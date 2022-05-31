1922
Coos Bay jetty approved today in bill in house
Rivers and harbors bill authorization measure passes full house today
Measure goes to U.S. Senate at once
Expect favorable action but possibly some additions in measure there
It was approved once
R.J. Hubbard expects provision for Umpqua improvement will be added by Senator McNary
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Under the Dempsey bill as passed by the house, the Coos Bay harbor and Isthmus slough would get $3,310,000.
The following self-explanatory message was received by the Coos Bay Times today noon from Congressman W.C. Hawley:
“River and harbor authorization bill has just passed house with Coos Bay jetty project included.”
The news was received with much enthusiasm here as it means another favorable step in the harbor improvement project.
Performance is splendid one
Members of Little Theatre win new honors
Dramatization of Louisa Alcott’s “Little Women” is given last night
Out of the yesterdays of each boy and girl who has read and loved Louisa Alcott’s wonderful book, and straight into the hearts of their audience, walked the “Little Women” of last night’s performance, when players of the Little Theatre Association presented the play of that title.
Parts were particularly well cast, and the playing was so very real that frank tears or warm rejoicing accompanying the scenes, were general among the hearers. The suggestion of the period was well sustained through the old-fashioned furniture of the set and the quaint gowns, shawls and bonnets worn by the characters.
The orchestra kept the thought in mind as well, by playing old time airs, the war songs of the civil war mingling with plantation tunes and the more familiar heart songs of an older day.
Tower to sell Studebakers
Change in Coos county agency is made
Ford dealer will add higher priced car to his line — expects shipment soon
It was reported today that Isaac R. Tower has been given the Coos county agency for the Studebaker. Official announcement of it is expected soon.
Mr. Tower has for some years handled the Ford exclusively in this territory and has built up a large business in Coos and Curry counties.
However, recently his agency has felt the need of a higher priced car to meet the demand of customers. The new Studebaker has been attracting much favorable attention locally as well as elsewhere and is understood to have been selected by Mr. Tower as the new line which he will handle.
1972
Coquille Sawdust Theatre opens summer season with benefit
COQUILLE — Sawdust Theatre will open for its summer season May 26 with a benefit premiere and champagne party, it was jointly announced this week by Harold Schneiderman, Oregon Coast chairman for the Special Olympics fund which will benefit and John Moore, president of Sawdust Enterprises.
Tickets are on sale for the premiere at $12.50 each at Huggins Insurance or The Hub in Coos Bay or at Maynard Real Estate in Coquille. Tickets will be limited to 210 and proceeds will go toward sending U.S. entrants to the Summer Olympics to be held in Munich, Germany, in late summer.
Marshfield bags girls’ state track crown
SPRINGFIELD — “We ate our Wheaties this morning,” explained a laughing female Pirate as she and her Marshfield teammates ate up the opposition Saturday at the girls’ state AAA track and field meet.
Fabulous Fran Auer Sichting cleared the way for the Pirates, sweeping to firsts in the long jump (18-5), 220 (24.9) 100 (10.9) before getting set to anchor the 880 medley relay in the competition at Silke Field.
Though the Pirates had already clinched the team title, and Mrs. Sichting had already had top individual honors in hand, Marshfield coach Kay Chambers said, “watch Fran run the anchor. She wants to bring the relay home in a new record.”
It wasn’t hard to watch the senior take the baton for her final 440 leg as most of the other handoffs had already taken place and Marshfield was running a lonely lane eight, anyway. But the married speedster quickly raced across seven lanes and passed several rival runners to settle into a comfortable second-place position, and everyone knew the Pirates were the team to beat.
With about 200 yards left, Mrs. Sichting stepped out in front and never looked back. She hit the tape in 60-flat to wrap up a new state AAA medley relay record of 1:53.9 for her squad, betting the old mark she had set with three different teammates in the 1970 state meet.
Joining her this time around were Vic Hunt, Diane Walke rand Tina Rausch.
Victorious Marshfield also collected valuable points from Cheryl Bates who took fourth in the 880 (2:23.0) and third in the mile (5:25.7).
Stan Solomon is named head track coach at Marshfield High School
Stan Solomon, assistant track coach since 1966, has been named head track coach at Marshfield High School to replace Walt McClure, head coach the past 21 years who is leaving the school system to go into the life insurance business.
The appointment of Solomon to the head position and Phil Pursian as cross country coach was announced by Coos Bay District 9 Supt. John Crowley at a board meeting Monday night.
Solomon said of the appointment, “I think it will be a great challenge for me. Walt has done a tremendous job at the high school. He has been a good man to work with an a tough one to try to keep up with. It will be hard filling his shoes, but I’m going to make an effort at it.”
Solomon, 33, started his coaching career in District 9 in 1962 after graduating from Willamette University. He coached seventh and eighth grade basketball, football and track two years at the old Johnston School and then moved to Millicoma Junior High School when it opened, coaching the same sports.
2002
Look what’s new at Bandon Dunes
As Bandon Dunes kicks off its high season for the fourth year, the world-renowned golf resort has enjoyed continued success since opening in 1999.
According to General Manager Hank Hickox, with golfers flocking to the area to try out Pacific Dunes, the new course that opened last July to favorable reviews, and the steady stream of golfers who play Bandon Dunes, the resort has been bursting at the seams.
Construction on a $10 million expansion is expected to be completed in July. More than 80 new rooms are under construction (20 have been completed) and work on a new upscale brew-pub, started in February, will be completed on July 11.
The additions will bring the total number of rooms available at the resort to 153.
The Chrome Lake cottages feature two downstairs rooms and a two-bedroom suite upstairs. Some of the rooms overlook the placid lake and all the cottages are nestled among the trees. Architect Bill Church from Portland said the idea was to give the feeling of cabins in the woods that one happens upon rather than buildings that stand out obtrusively.
Two win crowns at state
Track & Field: Roberge, Baumgartner get titles on final day
EUGENE — South Coast athletes Nathan Baumgartner and Celina Roberge each claimed individual titles on the final day of the state track and field championships on Saturday in Eugene.
But they did it in remarkably different fashion.
Baumgartner, the speedy junior from Reedsport High School left no doubt in the Class 3A 400 meters, running away from the field to win in 49.06 seconds.
Baumgartner caught his toughest challenger, Brandon Nystrom of Junction City, halfway down the backstretch on Saturday.
“I just wanted to get out fast and try to end it early,” Baumgartner said.
Roberge, meanwhile, went through several tense moments as she completed her comeback from a strained muscle and a stress fracture to capture her first state title in the Class 4A pole vault.
Roberge, a senior for Marshfield, missed her first two attempts at both 10 feet, 6 inches and 11 feet before getting over the bar on her final try. She then was the only vaulter to clear 11-3 to win the state championship.
“It was a little nervous for a while,” Roberge said after winning her crown. “I didn’t plan on cutting it this close.”
