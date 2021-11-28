1921
River school is open again
Has been closed for three weeks by scarlet fever
No more cases reported and work is resumed by the pupils this morning
The Coos River consolidated school started again this morning after having been closed for the past three weeks because of scarlet fever cases on the river. No more cases of the disease have been reported and there have been none for several weeks. Illness which was at first thought to be scarlet fever was reported last week, so the school remained closed, but it was learned that the attack was not scarlet fever and there are now no traces of the disease at any place on the river and all danger is past.
New Millington school finished
Fine building will be occupied soon
Chairman Rust and school board save $2000 by putting up building themselves
The finishing touches are being put on the fine new school building which has been erected by the Millington district and it is expected that the school will occupy it a week from next Monday.
The old school building will probably be turned over as a “community hall” where meetings and entertainments may be held.
The new building cost about $8000 and was built by day labor under the direction of Director W.J. Rust and the rest of the school board. They figure that they saved the district the $2000 by handling it themselves as the lowest bid submitted was slightly over $10,000 and in consequence the patrons are giving them much praise.
Finely located
The building is ideally located on slightly rising ground facing the Coos Bay-Coquille paved highway with a wooded hill in the rear, picnic grounds at the left, and a large playground in front.
The building itself is attractive, with broad steps leading to the main entrance. Inside, on the main floor, is a hallway with two stairways leading up from the basement. Opening from this, are two large, light classrooms, equipped with the best Hylo plate blackboards and finished with solid woodwork. The two classrooms are separated by a large door which can be raised, making a large assembly room with a place for a platform on special occasions. The rooms have built-in supply closets, bookcases and window boxes. There are two large well-lighted cloakrooms.
1971
Heavy winds fan fire at Coos Head Pulp Mill
Storm-driven winds fanned a big blaze this morning at Coos Head Pulp Mill on the Cape Arago Highway near the Empire District of Coos Bay.
A bay-side portion of the mill erupted into flames around 8 a.m., according to a Charleston Rural Fire Department spokesman. Cause of the fire was not known at press time today.
Firefighting crews from Charleston and the Coos Bay Fire Department fought to contain the fire throughout most of the morning.
The mill has been shut down since last April and it is believed there were no workers on the grounds when the fire broke out.
Big log jam cut loose on Millicoma
A big log jam posed a threat to a concrete bridge on the Coos County road along the West Fork of the Millicoma RIver Friday as a strong fall storm buffered the South Coast.
The log jam was cut loose and moved on without any damage to the bridge, said county officials. Debris hung up on other county bridges as well when streams rose under heavy rain but all were cut loose. Water covered some roads in the Sumner area at high tide but receded as the tide ebbed.
County road department employees were off Friday, a holiday, but foremen and supervisors manned emergency crews.
Coos County sheriff’s office reported a flood crest on the Coquille River reached 37 feet at Myrtle Point, flooding some lowlands. The Oregon State Police said the crest reached 18.9 feet at Coquille, pushing some water into low lying fields.
Highway 38, east of Reedsport, was opened to one way traffic this morning after a slide near Loon Lake junction was partially cleared.
2001
Tide ends season for Marshfield
Playoffs: Glencoe rolls past Pirates with high-powered offensive attack
HILLSBORO — The Marshfield Pirates, who had found ways to win during the first two weeks of the Class 4A playoffs, had no answer for Glencoe’s mighty offense in a state quarterfinal matchup on Friday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Glencoe handed Marshfield a 34-7 defeat in a game that was an uphill battle from the beginning for the Pirates. The Tide was high and they never let up.
“They played really well,” said Marshfield coach Kent WIgle of Glencoe. “It is hard to find anything … when you didn’t have it at all.”
The Pirates, who ended the season with an 8-4 record overall (including the playoffs), were coming off two emotional wins against Tualatin and Grants Pass. It was another long road trip for Marshfield, and this time, it was in Glencoe’s back yard.
Glencoe High School is just a couple miles from Hillsboro Stadium, and on paper, it looked like the home-field advantage paid off.
Glencoe racked up 501 total yards on offense — 307 on the ground — and had 21 first downs. Its defense also limited Marshfield to under 200 total yards and never let leading rusher Brad Huntley break open a run.
“They won the war in the trenches,” Wigle said. “We never really got ourselves in the ballgame.”
More honors for Nick Lee
Karate: Coquille High freshman tops Northwest in 13 different divisions
The honors continue to roll in for Nick Lee, a Coquille High School freshman who runs his own karate program.
The National Blackbelt League, along with its amateur branch, Sport Karate International, listed Lee fourth both nationally and internationally in its year-end ratings for the SKI amateur season.
Lee also was ranked No. 1 in Oregon in black belt weapons, forms, self defense and fighting.
At the conclusion of the 2001 National Blackbelt League season, Lee ranked first in the Pacific Northwest Conference in 13 different divisions, the most of any national junior competitor this year. Lee’s titles were in contemporary, music backed, Japanese, Korean, Kenpo and soft (Kung Fu) forms; contemporary, music-backed and traditional weapons; choreographed fighting; traditional self-defense; point fighting and continuous fighting.
Top-ranked Billies knock Reedsport out of the playoffs
Reedsport’s season didn’t end the way the Braves had hoped it would.
Then again, few people expected the Braves to reach the Class 3A state football quarterfinals, so in a sense the season finished better than anyone thought it might.
Top-ranked Pleasant Hill brought Reedsport’s magical playoff run to a grinding halt with a 53-14 blowout at Marshfield’s Pete Susick Stadium on Saturday.
The Billies left little in doubt that they were the better team and continued their march toward a possible state title with another team acknowledging their abilities.
“They’re a really good football team,” said Reedsport coach Lynn Fulps. “They’ve got everything it takes to be No. 1 — the whole package.”
Pleasant Hill scored on seven of nine first-half possessions to roll to a 47-0 lead at the break and then gave the first string offense the entire second half off. The first string defense was out of the game by the fourth quarter, when Reedsport quarterback Chad Harrington scored both of his team’s touchdowns on short runs, the final one with just one second remaining on the clock.
“They’re a great team; we’re a great team. They outplayed us,” said Harrington, the Far West League’s offensive MVP.
