Oregon crops in good condition
Winter wheat estimated at 16 million bushels
Opinions differ as to the fruit crop — plowing behind in western quarter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crop of 16,020,000 bushels of winter wheat in Oregon in 1921 is forecasted by F.L. Kent, agricultural statistician of the U.S. Bureau of Crop Estimates. This forecast is based on an estimated area remaining for harvest of 712,000 acres and a May 1 condition of 99 per cent. The winter damage to the crop was less than one per cent and spring moisture conditions have been very satisfactory over the greater part of the wheat producing area of the state. The 1920 Oregon winter wheat crop was finally estimated at 17,560,000 bushels, produced on 791,000 acres.
For the United States as a whole the abandonment of wheat acreage sown in the fall of 1920, was much less than usual, being estimated at 4.6 per cent as compared with 11.9 per cent last year and a ten year average of about 11.0 per cent. Owing to the law abandonment figure the total winter wheat crop of the United States is now estimated at about 8,000,000 bushels more than the April 1 estimate; that is, 629,287,000 barrels.
The hay crop
There appears to be a slight decrease in the total hay acreage of the state as compared with a year ago but condition of the hay fields and meadows on May 1, 1921 was estimated at 99 per cent of normal, compared with 93 a year ago. Present hay crop condition indicates a state production of about 2,025,000 tons of tame hay and 240,000 tons of wild hay. The per cent of last year’s hay crop remaining on farms on May 1, 1921, is estimated at 12 per cent.
To start stage line to Lakeside
Passengers will go by boat to Peterson landing
Stage will go from that point to Lakeside making two trips each day
Gorst and King today sent a jitney to Lakeside and will begin next Saturday a service between that place and Coos Bay. They will anticipate the completion of the road. For a time it will be necessary to take passengers from Marshfield and North Bend by boat to Peterson’s landing on Haynes Inlet where they will meet the auto stage and make the rest of the distance to Lakeside by road. It will require about two hours to make the trip.
The launch Vega has been engaged for this service and will leave Coos Bay at 7:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. each day and the stage will leave Lakeside at the same hours, meeting the boat at the landing.
It is expected that in about thirty days the road will be completed to Glasgow so passengers can be taken across to Glasgow in a boat until such time as the ferry is running when the stages can go clear through.
New truck line is established
McCollum and Painter to operate to Coquille
Company is incorporated for $10,000 — will eventually run trucks to Roseburg
The McCollum and Painter Auto Truck Line is the name of a new company which has been incorporated for $10,000. The incorporators are C.F. McCollum, W.H. Painter and John C. Kendall.
The purpose is to operate an auto truck line between the Coos Bay cities and the Coquille Valley and eventually to Roseburg when the highway will permit, and to do a general freight business on the line.
Marshfield is victor today
Wins the field events for grade schools
North Bend second and Myrtle Point third — high school meet on this afternoon
MYRTLE POINT — Marshfield won the contest for grade schools in the county school field meet here today. The high school events are in the process this afternoon. The scores made by each team in the grade events were as follows:
Marshfield 111
North Bend 89
Myrtle Point 38
Arago 22
Bandon 16
Coquille and Parkersburg each scores 5 and Norway, West Norway and Gravel Ford each scores 1.
The showing made by Arago was regarded as particularly good in view of the fact that it is a rural school.
1971
Coos Bay city budget committee struggles with new proposals
Coos Bay Budget Committee fought shrinking revenues and increasing city needs for 3 ½ hours Thursday night but found no answer beyond a vote to exceed the 6 per cent limitation.
No cuts were made, but committee members were taking a close look at the increases listed in the park and recreation, and planning department requests. Budget consideration will continue Monday in the council chambers.
The only formal action taken during the lengthy session was the addition of $40,000 to the nondepartmental budget for operation and maintenance of street lights, including a $3,000 sum for an expansion program.
This figure was not included by budget officer Hal Leedom, city manager, who proposed a serial levy to cover these costs. Budget members agreed with Robert Hale, who said operation and maintenance of street lights belonged in the regular budget. Harvey Duerksen noted the many requests for better and more street lighting and said the extra $3,000 for expansion was not significant in view of the total street lighting budget.
A second run-through of proposed expenditures was intensified by the need to find some means of offsetting the $40,000 addition without further hiking the amount outside the 6 per cent limitation.
Total general fund requests were increased to $1.2 million, with revenues other than taxes pegged at $554,865. The proposed amount outside the 6 per cent statutory limitation was raised, at least fo rhte time being, to $356,407.
Estimated income for the coming fiscal year included new sources such as room tax, business license fees for property management not now covered, higher franchise and occupational taxes.
In his budget message that accompanied the document as presented, Leedom laid it on the line for the committee.
“If the amount of revenue projected in the coming fiscal year is not realized in one manner or another, it will be impossible to re-employ those already laid off and it will also be necessary to cut personnel further. These … will have to involve police patrolmen, firemen, planner, assistant city manager, library, parks and street department.
“There is no other way.”
He called the proposed budget a “compromise between the continued needs of our departments to provide services for the citizens of Coos Bay, and the limited resources available to provide those services.”
Mail rate increase begins Sunday
Mail rates go up Sunday, according to Coos Bay Postmaster Jack E. Taylor.
Taylor said new increases are authorized on a temporary basis until the newly created Postal Rate Commission can make recommendations to the Governors of the Postal Service on permanent changes.
Increases will raise first-class letter rates from six to eight cents an ounce and airmail letter rates will go from 10 to 11 cents an ounce. Postcards will go from five to six cents each and airmail postcards will go from eight to nine cents each, Taylor said.
General postage rates have not been increased since 1967, according to Taylor. He explained that the new increases have been authorized on a temporary basis.
Increases will have more affect on business than on individuals, Taylor pointed out. He said 75 per cent of the first class and airmail is from commercial mailers.
In addition to increases in first-class rates, second and third class will also go up on Sunday, said Taylor. However, the full increase proposed by the Postal Service will not be put into effect on a temporary basis in second and third class, since postal reform legislation suggests that such increases be phased over five years, or 10 years for nonprofit organizations, provided Congress appropriates the necessary funds to ease the transition to full rates, Taylor said. Because of the phasing provision, the increases to become effective Sunday for second and third-class will generally be only one-fifth of the total increase proposed by the Postal Services.
Expected and unexpected highlight Coos County Track Meet
Take Marshfield’s depth-laden track and field squad, some outstanding individual efforts and a sprinkling of upsets, and you have the results of the 62nd annual Coos County track meet.
Curtis Matthews, Tim Nix, Jim Hoffine and Jerry Worthen provided the bulk of the top efforts for Marshfield Friday at Pirate Stadium as the Pirates tallied 129 points — more than the other four teams combined.
North Bend finished second in the running with 48 points, followed by Myrtle Point with 27, Coquille 25 and Bandon 15.
Matthews, the Marshfield record-holder in the high jump, improved upon his mark while at the same time bettering the meet standard in a field that saw a pair of talented sophomores reach 6-0.
The Pirate senior climbed to 6-2 ¼ to better the old meet record of 6-2 set by Ron Maillard of North Bend in 1966 and tied by Ken Murto of North Bend in 1967. Matthews’ old school mark was 6-2 set last year.
Dan Richards of North Bend nosed out Marshfield’s Mike Leedom for second as both cleared 6-0, as did fourth-place finisher Eric Banks of Marshfield. Places were awarded on the basis of fewer misses. For Leedom, his leap moved him into a tie for sixth on the Marshfield top ten listing for the event with Banks and three others.
Nix, meanwhile, clocked the third-fastest two-mile in the state this year and at the same time, became the third fastest Pirate ever at the event. The Marshfield junior sped to a 9:29.6 clocking, nearly half a lap ahead of North Bend junior Greg Blackwell, who finished second in 9:51.1.
Hoffine broke out of a slump in the shot put as he boosted the iron ball 51-5 ½ for first — nearly six feet ahead of runnerup Jeff Bellah of North Bend (45-11 ¼). His effort moved him up on the Pirate listing for shot putters into the number five position.
Worthen also broke a slump, but in the pole vault where he soared 13-5 ½ to defeat defending champion Tim Smith of Marshfield, who was second at 12-8 ½. Worthen also moved past Smith into the number six position for vaulters at Marshfield.
North Bend also got into the record-breaking act in the best race of the day — the 440 relay. Although Marshfield, which made up five yards on the last two legs, won by the barest of margins at the tape, the Bulldogs claimed a school mark in the event as both schools recorded 44.7 clockings.
The foursome of Gary Engelbricht, Wally Carter, Ken Stobie and Bill Carter bettered the old Bulldog standard of 44.8 set in 1965 by Keith Shriver, John Peterson, John Siestreem and Stan Lovell.
“Straighten out two bad handoffs, and the time’ll go down even further,” said North Bend mentor Ray Nelson who was happy with the school record, but disappointed at losing the race.
Elsewhere, Marshfield hurdler Rich McIntosh doubled as expected with ridiculous ease as he chalked up 14.6 and 20.4 clockings, and Jim Huggins, earlier had held off North Bend’s Bill Carter on the last leg of the short relay, zipped to a 51.1 clocking in the 440.
2001
Is garbage service greener on other side of hill?
Advisory committee instructed to find out
A 10-member advisory committee could determine the future of Coos County’s Solid Waste Beaver Hill Disposal Site.
The committee convened Wednesday after a nearly seven-year hiatus to address concerns about the garbage facility.
In April, Coos Bay City Manager Bill Grile announced the city could cut its garbage rates by $2.25 per can if all the community’s trash were shipped to a landfill outside of Coos County rather than to the Beaver Hill facility. Currently, the city pays $72.60 for every ton of garbage it deposits at Beaver Hill.
Les Golbek, owner of Les’ Sanitary Service, said his company already hauls some construction waste to Coffin Butte, a garbage facility north of Corvallis.
Golbek, who holds Coos Bay’s franchise for garbage removal, said he is prepared to haul all of the city’s garbage to the Coffin Butte site.
Coos County officials said shipping garbage to Corvallis could lead to closure of the Beaver Hill facility, millions of dollars in shutdown fees and the loss of county and private-industry jobs.
Bulldogs bite into baseball postseason
Playoffs: North Bend defeats Sheldon, secures state tournament berth
North Bend is going to the playoffs
After a dismal season last year, the Bulldog baseball team turned it around and did what many others in the league thought couldn’t happen — secure a postseason berth into the Class 4A state tournament.
As was the case for most of this Midwestern League season, a different Bulldog came up with the big hit and Ryan Lancaster came in to strike out South Eugene’s hopes in a dramatic 6-5 victory on Wednesday at Clyde Allen Field.
North Bend improved to 10-5 in league play and wraps up its regular season at home on Friday against Springfield. The victory guaranteed a playoff berth, but the seeding and opponent is yet to be determined.
NB Junior High now to become middle school
Change: Both in-town and out-of-town students affected
North Bend Junior High School will officially become North Bend Middle School this fall.
The North Bend School Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve creating a middle school and changing the school’s name to reflect that.
“Our staff is in complete favor of it,” said North Bend Junior High Principal John Franzen.
The proposal the board heard in April would move all of the district’s sixth-graders to the junior high next fall. Currently, only the sixth-grade students who live in town are taught at the junior high school.
With the closure of Roosevelt Elementary School last year, North Bend redistributed the students to in-town schools and put all in-town sixth-graders at the junior high. Sixth-grade students remained at North Bay Elementary School because there wasn’t enough room to move all the district’s students to the junior high.
“This would raise the level of instruction (at the school),” said Franzen at the meeting.
Franzen added that he and North Bay Principal Dave Moore and another staff member recently visited middle schools in the Willamette Valley and found a variety of middle school concepts. Those concepts ranged from keeping sixth-graders completely separated from the upperclassmen all day to having them in a seven-period day with a home room teacher.
