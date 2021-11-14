1921
Big schooner to load for Japan
The Ecola will be at Buehner Mill early in December
Portland paper makes an incorrect statement saying boat too big to come to Coos Bay
The schooler Ecola is to come to Coos Bay early next month to take a cargo of lumber for Japan. The Portland Oregonian yesterday in telling of the offshore shipping, said that the Ecola was a shipping board vessel remodeled and that it was too large to come to this port. This is an incorrect statement as the vessel is coming here.
Henry Buehner, manager of the Buehner Lumber Company, stated today that the Ecola would arrive early in December and will take on a cargo of 1,800,000 feet of fir lumber for Japan. Half of it will come from the Buehner mill and the other half form the C.A. Smith mill.
Get big order for spruce here
Bay Park Mill to deliver three and one-half million
Box and common grades go south — will keep mill busy for many weeks
Wm. Vaughan of the Bay Park Lumber Co. is reported to have recently closed the sale of about three and one-half million feet of box and common spruce for delivery at San Pedro.
The order is said to have been one of the best placed here recently and will keep the Bay Park mill going for many weeks. In addition to the order for the box and common, they have sold considerable spruce clears to the veneer plants and with the order for dimension spruce for the Australia shipment in December gives the mill a fine line to work on.
The order comes in timely as Mr. Vaughan had a big supply of spruce logs in the water ready to cut. Most of them were taken out at Tar Heel and were held back during the slump, the demand for the cedar which was taken out of the same district furnishing most of the market for many weeks.
Myrtle Point to get water supply
Plans for big reservoir on creek near there
Will have gravity line five miles long with more than year’s supply on hand
J.S. Whittaker, member of the Myrtle Point city council, was here yesterday and stated that the council there has plans well under way for a new water supply which will be adequate at all times for Myrtle Point for years to come.
The surveys and estimates are now being made. The city has filed on the necessary water rights and the watershed is government reserve so that the cost of the source of supply will be little or nothing.
The plan is to build a big reservoir on a stream five miles from Myrtle Point. There is a fine natural dam site, a rocky gorge canyon making an ideal and cheap place to construct a dam.
The estimate is that by building a dam forty-three feet high and about 70 feet across at the top, twenty-five million gallons of water can be impounded. It is a sufficient height so that gravity will furnish adequate pressure.
Tentative estimates of the cost is about $20,000. Instead of the ordinary steel pipeline being put in, it is proposed to put in concrete or cement which is said to be cheaper and more durable.
The present supply will be retained, the city owning the pipe line and the springs. The old pipeline is about three miles long.
1971
Hospital need listed one of Coos problems
“You may not agree with my priorities, but the number one health problem right now in Coos County involves meeting the basic health needs. I don’t think a new hospital in the Bay Area is the whole answer, but it is a good part of the answer,” said Coos County Health Officer Dr. A.B. Munroe Friday before the North Bend Chamber of Commerce.
He said the number one medical problem in the county is venereal disease and the second is hepatitis.
The doctor said the health department is only one branch of a whole health team essential to the community and he didn’t want to “harp” on the need for a new hospital, but a full cooperative effort is needed to provide the best basic health services and “as long as you have a division of feelings the medical community here will not move ahead.”
He said these needs are being met to “some extent” and doctors in the area don’t want to refuse to see patients, but “they are working very hard. There just becomes a time when doctors can’t take any more patients.”
Regarding venereal disease, the doctor said “there has been a 21 per cent hike in the state and a 36 per cent increase since last year in Coos County, so the problem is here and we need to face it.”
Siuslaw upends Myrtle Point in the fourth quarter, 14-7
REEDSPORT — It was like a sharp knife cutting through butter … until it reached bottom and became dulled upon the butter-holder.
Such was the fate of the Bobcats of Myrtle Point who sliced through the defensive efforts of the Siuslaw Vikings during the first half Friday night before reaching bottom … and when the end came, the Vikings had claimed a 14-7 Oregon Class AA football quarterfinal victory at Reedsport.
Siuslaw simply shored up its defensive efforts to hold Myrtle Point to a virtual standstill, scored two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter and stopped Bobcats thrusts with a fumble recovery and three pass interceptions.
2001
Late goal lifts Warriors over Lakers
There weren’t many dry eyes among the players and coaches of Southwestern Oregon Community College’s women’s soccer team Sunday afternoon — and it wasn’t because of the rain
The Lakers were letting their emotions show after giving their all in a hard-fought 1-0 playoff loss to Walla Walla Community College on the Southwestern field.
“It hurts,” said Laker Jessica Montgomery. “It’s hard.
“We gave it our all. We played a hell of a game.”
“Our girls played with a lot of heart,” said Southwestern coach Joel Perkins.
Using a defensive focus against the talented Warriors, Southwestern held off every challenge, with goalie Jana Tresler withstanding shot after shot and several other defenders making great saves near the goal.
But with just 10 minutes left in the match, Walla Walla’s Krista Hytreck put the ball into the top of the net on a rebounded following a corner kick by the Warriors. The one goal was enough to send Walla Walla into the NWAACC’s final four.
Laker men fall at Edmonds
Southwestern’s men’s soccer team fell in its NWAACC playoff match on Sunday, losing 4-1 at Edmonds, Wash.
“It was a really hard-fought game by our guys,” Southwestern coach David Santesteban said. “I’m really proud of them even though the score didn’t go our way.”
Jacob Wallin scored Southwestern’s goal. The Lakers finished the best season in school history with a loss after taking third place in the Southwest Division with a 12-4-4 record.
Powers knocked from playoffs
POWERS — As his teammates kneeled in a circle after Saturday’s playoff game with St. Paul, Cruiser senior Frank Adamek went around personally congratulating each of the players for their hard work in an outstanding season.
Unfortunately, the Cruisers didn’t make nearly enough good plays during the game to extend that season another week, as St. Paul rolled to a 52-6 victory in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs at Powers.
Powers has become accustomed to games ending early in their favor over the past several seasons, but on Saturday the tables were turned as the Buckaroos finished off the Cruisers when speedy Manuel Ramos took an option pitch and sprinted around the right end 72 yards for the clinching score with 5:40 still remaining in the third quarter.
Braves, Bruins advance
Reedsport took the breaks it needed and edged Henley 28-21 in Klamath Falls on Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A state football playoffs Friday night.
Leading 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, Reedsport was forced into a punting situation on fourth down. A roughing the punter call against Henley gave the Braves an automatic first down and prolonged their possession. The penalty helped Reedsport nearly run out the clock before giving the ball back to Henley and the Braves stopped the final drive to preserve the win.
Reedsport travels to Sherwood for a second-round game next weekend.
Dustin Zieman led Reedsport with two touchdowns — one on a four-yard run and the other on a two-yard spurt — and finished the evening with 78 all-purpose yards.
Quarterback Chad Harrington orchestrated Reedsport’s offensive symphony to a 338-yard evening. Harrington accounted for two of the Braves’ touchdowns, scoring on a one-yard run and finding Brett Butler for a 15-yard scoring pass.
Bruins beat Philomath
Brookings-Harbor rolled over Philomath 34-0 in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs at Brookings on Friday night.
Bruin senior David Chesterman paced Brookings-Harbor with two touchdowns on the night.
