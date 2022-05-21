1922
Store is robbed; goods recovered
Burglars break into the Fixup at North Bend
Take about $300 worth of clothing which is found concealed in a basement
A thief broke into the Fixup store in North Bend after closing hours Saturday night and stole quite an amount of men’s clothing and furnishings. He made his way in through a back window, breaking open the hallway door into the store. Marks on the door casing indicated that an axe had been used to pry it open.
All of the stolen goods, excepting about a dollar in small change and postage stamps to the amount of 40 cents which were taken from the till, were recovered. Evidently the marauder became frightened after having cached the goods in a nearby basement, for the goods were found.
There was clothing to the value of $300 in the lot.
Firemen called out twice Sunday
Two alarms in North Bend during the day
Child spills kerosene on the stove and makes a blaze — no great damage done
Twice yesterday the North Bend Fire Department was called out for small fires. The first was a chimney fire at the Olson home in old town, and the second was at the home of Albert Mason on Meade and Montana streets. Here the little boy had spilled kerosene on the stove, causing a blaze, but the mother had extinguished the fire before the engine arrived. No damage resulted from either fire.
High school of North Bend wins
Captures first place in the track meet
Finishes two and a half points ahead of Marshfield — event is a success
The Coos county school track meet at Myrtle Point Saturday was a success. There were contests for the high schools and also for the grades. There was quite a large attendance and the events were interesting and close. Marshfield and North Bend had a close rub for first place in the high school contest, and North Bend won by two and a half points. Marshfield did not have a relay team and previously the relay was not counted, but this time it was counted for points so Marshfield lost out. They put in a pickup team but had none trained and North Bend had a team ready.
Marshfield won in the contest for the grades.
1972
Sichting betters listed national girls long jump record in 5AAA
SPRINGFIELD — Fran Auer Sichting of Marshfield was simply superb Saturday as the Pirates powered their way to victory in the girls’ District 5AAA track and field championships at Silke Field, outpacing second-place Churchill, 104 to 70 ½.
Mrs. Sichting latched onto a national high school girls’ record in the long jump, and shattered meet records in the 100 and 220 set by Olympic gold medalist Margaret Johnson Bailes in 1968.
The married Marshfield senior leaped 19-6 ¾ to better the listed record of 18-7 set in Florida in 1967 and the pending mark of 19-1 set by Kathy Pirrie of Madras earlier this year. Her effort also shattered state, meet and school records.
Also, she zipped to a 10.9 clocking in the 100 and ran the 220 in 24.7 for meet records, then anchored the medley relay foursome of Vicki Hunt, Dianne Walker and Tina Rausch to a new meet record of 1:56.0.
Mrs. Sichting admitted, after it was all over, that she had “suffered side aches” throughout the going in 80-degree weather. But the pains didn’t prevent her from putting on her finest performance in her four-year stay on the Marshfield girls squad.
Powers women in Salem
POWERS — A Powers housewives group urging improvements on Highway 242 in Coos County appeared today before the Oregon State Highway Commission.
The group was formally represented by Wilna Wiwatowski, Eleanor McCray and Barbara Patton.
However, about 20 other women were to appear in Salem in support of the improvements.
The women said in a prepared statement, “We are women who should be at home taking care of our families. Yet conditions have become so bad on our road that we fear for the lives of our husbands and our children when they must traverse hazardous curves and embankments almost daily.”
The housewives noted, “We and many other people in our town have made many attempts to secure improvements for the Powers road known as State Highway 242. Five individuals took carloads to Salem in November 1965 to seek assistance. We were heard, but no promises were made.”
They added, “Many accidents involving all types of vehicles have taken place. Hazards are so great it is difficult to drive our road properly without disobeying the law. There are often natural obstructions such as tall grass or bushes which prevent the long range visability to the driver. Shoulders are so narrow that you cannot pull to the side in many places.”
Low bid accepted in D-8
COQUILLE — The Coquille School District 8c board of directors Tuesday night accepted the low bid of $1,394,500 by Drake Construction Co. of Coquille to build a new school at 11th and Highway 42 for grades six through eight.
Name of the building is Coquille Valley Middle School, chosen by student vote.
The new construction was expected to begin within a week with completion date set for Sept. 1, 1973. The old building will be used until the new building is ready, and then torn down. However, the adjacent gymnasium will be remodeled and will connect with the new building, a school spokesman said.
Money for the work is from a $1,950,000 bond issue passed in mid-1971 which included classroom and remodeling at the high school reportedly near complete.
2002
Braves boast top sprinter corps in Far West
REEDSPORT — When it comes to the boys sprinting events, Far West League coaches likely will be seeing red at the district meet Friday and Saturday in Florence.
That’s because Reedsport High School has suddenly become overloaded with good sprinters.
Last year, the Braves had the league’s best sprinter in Nathan Baumgartner, who won the 100, 200 and 400 meters as a sophomore. But that was pretty much it for Reedsport.
Baumgartner is back, and has a group of teammates that surpass any other in the league.
“I’ve never seen a team come up with that many sprinters in one year,” said longtime Myrtle Point coach Pat Towne. “Just to come up with two guys is amazing, but to come up with five other ones …”
Towne gave as an example one of his own sprinters.
“Wes Anderson was third at district last year in the 200 and this year he’d be sixth on their team,” Towne said.
Neither Towne, nor anybody else really saw it coming, and with good reason.
A year ago, Dustin Ziemen was playing baseball. Nick Riley, too, was a baseball player, who switched to track this spring after practices started. Mike Shields lived in Springfield. Chris Wheeler was a freshman who couldn’t compete because of academics. And Cory Crofcheck, the lone senior in the group, had never participated in an organized team sport.
This year they’ve all come together to give Reedsport the top sprint crew in the league.
Poverty down in rural Oregon
PORTLAND — A boom in cheese production, a windsurfing craze and new prison jobs have helped some Oregon counties reduce the poverty rate over the past decade.
Despite closing lumber mills and an agricultural slump, the poverty rate in most of rural Oregon declined in the 1990s, according to new U.S. Census data released Tuesday.
The state’s overall poverty rate, however, increased by a fraction of a percentage point from 12.4 percent in 1990 to 12.7 percent in 2000, according to census data collected on the so-called “long form,” which was mailed to about one in six households in Oregon.
The census measured individuals living in households defined by the federal government as living below the poverty level. In 2000, that was about $17,000 a year for a family of four.
Some rural counties whittled away at the number of poor people.
The rate fell by 3 or more percentage points in Gilliam, Jefferson, Josephine, Tillamook and Umatilla counties. Most rural counties a decline of about 1 percentage point, dropping to about 13 percent.
Poverty nonetheless remained a greater problem in those areas than in Portland, where the rate hovered at about 10 percent throughout the decade, according to the census.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In