Coquille Ferry has a record
Has carried 500 autos in one month
Soon to be given up to make way for new bridge which will span the river
COQUILLE — The ferry across the Coquille river at this city, which will soon go out of commission and give way to the new bridge which is to be built to connect the city with the river road to Bandon, has served a good purpose to the automobile travelers. It is claimed that the ferry carries twice as many as does the Eastside ferry and costs about half as much to maintain. During the summer months as high as 5000 autos are taken over the ferry in the period of 30 days. This record, it is held, is a good argument that the new Coquille bridge is badly needed.
Air patrol to begin on June 15
The forests of Coos county and this part of the state will soon be watched by air patrols. The Eugene Register prints the following regarding the start of the service.
Forest patrol by the air service will begin June 15, according to Elmer Pendell, liaison officer. Four university men, Jacob Jacobson, Don Davis, Jack Benefiel and Reed Bain will report to the local base for duty. All of the men, with the exception of Bain, were engaged in the air patrol last summer.
Graduation at county seat
Commencement exercises at Coquille last night
Fifteen young people complete their course of study
COQUILLE — The commencement exercises of the Coquille high school were held last evening.
The members of the graduating class are: Dorothy Newton, Alice Barker, Helen Sherwood, Wayne Woodward, Dorothy Bean, Flossie Radabaugh, Almond Martin, Viola Knife, Myrtle Newton, Eunice Perkins, Veva Varney, Gertrude Butler, Mary Bennett, Rosanna Schroeder, Lowell Simpson.
Myrtle Point graduates
Perhaps not in the history of the Myrtle Point High school has there been prettier and more impressive commencement exercises than those held at the Unique theatre last Thursday night when the Class of 1921 graduated.
The class receiving the diplomas was composed of Percy A. Keitner, Virna J. Hermann, Allen W. Deyoe, Hilda L. Carter and Nellie G. Mast. The latter won her choice in a selection of scholarships at some of the higher educational institutions of the state.
1971
Coquille approves new school money
But not so in Broookings
Voters in Brookings-Harbor School District 17-C turned down two separate measures Monday while in Coquille the third time proved a charm as the D-8 bond issue to build a new “middle school” passed.
District 17-C voters rejected both a budget measure to exceed the 6 per cent limitation by $604,990 and a $40,000 serial levy to build new football bleachers at the high school.
In Coquille voters approved replacement of the 49-year-old “non-standard” junior high school facility by a vote of 485 yes to 379 no. The $1,950,000 bond issue will provide a “middle school” housing sixth, seventh and eighth, graders with ninth grade classes moved to the high school.
CB-NB A’s arrive, new manager due here Friday
Professional baseball has come to the Bay Area for the second year as the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics arrived Wednesday and held their first practice this morning at North Bend Municipal Ball Park.
The A’s hope to improve on their 43-35 won-loss record that they accumulated last season; they won the southern division but finished second to the Lewiston Broncs in the Northwest League last year.
The A’s, who had Harry Bright at the helm last year, will have a new man at the manager’s post this season in James Reinebold from South Bend, Indiana.
2001
Walker turning over SWOYA leadership
LeeRoy Walker has helped create some remarkable programs for local children in the Bay Area during the past 19 years.
Walker has watched the afterschool sports program he started in 1982 as an elementary school teacher grow into an organization that serves more than 4,000 children in a variety of ways. Soon, he will be watching from the sidelines.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon announced Friday afternoon that Walker is retiring Aug. 31.
Walker, who is the club’s executive director, has headed the organization that began as Southwest Oregon youth Activities. He also has encouraged it to grow and take on new activities, such as Saturday Academy and summer recreation programs.
But the time has come for Walker to take a step back from the club.
“It has been getting to the point that so much is happening and going on that I need to cut back to normal hours, and not do the 80- to 90-hour weeks,” Walker said Friday.
He added that he is retiring because “the organization needs some new energy and resources to continue forward on behalf of the kids in our area.”
Freeman Marine exporter of the year
Gold Beach business: Fabrication company was started in a garage in the 1970s, now employs 96
John Kitzhaber presented the Governor’s International Business Achievement Award to Freeman Marine Equipment, Inc., of Gold Beach on May 23 in Portland. The award recognizes Freeman Marine as the state’s exporter of the year.
The award is given annually to the company that has shown exemplary innovation in product development and marketing that has furthered the export status of the state of Oregon.
The event was sponsored by the International Division of the Oregon Economic and Community Development Department and the Pacific Northwest International Trade Association.
Company General Manager Bo Shindler and company co-owner Dugie Freeman accepted the award. Shindler said the award is an indication the company is making progress toward its goal of being a world class company.
“For years people in the marine industry have had a growing awareness and appreciation for Freeman Marine, our products, and what we stand for. Within the region it has been a little more difficult since there aren’t many of the kinds of boats that would use our product here in Oregon,” Shindler said in a press release.
