1922
Grass on spit eaten by cattle
Is planted there to prevent drifting of the sands
Rotary club at meeting today takes action on suggestion of George Sailor
At the meeting of the Coos Bay Rotary Club today George Sailor of North Bend presented some facts relative to the destruction of Holland grass in the sand hills by cattle running thereon. As the summer winds carry vast quantities of sand into the Coos Bay channel, the port commission has been appropriating $500 per year for planting grass there and the U.S. government has also given $500 additional per year for the same purpose. As these efforts are being nullified by the cattle grazing, the Rotary Club passed a resolution requesting that the chambers of commerce of North Bend and Marshfield, the Fire Patrol Association and the port commission take united action in requesting the forest reserve department to revoke grazing permits in the section. The resolution was passed unanimously and action will be taken immediately in the matter.
Bandon to have new industry
Veneer plant has been incorporated — will operate
To put machinery in old woolen mill building — will make battery separators
BANDON — The Bandon Cedar Manufacturing Company has been organized and will soon operate a veneer plant in the od woolen mill building in the city. The articles of incorporation have been filed with the county clerk. The company is incorporated for $50,000 and the charter allows the company to do business as a sawmill, planning mill, ash and door factory and shingle mill.
The company recently bought the equipment of the White Cedar Company at Coquille and as soon as some orders are filled at the county seat plant the machinery will be moved to Bandon and placed in the woolen mill building which was recently vacated when the machinery was bought and moved to Brownsville.
The company at this time will make a specialty of manufacturing auto battery separators. The veneer will be secured from the Perry Veneer Company at Bandon and will be manufactured into separators.
131 pupils in Marshfield ill
Conditions in schools of city are some improved
Half of Myrtle Point pupils are sick and the schools of that city are closed
A total of 131 pupils are absent from Marshfield schools on account of illness. This seems like a large number but it must be considered that the total enrollment is 949. Miss Stwally is ill today but will be back tomorrow. She is the only new absentee among the teachers.
Last week there were times when there were more pupils sick than now and conditions are regarded as being slightly better. Those ill today in the different schools of the city number as follows: High school 32, grades in high school 40, Central school 49, Englewood 4, Finnish hall 6.
Myrtle Point closed
The schools of Myrtle Point have been closed on account of sickness. Half of the pupils in the schools there are sick. Supt. Speiss of the Myrtle Point schools is a guest at the high school in Marshfield today.
1972
Care facility for girls considered
A youth care facility for young girls in Coos County is under consideration today following a report on delinquency rates in the county at a meeting Saturday of board of directors for the Bob Belloni Ranch.
Belloni board member Donald Dils read to members a report by Coos County Juvenile Department on the frequency of young females referred to the Coos juvenile court.
According to the report, 490 girls were referred to local juvenile authorities during 1971. The report noted that 45 of the female delinquents referred became official juvenile court cases. The remaining 445 referrals were dealt with unofficially by the juvenile department and did not require full juvenile court hearings.
“I think any question of the need for a youth care facility for problem teenage females is satisfied by this data,” Dils told board members. Dils recommended that a study on the development of the facility be approved by the board.
Mast, Shanley win AA titles
Pickings slim for Bulldogs, Pirates in AAA mat
CORVALLIS — Pickings proved to be mighty slim for District 5AAA champion North Bend and runnerup Marshfield at the conclusion of the two-day state AAA wrestling tournament at Gill Coliseum Saturday as between them, they could only place three matmen among top six finishers in each weight class.
North Bend’s Gunnar Nordahl (123) and Marshfield’s Lee Garboden (141) picked up fourth-place finishes and the Bulldogs Mark Mullins (178) settled for fifth.
Taking the team title in the AAA division was Silverton, which scored 64 points to unseat defending champion Putnam, second with 35 ½.
North Bend wound up in 19th place with 14 points and Marshfield was in a three-way tie with Cleveland and Sweet Home for 30th place, with eight points.
It was a different story for Southwestern Oregon wrestlers in the AA championships, however as heavyweight Jim Mast of Myrtle Point and 168-pounder Terry Shanley of Gold Beach came away with individual titles — Mast for the second year in a row.
Roger Dunithan (157) of Coquille picked up a second place, Rick Reiling (136) of Brookings claimed a third and Steve Rayevich (168) of Myrtle Point took a fourth.
Coquille’s Don Kilkey (136) came away with a fifth-place finish while Jim Crumley (178) of Gold Beach, Gordon Kranick (191) of Bandon and Keith Lewis (unlimited) of Coquille settled for sixth-place finishes.
Teamwise, Myrtle Point was ninth, Coquille 11th and Gold Beach 12th. Taking the team crown for the third straight year was Woodburn.
Leauge president keys on moral climate at CB meeting
“Watch the moral climate in your city as well as the natural environment,” urged Francis Ivancie, Portland city commissioner and president of the League of Oregon Cities. Ivancie spoke Thursday night at a Soutwhestern Oregon regional league meeting in Coos Bay.
The rising crime rate and pornography in the state were among his major concerns for the future, along with pollution, city and other local financing and a “disturbing trend in local government to move everything to Salem.”
He cited the Portland core area as an example of pornographic freedom with its many homosexual bars, adult bookstores, neon signs promoting pornography. It doesn’t fit with beautiful scenic values, he said, “… doesn’t paint the picture of Oregon we want visitors to see.”
Lakers defeat Umpqua for OCCAA crown
Kinney nets 27 points to pace 79-72 victory
Southwestern Oregon, led by the hard-nosed play of center Ray Kinney, gained some measure of revenge Thursday night by topping Umpqua, 79-72, in the championship game of the Oregon Community College Athletic Association basketball tournament at Marshfield High.
The Lakers earlier this season lost two of three games to the Timbermen, and in so doing, lost possession of the President’s Cup emblematic of cage superiority between the two schools. The win evened the record for the season at 2-2.
And for their winning efforts, the Lakers now advance to the Region 18 National Junior College Association tournament Monday at Twin Falls, Idaho, where they’ll meet … oh, College of Southern Idaho, the defending national junior college champion which is currently ranked seventh in the nation this year.
Kinney, a sophomore from Gold Hill who prepped at Crater High in Central Point, had one of the best games of his career for the Lakers as he took game-scoring honors with 27 points, held opposing center Jim Williams to a dozen markers and was brutal under the boards.
“Kinney was tough, all the way around,” agreed Laker Coach Dale Bates.
2002
Funds will help pay surgical costs for Coos Bay canine
An outpouring of local support in the form of a financial donation will be presented to the Coos Bay Police Department tonight.
The Bay Area Jaycees will deliver a check for $919 to the police. The funds were raised last month to help the department pay for surgery on injured patrol dog Rex.
“We are just amazed on the community support on an event we put together in less than a week’s time,” said Bay Area Jaycees President Melanie Johnston. “We appreciate the community support on our project.”
Johnston, who also works in the Coos Bay Police Department front office, said she quickly assembled the spaghetti dinner last month in conjunction with other funds donated by residents will help pay for surgery for the department’s sole patrol dog.
Rex underwent successful surgery last month to his elbow and shoulder at a specialized veterinary clinic in Beaverton. He had a bone spur removed from his elbow during arthroscopic surgery. Rex, who is handled by Officer Rob Scoville, was injured while on duty in late 2001, apparently while tracking a suspect. It’s unclear what caused the damage to his elbow.
Bulldogs will try to keep programs
North Bend: Budget cuts will trim $35,000 from high school athletic department funding
North Bend High School is facing a $35,000 budget cut for athletics, but if district officials have their way no programs will be eliminated when the cuts are made.
“We’re going to try to make cuts that least effect students’ opportunities to participate,” said athletic director Boyd Bjorquist Tuesaday, one day after North Bend Superintendent Jim Howard said $50,000 would be cut from the high school and middle school budgets (with $15,000 coming from the middle school) as part of much larger cuts district wide.
The district’s athletic philosophy, which also has been adopted by the North Bend School Board, lists participation as one of its top priorities, Bjorkquist said.
“I’m sure (the cuts) will effect things like supplies and travel,” Bjorkquist said. “Anything that we can do that will try to help us avoid cutting a team or program completely.”
Southwestern clinches men’s title
Basketball: Lakers get second Southern Region crown in three seasons
With the NWAACC Southern Division title on the line, the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team decided to make a statement.
All night long.
The Lakers easily defeated Linn-Benton 90-58 on Wednesday in Albany to win the title outright on the last game of the regular season. Southwestern, 12-2 in the division, finished one game ahead of Clackamas to win its second-ever title and second in the last three years.
Southwestern made quick work of the Roadrunners, outscoring them 46-11 in the first half.
“I thought we came out and we were really focused,” said Southwestern coach Tom Nicholls. “I think it’s a really good stepping stone for us going to the (NWAACC Tournament) to come out and play like we did — going to the tournament with some confidence and feeling good about ourselves.”
Borrevik, Hunt, Smith named MVPs
Reedsport’s Nick Borrevik and Siuslaw’s Haley Hunt were named boys and girls most valuable players in the Far West League in balloting of league coaches this week.
Both were MVPs for the second time, with Borrevik having won the honor last year and Hunt taking it as a sophomore.
Gold Beach’s Kiley Smith was named girls MVP of the Big Fir League.
Gold Beach wins girls state championship
For the second straight game, the Gold Beach girls basketball team needed overtime, and for the second time in three years, the result was a state championship.
Gold Beach won the pressure-packed Class 2A title game against Santiam 59-56 on Saturday in Pendleton. The Panther boys came home with a seventh-place finish.
The girls game went down to the wire in the fourth quarter and needed a nail-biting extra period to decide who would be state champion.
“The girls never quit,” said Panther coach Jerry Ross. “They kept their composure throughout the game. They kept fighting.”
Hillsboro forfeits share of cheerleading state title
HILLSBORO (AP) — The Hillsboro High School cheerleading team has relinquished its state championship because a team member’s poor grades should have disqualified her from competing.
The Spartans had tied Marshfield for the crown in the Class 4A division, but now Marshfield has sole possession of the title.
Coaches are expected to check athletes’ grades during auditions, before the season begins and at the end of each quarter, said Steve Callaway, the district’s spokesman. The cheerleader posted poor spring marks, but the coach did not check grades when they were released in June.
“If the kid had straight A’s and a Nobel Peace Prize in physics in October, she still wouldn’t have been eligible because it’s the spring grades that determine eligibility for the fall season,” Callaway said.
