City beautiful work is started
Committee finds home owners fixing up grounds
Make survey of town and not improvements — want rubbish piles removed
Dr. W.A. Toye, chairman of the city beautiful committee, and the other members made a survey of the entire city yesterday to ascertain what is being done by the home owners towards realizing the hopes of the advocates of a better looking town. They found a lot of new work being started on lawns and parkings that will make a material improvement.
Among the home owners who have started extensive improvements in their lawns and parkings, the following were especially noted:
W.J. Conrad, Dr. Dix, A.E. Adelsperger, Frank D. Cohan, Carl L. Davis, B.R. Chandler, Dr. C.L. Brown, J. Albert Matson, E.S. Bargelt, Mr. Stenholm and Earl Seitz.
Some of the “old standbys” who always have their places looking nice are maintaining them as usual.
However, there are a lot of homes that sadly need lawn and parking work.
Will come back to finish film
“Kindred of the Dust” company will return in June
R.H. Rice announces that Miss Cooper will succeed Miss Novak as star in it
H.G. Butler today received a letter from R.H. Rice of the R.A. Walsh Film Productions starting that the “Kindred of the Dust” which was started here last year will be completed here in June. Mr. Rice writes from the Brunton Studios in Los Angeles.
It will be remembered that the “Kindred of the Dust” Company encountered hard luck here last year, coming just as the beginning of the unusually early rainy season in August. They got but few of the views and expected to finish it in California but the weather was there against them also. Mr. Rice was here with the company last season.
He announces that Miss Mildred Cooper will succeed Miss Novak as the star in the film production of Peter B. Kyne’s famous story.
Mr. Rice says he liked Coos Bay and the surroundings very much. He says they will spend several weeks here. He wants the use of a couple of cub bears while they are here.
Two carloads of trout are coming
Fish Warden Burghduff to send game fish in
Asks local sportsmen to look after shipments to be made from state hatchery
State Fish Warden Burghduff in a letter to Lyle B. Chappelle, secretary of the North Bend Rod and Gun Club, announces that he is planning to ship two carloads of young Eastern brook trout to Coos county the latter part of this month. The fish are to be sent from the State hatchery on the McKenzie river near Eugene.
The distribution of the fish in local streams is to be left largely to the local sportsmen. The latter will also be expected to make arrangements for taking them from the car to the streams. Some will go to the Coquille valley streams and some to the Coos River and Ten Mile sections, it is expected.
Mr. Burghduff in his letter stays that the trout fry are quite small, but as the fish are very hardy, they are released smaller than other varieties of fish. He says that it is expected that the department will be ready to send them here about May 20th.
Twenty-seven in graduating class
Marshfield High School plans for commencement
Dr. Geo. Varney of O.A. C. to deliver address — senior play will be on May 17
Plans for the commencement exercises of the Marshfield High School are being completed. Dr. George R. Varney of Oregon Agricultural College will deliver the commencement address on the subject, “The Supreme Law of Life.” The diplomas will be presented to the graduates by A.B. Gidley, Chairman of the Marshfield Board of education.
The seniors have invited Rev. J.A. Edlund of the Swedish Lutheran Church to deliver the Baccalaureate address. The music for this occasion as well as for the commencement exercises is being arranged under the direction of Miss Gayle Roberts, music supervisor of the Marshfield schools.
The big event previous to commencement week will be the annual senior play which is to be staged at the Orpheum Theater on Tuesday evening, May 17. “A Little Clodhopper” is the play selected and rehearsals are progressing well under the direction of Mrs. Fred Wilson.
Plan week of commencement
North Bend High School makes arrangements
Will begin next Friday with the alumni entertainment for graduating class
The North Bend high school commencement week program has been arranged as follows:
Friday, May 13 — Alumni entertainment for graduating class.
Sunday, May 15 — Baccalaureate sermon by Rev. G.W. Gelvin at Presbyterian church.
Wednesday, May 18 — Senior class play, “Some class,” at Eckhoff hall.
Thursday, May 19 — Class night exercises at High School Auditorium.
Friday, May 20 — Commencement ceremonies, at High School auditorium.
Saturday, May 21 — High school picnic.
The second edition of the high school annual, “Hesperia,” is off the press, and will be ready for distribution next week.
1971
Earlier completion seen for Bay hospital
Work on site by July 12
The new Bay Area hospital may be completed several months earlier than first anticipated if the time schedule continues to move at its present rate, it was learned today by The World.
Hospital district members expressed optimism about construction target dates and said site preparation work scheduled for this summer may pave the way for earlier completion of the structure.
Rudy Juul, board president, said they are looking now at a mid-73 completion date instead of a late-73 date. They’ll call for bids on the site preparation in about four weeks, he said this morning.
Technical work on this phase will be completed next week and will be reviewed for about 10 days before the board advertises for bids June 1.
Actual work on the site will begin July 12 and should be finished in early September.
Final Coos Bay estuary study is seen by June
“Hopefully a final draft of the Department of Interior study of the Coos Bay estuary will be ready in June,” Bay Area Environmental committee members were told Wednesday night.
Speaker was Felix Smith, coordinator of the state-federal cooperative study, in the Bay Area to examine with local officials some of the information contained in a rough draft released to local, state and federal agencies for review and comment.
Information from the report will be used locally for future planning and development of estuary resources and included in a Coos-Curry Council of Governments Environmental Protection Management Plan.
Smith said, “I think the day has now arrived when the people of Oregon are looking at the coast … the people of Coos Bay are looking at Coos Bay … and it is now time they take a close look at an integrated management plan that includes the waters of the bay, municipalities of the area and land use practices in drainage areas going down to the bay and how they affect its use and resources.”
He added, “I think the Coos Bay community has come a long way since last year. I think it is aware of the total problem now and is grabbing hold of itself and wants to do a good job.
“I think our report, when it comes in final form, will be a step in the right direction for positive community action.”
Dr. Paul Rudy, director of the University of Oregon Institute of Marine Biology at Charleston, said many of the pollution problems of Coos Bay are covered in the rough draft, but a number of reports are overlapping.
Roosa in Coos Bay, defends space program
Apollo 14 astronaut addresses press club
Lt. Colonel Stuart Roosa defended the space program in an appearance before the Southwestern Oregon Press Club Thursday night, citing a few examples of the 20,000 items listed by NASA as “spin-offs of the program.”
He said the “either-or question” often heard was should the United States continue the space program or feed all the poor people who are hungry.
The Apollo 14 astronaut quoted figures showing the 42 cents of the tax dollar goes for health, education and welfare and social security benefits, while 1.4 cents is used for the total space program. The “either-or question should be put to bed with the 42 cents-1.4 cents.” The funds for the space program wouldn’t even make a ripple, he said.
Drag racing returns to SWO Sunday
After a lengthy leave of absence, drag racing is returning to Southwestern Oregon.
Beginning with a grand opening Sunday, a seven-date schedule has been put together through Sept. 12 at Port Orford Raceways, eight miles north of Port Orford off Highway 101.
A $1,500 purse has been established for Sunday’s opening which will have dragsters competing for Competition, Modified and Elminator Combo prizes.
Following Sunday’s competition, drags will be held May 30, June 20, July 11, Aug. 1, Aug. 22 and Sept. 12. The Aug. 1 date will be the Oregon State Fuel and Gas Championships for quarter-mile drags.
Also on tap for the strip near Sixes is a Hi-Speed Auto Cross scheduled for Labor Day, which will feature Jaguars, Ferraris, Cheetahs and others.
Speedway Headers of Medford, under the direction of Orley Milligan, a former Coos Bay resident, is promoting the Port Orford Raceways.
“We’re going all out to make it a first-class facility,” Milligan said. “The strip is already excellent, and we’re adding public address systems, rest room facilities, concessions and, hopefully, bleachers for the opening.”
The strip itself is 5,100 feet long and 150 feet wide, all asphalt. It is NHRA sanctioned and Chrondex Timers and a Christmas Tree will be on hand.
2001
Charleston fishermen consider a way out
At 82, retired fisherman Roy Gunnari is facing one of the toughest decisions of his life. Getting out of an industry he has known since age 11 has been too expensive since cutbacks in fishing quotas have made the market unappealing, the boat owner said. Staying in has cost him parts of his Social Security check.
“We can’t even keep the crews because the boats can’t earn enough,” Gunnari said.
So Gunnari, 40 other groundfish fishers in Charleston and more than 500 in Oregon, California and Washington are facing the question of whether to support an industry plan to reduce the West Coast fishing fleet through a federal buyback of boats and permits.
For Gunnari, the program is a last-ditch chance to get out — without losing everything.
While he no longer fishes himself, Gunnari hires crews to operate his bots, which are stationed in Charleston. Market conditions recently forced him to sell one of his vessels and while its true replacement value was in excess of $600,000, Gunnari said he sold it for $150,000.
“That was supposed to be my retirement, selling them,” Gunnari said. “But the way they got the laws now, you know.”
Gunnari doesn’t have a choice but to support the program.
“It’s forcing me to,” Gunnari said. “I haven’t got too many years left.”
NB coaching great Abraham dies
Wrestling: Abe’s list of honors stretches from local to national
The man affectionately known as “Abe” has died in Eugene.
Dave Abraham, who coached North Bend High School’s wrestling team for 30 years and won state and national honors passed away Thursday. Plans for a memorial service were still being finalized Friday.
After retiring from North Bend in 1995, Abraham moved to Cottage Grove and served as a volunteer assistant for the University of Oregon’s wrestling team, but he never will be forgotten here, or in wrestling circles throughout the state.
“He was a very, very special person,” said Wendell Messner, a friend for 30 years. “There are lots of good people on this earth, but they are just pretenders. He was the real thing. He touched a lot of people.”
Abraham was one of the first inductees into the North Bend High School Hall of Fame last fall after a coaching record that is simply amazing. His Bulldog teams won 17 district titles and North Bend wrestlers won 138 individual district championships.
The 1979 North Bend team won the school’s only state title in any sport and Abraham was named the U.S. Wrestling Federation’s coach of the year in 1974 and the National High School coach of the year in 1992. He coached a national team that competed in Japan in 1971 and was inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the United States Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1998.
Abraham had 42 wrestlers go on to college scholarship and 15 earn High School All-American honors.
Nation’s gas prices are at all-time high
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. gasoline prices — led by jumps at the pump in the Midwest and West — reached an all-time unadjusted high over the last two weeks.
Overall, U.S. gasoline prices increased 8.58 cents over the last two weeks, according to the Lundberg Survey of 8,000 service stations nationwide.
The nation’s average price of gas, including all grades and taxes, was $1.76 per gallon on Friday, up 5 percent from April 20.
The Midwest saw the highest average price increase — 13 cents — and prices rose 8 cents for drivers in the West. Those two regions fared worst in part because of the reformulated gasoline they rely on to limit pollution, Lundberg said.
The survey found the highest prices in Chicago, where a gallon of self-service regular cost $2.02. San Francisco was just two center behind, while Atlanta paid the lowest prices at $1.46 per gallon.
Marshfield makes history with nine valedictorians
Making the grade: Principal says students are serious about attaining the academic title
Marshfield High School’s Class of 2001 is making its own mark in the school’s history.
This year’s class has produced the largest number of valedictorians in Marshfield’s history — nine. There are also two salutatorians this year. The school also has the most valedictorians of any high school on the South Coast.
“This is as large a class as we have ever had,” said Marshfield High School Principal Arnie Roblan.
He attributes the large number to more students today aspiring to be a class valedictorian. Most of the students are in college preparatory classes, he added.
“The kids are serious about getting this,” Roblan said. “These students aren’t looking for the easy way out, but are wanting to be prepared to go on to their future. They really work on it. Besides getting good grades, most of the students are involved in athletics and other activities.”
He said one of the reasons the Class of 2001 has so many valedictorians is because of the students’ competitive nature.
“All of them have worked toward this,” Roblan said. “It is really important to them.”
The valedictorians are Sean Brady, Aaron Collver, Tiffany Cummings, Daniel Gauvin, Rachelle Goldin-Jones, Bradley Hill, Donna Kaudel, Kathryn Menten and Kaley Murdock. The salutatorians are Ileana Bones and Keri Spangler.
Pacific Dunes course gets rave reviews
Adding links: Bandon Dunes’ second project a hit with invited guests
BANDON — The land is rugged. The fairways are narrow and filled with bumps. The greens are generally smaller, but filled with more variation.
In Pacific Dunes, golf course architect Tom Doak has designed a course vastly different from the popular Bandon Dunes just to the south. But the two courses share one common trait, several stunning holes that catch the spray coming off the Pacific Ocean.
“I think this is one of the 20 best pieces of property anybody has had a chance to build a golf course on,” Doak said. “If you’re lucky enough to get a job like that, you feel the weight of the world to not mess it up.”
The second course at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort was unveiled Monday to strong reviews. About 40 regional media and golf course industry representatives got their first full look at all 18 holes of Pacific Dunes, which will officially open on July 1. The course’s 12 holes that were built first have been open for play the past couple months.
While the original Bandon Dunes course has received national acclaim, including top-10 course rankings by several major golf publications, players who got a look at Pacific Dunes this week think it might be headed in the same direction.
“I think you have a top-25 course in the world,” said Don Nelson, who teams with business partner and old college friend Dan Miller to produce Ham ‘N’ Egg on Golf, an Internet site about golf.
Nelson, who has visited many of the world’s top courses, was among players who hadn’t seen either Pacific Dunes or Bandon Dunes before Monday. He was awestruck.
“It’s fantastic,” he said, comparing it favorably with the most famous courses in Ireland. “You don’t see golf courses of this quality on a piece of property this magic. It just doesn’t happen.”
