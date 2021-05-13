100 YEARS — 1921
Will have new potatoes soon
Frank Rogers expects to market on June 5
Has three acres of hill land planted which will be among first on market
Frank Rogers of Coos River will probably have the first local new potatoes on the market this year. He has three acres planted which he will harvest and put on the market June 5.
The potatoes are the Guptil and Beauty Hebrun and were planted in January. They are on bench land where they got plenty of sun, when there was any this year. Mr. Rogers says that with some sunshine and fair weather from not on the potatoes will grow rapidly and he expects to beat every grower in this locality to the market.
Noble theatre cuts prices
Admission reduced to 30 cents for lower floor
Balcony prices now 25 cents and matinee charge is cut from 35 to 20 cents
Managers Marsden and Noble of the Noble theatre announced today that starting Wednesday night the admission prices at the Noble theatre would be greatly reduced. Mr. Marsden stated today that the prices of films rental had taken a big drop and the admission prices were being lowered accordingly. The prices arranged to start Wednesday night will be: Lower floor, 30 cents, balcony 25 cents, children 10 cents.
All matinee prices will be 20 cents for adults and 10 cents for children.
The prices heretofore have been 35 for adults both on the lower floor and the balcony and the matinee prices were 35 cents.
The quality of pictures will be the best that is obtainable on the market and as soon as the big Wurlitzer pipe organ is completed the best music in the country will be provided for the patrons of the Noble theatre.
Governor sees need of roads
Doing good boosting for this section of state
Was enlightened as to real conditions by recent visit to Coos and Curry counties
Governor Olcott on his recent visit to this section of the state saw the real needs in the way of road work and it made him a good booster for road development in Coos and Curry counties. On returning to Salem the governor told of the difficulties encountered going over the road from Myrtle Point to Roseburg and of the necessity of improvement. The governor is quoted as follows:
“Both Coos and Curry counties will probably vote on a further bond issue June 7 to provide for further highway development. The sentiment in both counties is highly favorable to the success of this election, for they are real road boosters and enthusiasts there.
“These people have been shut out from access to the outside world so long that there is but one opinion with the average citizen and that is to go the limit in the building of roads and the early completion of a highway to the outside. One thing I have observed is that no matter how good a roads booster you are when you go into that country, you cannot but come out a better one, not only because you hear so much good roads enthusiasm, but from the evidence of the benefits of it every time you attempt to travel.”
50 YEARS — 1971
Pirate Cindergirls claim District 5AAA track title
SPRINGFIELD — Marshfield, with Fran Auer pulling down three firsts and Karen Banks one, followed through true to form Saturday by capturing the District 5AAA girls track and field championships at Springfield’s Silke Field.
Five meet records were broken and one state mark was bettered in the meet which saw the favored Pirate cindergirls score 79 ½ points to 63 for runnerup South Eugene.
Sheldon’s Arlene Platt was the state record-breaker as she bettered her own mark with a 145-10 toss in the javelin.
Miss Auer bettered her meet record in the long jump with an 18-2 effort, Churchill’s Debbie Roth posted two meet marks in the 800 (2:16.8) and mile (5:12.2) and the Churchill 880 medley relay team broke Marshfield’s record of 1:58.3 with a 1:57.9 clocking.
Miss Auer, in addition to winning the long jump, captured the 100 in 11.4 and the 220 in 26.2.
Miss Banks with her winning mark of 5-0 in the high jump, established a new Marshfield school record for the event. The old mark was 4-11, set by Kathy Elroy in 1969 and tied by Marilyn Wilson in 1970. Miss Wilson leaped 4-11 for fifth in the meet.
Pacific gals win 3-A AA track title
REEDSPORT — Pacific, getting a pair of first-place finishes from Leta Moore and its 440 relay team, claimed the team title Saturday in the District 3-4 AA girls track and field championships at Reedsport High School.
The Pirate cindergirls were a one-point victor as they nudged Siuslaw 71-70 for the crown. Host Reedsport was third with 53, Bandon had 52, Brookings 51, Toledo 46, Coquille 26, Newport 25 and Myrtle Point 22.
Miss Moore claimed the discus and javelin for Pacific which qualified six girls for this Saturday’s Oregon State AA girls championships in Springfield. Diane Haga, Lois Lang, Carol Tope, Linda Moore and Jennifer Wilcox will make the trip.
Reedsport, meanwhile, qualified four girls for the state meet, as did Bandon. Linda Long doubled in the sprints for Reedsport while Roseann Miller won the long jump. Kathy Brannan and Karen Poague will join the aforementioned pair.
Peggy Curran won the 440 to lead the Bandon quartet to state — the other three including Michelle Goodbrod, Clara Gardner and Suzanne Deos.
Robin Tyre won the high jump and Randi King the 880 for Myrtle Point, and Jeanette Hatcher is Coquille’s lone representative with a second in the shot put.
Crime rate in Coos Bay shows increase
Officer Schrunk resigns, woman laid off
Coos Bay police are operating under a reduced force following the resignation of officer John Schrunk, according to the monthly report by Chief of Police Rollie Pean.
Schrunk’s position will not be filled “due to the city’s present financial condition,” the chief reported. In addition, Lillian Sherych, matron-dispatcher on the midnight shift, was laid off because of the financial crisis. Some reassignment of personnel was made to cover the most critical time periods.
This reduction was made necessary at the same time that major crimes in Coos Bay were showing an increase, from 273 by the end of April in 1970 to 324 so far this year.
Cases of auto theft reported to the police jumped from 17 to 37, larceny from 187 to 192, burglary 61 to 74 and assault from 1 to 18. The only major offense to show a decrease was robbery (theft from a person), from 6 down to 3.
NY choreographer is part of MHS musical
A professional choreographer, James Erickson of New York City, is working with members of the Actors Guild of Marshfield High school on the spring musical, “Celebration,” to be presented May 13-16 in the Marshfield Auditorium. Curtain time is 8:15 p.m.
Advance ticket sales are being conducted at the high school. Tickets may also be purchased at the door at each evening performance. There are no reserved seats and ticket prices will be $1.50 for adults and 75 cents for students through high school.
Erickson will stage all of the dances and musical numbers in the presentation. With a strong cast of over 25 students, the stage is being set for the high school premiere of the rock musical in Oregon.
Curry may come into SWOCC district
Brookins to explain study Monday; Board extends president’s contract
Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) board of directors Tuesday night voted unanimously to extend college president Jack Brookins’ contract for an additional four years. Brookings’ current four year contract had another year to run.
Brookins, SWOCC president since 1965, is currently receiving an annual salary of $25,200. SWOCC board chairman Ralph Stuller, Reedsport, said terms of the new four year contract will be worked out at the next board of directors meeting.
Brookins told board members he will meet Monday with Gold Beach school board members to report on recent study findings concerning the feasibility of bringing Curry County in the Southwestern Oregon Education District.
Brookins noted, however, a need to have Curry County residents take the lead in seeking inclusion in the district. Brookins said Monday’s meeting in Gold Beach would be limited to informing school board members of the study findings. “I don’t intend to be on a selling trip. The people of Curry County should make the decision on whether or not to petition for entry into the SWOCC district.”
20 YEARS — 2001
Johnson sets MWL record
Golf: Bulldog senior shoots 66 at Tokatee
The Midwestern League boys district golf meet’s final day couldn’t have ended any better.
North Bend’s Kyle Johnson shot a 66 on his way to set a two-day scoring record and the Marshfield team eliminated South Eugene on the first hole of a playoff at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River.
Johnson and the Marshfield team advance to next week’s state tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
Johnson’s two-day total of 137 (71 on the first day) set the record previously held by South Eugene’s Jeff Quinney, who shot 139 in 1997. Quinney is the reigning U.S. Amateur champion.
“Those are the rounds that you will remember for awhile,” said Johnson on his second-round 66. “I didn’t worry about the other guys where were shooting. I stuck to my gameplan and it worked out.”
The Pirates ended South Eugene’s run of six straight league titles and state tournament berths. Marshfield was ahead by one stroke after the first day and ended tied after 36 holes.
All five golfers from each team went to the first hole, and the Pirates won the coin flip and decided to shoot first. The top four scores are recorded, and all five Pirates finished with par.
Two Axemen ended with bogeys to give Marshfield the not in front of a gallery of the rest of the teams and coaches.
“It was all five guys, it was a total team effort,” said Marshfield coach Casey Matthews. “They really played under the pressure of that situation.”
Scherer fastest in Pre run
Sixth-grader Logan Scherer took first place in the spring Pre Run for Kids on Saturday in downtown Coos Bay.
Scherer covered the 3-mile course in 18 minutes and 47 seconds. He was followed across the line by Norm Holcombe and Spenser Lynass.
Sixth-grader Lacy Looney was the first girl across the line in 20:03, good for fifth place overall.
Powers High School seniors help maintain history
POWERS — It is one of the best-kept secrets in this small town. Nestled in a group of trees on a piece of property about a mile on the outskirts of town, the Hayes Cemetery is lit by sunlight filtering through the branches on to gravesites that have become overrun with weeds and are in need of repairs.
But for the last few weeks, the cemetery has been getting a facelift from members of Powers High School’s senior class. For the past month, students have been pulling weeds, clearing away debris and creating walking paths with gravel around the gravesites.
The activity is part of a service learning project with SOLF for civics students, said social studies teacher Kurt Hagen. The students also secured a $500 grant for the project.
“They organize, implement and do everything,” Hagen said. “The students did all the planning and applied for the grant.”
The cemetery is significant to Powers. Not only are some of the early residents buried there, there also are a few American Indians’ graves, too, he added. Most of the graves in the cemetery are from the 1800s to 1930s.
Bay Area arsons costly in repairs and lost business
Trio of fires: Two blazes in Coos Bay, one in North Bend under investigation
Arsonists destroyed more than $1.5 million in property and businesses in the Bay Area in the past 12 months.
Some of those who were hit by set fires say it could have been much worse.
A March arson fire that caused approximately $850,000 damage to 20 rooms at the former Pony Village Lodge — which recently became the Ramada Inn — could have injured a customer, said general manager Larry Zimin.
It could have struck at the peak of the tourism season. It could have spread into the dining hall and other construction.
It could have, but it didn’t.
It did do a lot of damage, however.
While the Ramada faced its own turmoil, it wasn’t the only business affected by arsonists this year.
More than $600,000 went up in smoke in Coos Bay. In North Bend, with a hefty ticket from the Ramada Inn, the figure is close to $1 million.
That’s the amount arson fires have gobbled up in the past 12 months in the Bay Area — and that’s not counting lost wages and other losses businesses and people have suffered due to arson.
Bay Area tennis players fall short in bids for state
The Bay Area tennis teams came up empty in efforts to qualify for the state tournament Thursday.
Only one Bay Area singles player and one doubles team reached the quarterfinals at the Midwestern League meet.
Marshfield freshman Suzanne Massie lost to third-seed Shannon Mosely of South Eugene 6-3, 6-3 in the girls quarterfinals, while the North Bend duo of Max Bernstein and Mike Laport won two doubles matches before falling to Joe Dunham and Cal McBean of South Eugene 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
