslaw defeated Douglas 21-0.
A coin flip was used to determine the three-way logjam at the top of the standings earlier in the week, and for the second year in a row, Reedsport will be the No. 3 playoff team and travel on the road for a first-round Class 3A playoff game next Friday or Saturday.
Siuslaw won the coin flip and will have a first-round bye while Brookings-Harbor hosts Philomath, the No. 3 team from the Val-Co League.
Barlow ends volleyball season for Marshfield
Marshfield’s volleyball season came to an end in a 15-5, 15-6 loss to second-ranked Barlow in the third round of the state playoffs on Friday.
With the win the host Bruins earned a trip to the state tournament next week.
“Barlow’s a quality team and could very well be playing for the state championship,” Marshfield coach Ken Tedder said. “For us to beat them, we would have needed to play our absolute best and unfortunately, we didn’t.
“We played with them in spurts, just not with enough consistency to get any real momentum, and that hurt.”
The Pirates had reached the playoffs by winning seven of eight league games the second half of the season and then beat St. Helens in a second-round playoff match on Wednesday.
“It was a disappointing way to finish, but a great run the last half of the season,” Tedder said. “I’m proud of the kids.”
Tigers just miss trip to state
Volleyball: Creswell rallies to take Class 3A playoff match
BANDON — Bandon volleyball coach Tami Brown conceded that Saturday’s playoff loss to Creswell was most frustrating because the Tigers were so close.
So close to a victory in the final game, when Bandon held a 12-4 lead and couldn’t get the final three points. So close to the berth in the Class 3A state tournament that Creswell claimed with the third-game comeback in a 15-10, 14-16, 17-15 victory.
“It hurts more because you get so close,” Brown said. “I’m glad the girls played so hard.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In