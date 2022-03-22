1922
Ku Klux Klan is seen at Astoria
Robed members enter Methodist church during service
Hand to the pastor an envelope which contains $20 as a donation to the church
ASTORIA — Twenty robed Ku Klux Klan members entered the Methodist church during services last night. They made a circle around Rev. Wire, and presented him an envelope containing twenty dollars as a donation to the church.
Klan busy at Bend
That he was threatened with boycott unless he joined the Ku Klux Klan, was stated here by a local garage proprietor. He said the alleged threat was made by C.C. Starr, organizer. Starr says he has gained a large membership and that practically every member of the American Legion in Bend has entered the order. The Bulletin, local afternoon newspaper, has published several editorials criticizing the Klan’s methods.
North Bend gets championship
Defeats Marshfield basketball team Saturday night
Will get to play in the state finals latter part of this week for championship of state
The North Bend high school basketball team won the championship for southwestern Oregon when the players defeated the Marshfield aggregation Saturday night. This was the second defeat in a series of games.
Both teams played good basketball but the North Bend boys were too heavy for the Marshfield boys and the team was admitted to be a better one. Marshfield did very well considering that two of the players, Ned Patterson and Tom McGinnis, both had turned their ankles and were partially disabled but managed to get through the game.
The North Bend team now has the championship for southwestern Oregon and will get to play in the state tournament in which the champions of different sections of the state will take part.
New black sand mining proposed
Hawkinson & Rasmussen buy W.H. Wann ledge
Have $10,000 worth of equipment coming to try out new system of extracting gold
The black sand mining on South Inlet is to be resumed soon on a larger scale than has ever been attempted. Messrs. Hawkinson and Rasmussen, two California miners, who have evolved a new scheme of extracting the gold, have purchased the big ledge of black sand on the W.H. Wann ranch for $15,000 and expect to begin work soon.
They have $10,000 worth of equipment coming from California and it is due soon.
Plan many new homes at Powers
Possibly fifty may be constructed there this year
Shortage of housing facilities is keenly felt — company will build some
POWERS — In order to provide for the increased population of Powers, due to the extension of operations by the Smith-Powers company, about fifty new homes will be built here this season. It is now almost impossible to secure accommodations here, even at the hotels and boat houses owing to the increased number of workmen. Before long, still more will be employed and many of the new ones are desirous of bringing their families here from outside points.
It is known that the Smith-Powers company is figuring on erecting a number of modern bungalows which will be sold to employees on easy terms. Just the type, cost and number will probably be decided the first of next week, when C.A. Smith, F.A. Warner and Wm. Denman are expected here from San Francisco to confer with A.H. Powers and Fred W. Powers.
North Bend lost basketball game
Defeated by Pendleton team at Salem last night
This eliminates North Bend from further participation in the state tournament
The North Bend high school basketball team lost last night in the game with Pendleton at Salem. The score was 44 to 26. This was the first game the North Bend team played in the state tournament but Pendleton was regarded as having the strongest team among those who represented the various districts of the state at the tournament.
The loss of the game eliminates North Bend from any further part in the state tournament for the championship.
1972
New classes offered to North Bend HS
Fourteen new classes were added to choices offered North Bend High School students Monday night following adoption of a 1972-73 curriculum code.
The action was taken by the School District 13 board of directors at the regular March meeting.
The new classes include a required one semester health course and 13 elective classes. The addition brings the total number of class choices to 142 which board chairman Sterling Platt said “is amazing for a school our size” (723 students).
He added, “I think we’re very fortunate to be able to do so well on curriculum.”
The new classes include photography, marine biology, ceramics, merchandising, leathercraft, power mechanics, journalism, physical education, industrial mechanics, food services, construction, electricity and some new home economics electives.
CB first graders writing books for school library
Children in Barbara Howard’s first grade class at Blossom Gulch Elementary School in Coos Bay are writing and illustrating books they can’t read.
What the children do is dictate sentences for the book, each student offering a storyline and illustrating his or her own page. Once the book is compiled, it is laminated, stapled and put on the school library shelves for circulation.
School librarian Katherine Grooms says the “student books,” as she calls them, are checked out regularly.
“I suppose they (the students) get the most out of the books by knowing they are theirs and they can be proud of their work,” says Mrs. Howard. But the books serve another purpose.
“By telling me what to write in their book,” says the teacher, the children gain an opportunity to tell a story of their own. By drawing their own illustrations, students are able to interpret the storylines through art.
“Also, the children become familiar with the use of words and word parts as they relate to sentences,” Mrs. Howard notes.
2002
Upbeats dancing to a different beat
State: Marshfield squad hopes new routine will lead to second straight state championship
There’s a new feel around the Marshfield High School dance program as the Upbeats prepare for this weekend’s state championship.
The team has a new coach this year in Debbie Brown. The Upbeats are using a completely different style of routine. Half the group has never competed at state before.
The Upbeats hope to come back with the same result though — a state championship just like last year.
“I just want us as a team to go up and give our all,” said senior co-captain Darcy Bonham. “If that’s good enough to get first place, that’s awesome.”
Lawn chairs no longer needed at Clyde Allen
New look: Box seats from Atlanta to show up at Clyde Allen Field
The best place to watch baseball in Coos County just got better.
A glimpse from a flyer has led to a makeover in the seating section at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend as seats from Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium will soon be put in place.
More than 50 individual seats have been sold with projections to be up to 70 as the seats will be in place sometime during the high school baseball season.
The green, fold-back seats are from the original home of Atlanta’s major league baseball team — Atlanta Braves. Fulton County stadium was torn down after the 1996 Summer Olympics as the Braves moved into a new stadium.
But the seats were saved and they’re on the way to North Bend.
“This makes a tough place to play a little more classier,” said North Bend baseball coach Brad Horning. “You kind of rate teams by how good their ballpark looks.”
Upbeats take fourth at state
Marshfield’s dance team came up short in its attempt at a second straight state title, but did extend another impressive streak, finishing in the top five for the 13th straight year.
Marshfield’s Upbeats finished fourth in the Class 4A small division at Memorial Coliseum in Portland, trailing Sheldon, Lake Oswego and Hillsboro.
“The girls danced great,” said Marshfield coach Debbie Brown. “Both rounds, the girls danced beautifully. We had a really great time.”
Brown said the competition was tough with several very good teams.
“The competition was exciting because when you went the second night, you didn’t know who was going to come out on top,” Brown said.
“It was wonderful. For six of the girls it was a brand new experience and for the girls who returned it’s incredible to go up and dance in front of that huge crowd.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In