1921
Osprey on beach near Gold Beach
Gasoline schooner runs on shoal while entering Rogue
Try to remove cargo over beach — do not thing vessel in dangerous place
Word was received here today from Gold Beach that the gasoline schooner Osprey was high and dry on the beach there, having been caught on a shoal while entering with a cargo from Coos Bay. At low tide, she is high on the beach.
The cargo is being removed by hauling over the beach. It is believed that she can be successfully worked off if the cargo is taken off.
The Osprey belongs to the People’s Co-operative Store. Captain Pete Olson, Engineer Hanson and Deckhand Johnson were aboard. She had a big miscellaneous cargo when she sailed from here.
The channel at the mouth of the Rogue river is said to have shifted and caused Capt. Olson to get hung up on a new shoal and thus he lost control of the vessel.
Anti-beer bill is passed today by the senate
Sets aside ruling of attorney general that allowed it for medicinal purposes
Lower house already has acted on measure
Now goes t the president for his signature as final action to make it a law
Importation is barred
No more can be brought into the United States until the supply needed for the non-beverage purposes is exhausted
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The final legislative step for outlawing beer and malt liquors for medical purposes was taken today by the senate, which adopted fifty-six to twenty-two, the conference report on the so-called anti-beer bill. It now goes to the president. The house acted some time ago.
Knocks out ruling
The anti-beer bill will set aside the ruling by former Attorney General Palmer, who advised the prohibition enforcement officials that there was nothing in the Volstead act to prevent the prescription of beer and light wines for medicinal purposes.
Bars importation
The bill bars the importation of liquors until the present supply in the United States is insufficient to meet the current need for non-beverage purposes. It also gives the courts of Hawaii and the Virgin Islands jurisdiction in the enforcement of the national prohibition act as well as the bill passed today.
Marshfield goes down to defeat
Beaten by the North Bend High School team
Scores is 21 to 0 in the final game which decides the championship of county
North Bend yesterday defeated Marshfield 21 to 0. The football championship was decisively settled for another year when Marshfield went down to crushing defeat and yielded to North Bend for the second time in as many years. North Bend was not content to leave any doubt as to the championship team, but tripled the score of 7 to 0 by which Marshfield had defeated them earlier in the season.
1971
Coquille’s hospital: ‘Honeymoon has been hard work’
COQUILLE — Measuring the success of a public-supported hospital is like assessing the wisdom of matrimony — you never know where you stand until the honeymoon is over and the novelty wears off.
“We are in our 20th month of operation,” Coquille Valley Hospital Administrator Charles Eide said recently, “and our honeymoon, if you want to call it that, has been one of hard work, tremendous public support and complete cooperation.”
Eide was quick to sidestep any overblown estimates of his own contribution to the small 30-bed hospital’s accomplishments. He talked instead of the $200,000 given the hospital’s construction fund by local people and the $12,000-$15,000 memorial fund built up through community donations.
“And even these contributions don’t reflect the volunteer labor which went into the hospital nor the donated materials from local businesses,” the hospital administrator advised.
Coquille Valley Hospital opened its doors on Feb. 1, 1970.
Three repeat on Sunset all-stars
Twenty-five positions were taken up for the 1971 Sunset Six All-Star team that was announced this week.
Four players were accorded two-way honors on the mythical “dream team” which saw every school but Pacific represented. Gaining berths on offense and defense were Jim Mast and George Horner of Myrtle Point, Greg Sumner of Brookings and Bruce Capps of Bandon.
Repeating all-league choices were Mast, Capps and Pat Curry of Brookings — Mast and Curry on offense, Capps on defense.
For mast, it marks three years that the Myrtle Point lineman has been selected after having been named to both the offensive and defensive units as a sophomore. It was also the third time that Capps was tabbed: he was a first-team offensive lineman as a sophomore.
2001
Another Marshfield marvel
Pirates survive wild finish to beat Grants Pass 14-7
For the second straight week, every minute counted for the Marshfield football team.
And for the second straight time, the Pirates came up with the big plays at the end.
Marshfield held on to defeat Grants Pass 14-7 in a Class 4A second-round playoff game on Friday at Pete Susick Stadium, the first home postseason game in Coos Bay since 1998.
The score was identical to last week’s first-round win at Tualatin.
The game’s final minutes were as well.
Last week, it was the Pirate offense that made a big play to score the winning touchdown with 1:30 remaining. Against Grants Pass, it was the defense that came up with two critical turnovers in the final two minutes to seal the deal.
“We made some big plays,” said Marshfield coach Kent Wigle. “When you win this time of year things are going your way.”
North Bend Soccer Club team wins first championship
Kidsports: Tournament win by girls 14-and-under team is first in history of the program
For the first time in the history of the North Bend Soccer Club, a local team has won its division in the Eugene Kidsports League.
The North Bend Bulldogs under-14 team took the title in the season-ending tournament for the Kidsport Classic Cascade division recently, avenging its only two regular-season losses in the process.
North Bend beat the Thurston Mavericks 2-0 in the championship match after beating the Sisters Outlaws (1-0) and the Churchill Sharks (2-1) to reach the championship match.
Churchill and Thurston were the only teams that beat North Bend during the regular season, as the Bulldogs compiled a record of 8-2-2.
The win was a breakthrough for the North Bend Soccer Club, which has had boys and girls teams in the Kidsports league for a number of years.
Reedsport wins on road again
Reedsport kept its football season going with a huge Class 3A second-round win on the road on Friday.
The Braves defeated previously unbeaten Sherwood 56-35 at Hillsboro Stadium in a come-from-behind effort.
Reedsport scored 21 points in the first quarter only to see the Bowmen answer back with 21 in the second quarter. Sherwood took a 28-21 lead in the third quarter but Reedsport tied the game at 28 when Chad Harrington threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Brett Butler. The two already had hooked up for a 45-yard score in the first quarter.
Harrington’s 31-yard interception for a touchdown and 66-yard touchdown pass to Nick Borrevik gave Reedsport a 42-35 lead. The Braves capped the scoring with a six-yard pass to Josh Thornton and a one-yard run by Harrington.
