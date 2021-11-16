1921
Powers and Goss will go east
Selected by the port commission to be at Washington
Will work for the harbor improvements with Congress — meeting is held today
A.H. Powers and John D. Goss will be sent to Washington, D.C., to work in the interests of Coos Bay in securing government aid for the construction for the jetties at the mouth of the harbor. This was decided upon at a meeting of the port of Coos Bay commission this afternoon when quite a number of citizens were present.
Philip Buehner of Portland, head of the Buehner Lumber Company of North Bend, stated that he would on his own accord spend some time at Washington and it was also stated that C.A. Smith would be there some of the time.
J.S. Lyons, president of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce presented a resolution of that body asking the port to name John D. Goss, the attorney, and A.H. Powers, the president of the port commission, to go to Washington. Secretary Anderson of the North Bend Chamber of Commerce also presented a petition. The North Bend body wanted A.H. Powers to go if only one was to be sent but if two persons were sent asked that Mr. Powers and Peter Loggie of North Bend be named. Mr. Loggie immediately arose and said that he thought Mr. Goss, the port attorney, would be a more suitable person, and put the motion that Mr. Powers and Mr. Goss be named, and this carried.
Want religion in the schools
Matter will be taken up by ministerial association
School superintendents and teachers will meet with the ministers tonight
The regular monthly meeting of the Coos Bay Ministerial Association will be held tonight at 7:30 in Westminster hall of the Marshfield Presbyterian church.
Supt. Howard of the Marshfield schools, and Supt. Ruring of the North Bend schools, as well as the principals and high school teachers, will be present at this meeting at which plans will be formed to take up the matter of religious education in the schools. All ministers are requested to be present at this meeting.
North Bend mill will open soon
B.J. Hartsuck, manager of the North Bend Mill & Lumber Co., was arranging today to send some men to the Davis slough camp which they closed down over a year ago preliminary to resuming operations there. Work on the logging railroad and the camp is necessary.
While no definite date has been fixed, Mr. Hartsuck expects to have both mill and camp going about the first of the year. He says the lumber demand is gradually strengthening and while he does not look for much of an advance in prices until the railroads resume buying, he feels that they will be warranted in resuming operations.
With the North Bend Mill & Lumber Co. going again, practically every plant and camp in this section will be again in operation.
All ready for big corn show
Coquille expects to entertain many visitors
Will be the best display ever given before — good instructors secured
COQUILLE — Arrangements are completed for the seventh annual corn show which will be held in Coquille this week and which promises to be the largest and best ever held in the county.
The corn show proper will be on Friday and Saturday. The Farmers’ and Homemakers Week will be on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Most of the latter day will be taken up with the judging of the exhibits at the corn show by the experts who will be here to take part in the program.
Daily sessions
The Farmers’ week programs will begin each day at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m., at the Liberty theatre. The programs will close early in the day so the farmers who attend and who live on the river can get home on the afternoon boats.
The program of speakers has already been published. It includes some of the best experts in the state and the farmers who attend the sessions will have opportunity of receiving instruction which they ordinarily would pay tuition for at the winter school of the O.A.C. Subjects of particular interest to this locality will be taken up.
Poultry feature
The poultry show is to be quite a feature and birds are already arriving. The display of poultry will be in the new Graham garage. There will be some fine poultry shown and the judging will be done by Prof. Krum of the O.A.C.
1971
Pirates land five on 5AAA All-Stars
North, South dominate first team
Champion South Eugene and runner-up North Eugene have dominated the coaches’ balloting for the 1971 District 5AAA football all-star team as each club landed eight players on the 22-man first unit.
Marshfield, which tied for third, followed with three first-team selections while fourth-place Cottage Grove landed the other three spots.
Overall on the two teams selected, Marshfield landed five players in seven positions while all schools but one were represented either on offense or defense with first- or second-unit selections.
North Bend, which finished in the cellar of the 5AAA standings, was ignored in the balloting.
Claiming first-team honors for Marshfield on offense were diminutive guard Larry Reiber, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior; and burly center Gary Bell, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior who was a second-team choice on defense — a spot he reclaimed this year — in 1970.
Senior end Rick Volchok, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound three-year letterman for the Purple and Gold, dropped down to the second unit offense from the first team of a year ago, but climbed from the second team to the first team on defense this season.
Claiming second-team berths for Marshfield were senior tackle Steve Ednie, a 6-foot-1, 174 pounder who was named to the offensive unit and 5-foot-10, 178-pound junior lon Yandell, a linebacker named to the defensive team.
Only one 5AAA gridder was a unanimous choice this year as all the coaches singled out South Eugene quarterback Jay Mohr for that honor.
Prefontaine wins Pac-8
LOS ANGELES (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine of the University of Oregon was the individual winner for the second year in a row but Washington State was the team victor in the Pacific 8 cross country championships held at UCLA Saturday.
Prefontaine turned the 6 mile, 410 yard course in 29 minutes 6 1-10th seconds to set a course record previously held by Duncan McDonald of Stanford with a time of 31.11.
By virtue of the team win, Washington State will compete in the NCAA meet at the University of Tennessee. Second place Oregon also may compete.
Washington State won with a low score of 31 points. Oregon had 44.
2001
State donates hatchery salmon
First time ever: Enormous return aids food banks at a time donations are needed most
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will donate 40,000 pounds of hatchery salmon filets to the Oregon Food Bank today, an unprecedented donation in the agency’s history.
The department can make the donation because its hatcheries had more returning salmon than it needed for harvesting eggs.
About 280,000 more salmon and steelhead than needed are returning this year to the state’s 34 hatcheries.
State officials say the food bank contribution is one of many ways the agency deals with excess hatchery fish, including placing salmon bodies in streams to add nutrients and releasing live fish in rivers to give sports fishers an extra chance at catching them.
Trent Stickell, the department’s director of fish propagation, said the donation wouldn’t be possible without the enormous number of wild and hatchery fish returning to Oregon’s waterways this year. The boom is most apparent in the Columbia River, where more than 3.1 million adult salmon and steelhead are projected to return, the most since record-keeping began in 1938.
Bleak economy can’t deter a mega-store
Wal-Mart update: Official says Coos Bay store is flourishing
Oregon’s bleak economic forecast and concerns about declining consumer confidence haven’t slowed plans for a massive growth operation that will more than double the size of what is already one of the area’s largest discount retail stores and bring new jobs to the Bay Area.
IN fact, Amy Hill, Wal-Mart’s community affairs manager for the Western region, said the company’s faith in the local economy and its past success in the Bay Area prompted the business to slate a 9-year-old Coos Bay store for expansion by the spring of 2003.
When asked about a potential weakness in the local retail market, Hill said, “We don’t see that at all.”
The company’s planned enlargement on the southwest corner of Fir Street and Newmark Avenue will add approximately 104,845 square feet of floor space to the 101,000-square-foot building.
The new Wal-Mart supercenter will add groceries and dry goods to the existing facility, as well as a tire and lube center and a small increase in current inventory.
Hill said the store will eventually increase its 270-person staff by 200 full- and part-time employees, all positions that have some form of health benefits. The company uses local market data to determine what competitive wages will be paid, but wouldn’t specify that information.
Bandon fire survivor finally to fall
Condemned: Lumber will be recycled as was that of old waterfront truck stop
BANDON — As the last boards of the old Moore Mill truck shop disappear form the Bandon waterfront, the city is preparing to bid farewell to another of its Old Town icons.
The 92-year-old rust-red warehouse on the corner of Fillmore Avenue and U.S. Highway 101, known as the old Coast Lumber Building, survived the devastating 1936 fire that leveled most of Bandon, but its days are numbered. On Tuesday, the Bandon Architectural Review Board approved an application to demolish the dilapidated structure submitted jointly by the city and the property’s owner, Martin Hauser.
A crew from Coos Engineering began Thursday to remove and dispose of asbestos-covered areas of the former roller skating rink, milk receiving depot, garage and lumber store. Over the next five months, the rest of the structure will be removed board by board and sold for scrap by Steve Ferre, the Coquille man who leveled the nearby truck shop.
