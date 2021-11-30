1921
Find 400 gallon 10-mile mash
Deputy Malehorn and Constable Goodman destroy it
Fail to locate missing still — several additional arrests to be made
Four hundred gallons of mash, which was prepared to be made into several hundred gallons of moonshine, was poured into the creek at Lakeside yesterday by Deputy Sheriff Sam Malehorn and Constable Goodman, who went out Sunday to find the missing still which had caused the trouble last week. They did not locate the still. Tex Vernon and Jack Morgan accused three Lakeside boys of stealing one and because they ordered the about with guns in an attempt to locate it are now waiting trial by the grand jury.
The officers found, however, two furnaces, pots, worm and the mash. One of the furnaces was made of brick and one of mud. One was located on the creek just back of Stanley Johnson’s place, and the other was in the wood between Lakeside and Schetter’s Landing. The landing could plainly be seen from the Lakeside dock Constable Goodman said.
The officers made several arrests in connection with the find of the furnaces and mash, but did not bring the men back with them this afternoon and would not make public the names. There was no one at either place when they found the moonshine paraphernalia, they said, and there had evidently been no one there for several days. They brought back samples of the mash and some of the things and destroyed the rest.
Blame cats for carrying disease
City physician of North Bend condemns felines
Two new cases of diphtheria there said to be traceable to one animal
A sick cat is believed to be the cause of two new cases of diphtheria in North Bend. Pauline Anderson, the little daughter of John Anderson, Jr., and Merlin Smith, whose father is employed in the construction of the North Bend hotel, live in adjoining houses. They were both playing with the same cat, which was sick. Both cases are light, but doctors recognize the danger from this source and are warning parents against letting children play with cats which are known to be carriers of the germ. All sick cats should be killed, Dr. Keizer declares.
Three positions to be abolished
Farm and home agents and county health nurse
Necessary retrenchment likely to terminate them — advocates may make final appeal
Unless those in favor of retaining the Coos county agriculturist, the Coos county home demonstration agent and the Coos county health nurse are able to make a showing that will change the present attitude of the Coos county court and the budget committee, these offices will be dispensed with after the first of the year according to reports from Coquille.
The budget committee is to finish its work Saturday and until then the official announcement of final action on the offices will not be announced.
The county court by majority vote had not included the in the tentative budget and it is said that the majority of the citizens’ budget committee has practically decided against making the necessary appropriation for them.
While quite a showing has already been made for and against, it was reported today that another final effort would be made, especially by the advocates of the county health nurse.
Expense only reason
It is understood that the members of the county court and the budget committee are not against the work of the farm agent, home demonstration agent and health nurse, but declare that it is absolutely necessary to retrench in county expenses and the only way to do it is to curtail in some of the positions. The farm agent and home demonstration agent are partly supported by state and federal funds, but the two cost the county about $4800 and the health nurse about $2000.
C.C. Farr is now farm agent, Miss Louise Riddle home demonstration agent and Miss Elizabeth Campbell county health nurse.
1971
Bay Area gas war
Lowered prices cut into profits
Reduced profits and employee layoffs have resulted for some service station operators in the Bay Area since cut-rate gas sales have gone into effect, a poll by The World reveals.
Hardest pressed are those along Highway 101.
A number of service stations, a major oil company distributor and a business counselor which handles 26 station accounts in the Bay Area were contacted.
However, three station operators reported increases for gas pumped including a new station, Petrol Stops Northwest Ltd. Which opened Oct. 3 in North Bend.
One other station operator said he does not expect a profit loss, due mainly to the kind of patronage (credit card) at his station.
Lowest prices in the undeclared gas war were reported by Petrol Stops, managed by Dan Tyler, which he said is “strictly a gas pumping station” and has offered regular gas for as low as 26.9 cents per gallon and ethyl gas as low as 29.9 cents per gallon. The station has raised and lowered prices three times, going as high as 29.9 cents per gallon for regular and 32.9 cents for ethyl, he said.
Tyler said the price of gas is set by his company, which has headquarters offices in Tucson, Ariz.
Tyler told The World “We’re affecting gallonage (gas pumped) of other stations real bad. Some of the other service station managers are pretty uptight about this situation.”
Ken Cooper, Coos Bay Chevron dealer, said “Our big problem is the major oil companies will not allow us to be competitive. They are real slow about allowing us to move on the price. This upsets us because we would like to give our customers the lowest price possible.”
2001
In a class of one
Christian school’s first senior studies in final classes
When June rolls around, Rachel Ulmer knows she will be the valedictorian of her graduating class.
It would be hard for her not to be.
Ulmer, who has a 3.98 grade-point average, is the lone senior at Kingsview Christian School this year. The position is unique as well as being historic because she also will be the first student to ever graduate from the school.
The shy, quiet brunette doesn’t understand some of the fuss people have made over her position.
“I feel like I’m at home because I have been here for so long,” she said. Ulmer has attended Kingsview, which is located at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, since kindergarten with the exception of the ninth grade. Because Kingsview didn’t have a high school curriculum at the time, she was homeschooled for a year.
When Kingsview announced it would be creating a high school, Ulmer was the first one to sign up for the new venture. It wasn’t a hard decision for her to make, she said.
It’s nice. I like the people and teachers here,” Ulmer said, adding that attending a small school has its benefits. “You get to know everyone when you go to a small school.”
Kingsview’s junior high/high school Principal Kay Emmett said Ulmer’s graduation is special to her, especially because the staff has watched her grow.
“Rachel has been our guinea pig, making sure we get all the right things done,” she said.
U.S. Coast Guard back in Florence
The ebb and flow of the U.S. Coast Guard’s homeland security strategy will see the return of two lifeboats to full operational status at Florence in time for the start of the Dungeness crab season this weekend, officials said Wednesday.
The Coast Guard plans to restore its complement of personnel and two 47-foot motor lifeboats to its Siuslaw River Motor Lifeboat Station by Saturday to provide around-the-clock search and rescue coverage in an area notorious for dangerous bar conditions.
Local fishermen and port officials had been concerned about the safety and economic well-being of local fishing fleets since the boats were relocated and their crews moved to Puget Sound in response to the Sept. 11 attacks, leaving only a skeleton crew to operate the station. Intense lobbying by fishermen and leading Coast Guard advocate Congressman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., convinced the agency to restore some coverage to the area in time for the Dec. 1 start of the crab season.
Based on an agreement reached in mid-October, two lifeboats from Winchester Bay were sent north to Florence this week to provide daylight coverage as fishermen began loading their boats with gear in preparation for the start of the nine-month crab haul.
Now, as foul weather and price negotiations have fishermen still waiting to drop their pots, the makeshift patrols no longer will be needed.
