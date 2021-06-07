1921
Myrtle Arms has Sunday fire scare
Flames discovered in paper chute in building
Extinguished by tenants with small hose in building — match probably did it
Sunday forenoon the tenants of the Myrtle Arms were given quite a fire scare, but the blaze was extinguished before any serious damage was done. The building was pretty thoroughly filled with smoke, though.
The fire was discovered by Dr. T.T. Manzer who happened to go through the hallway and had just started. He called Ben Fisher and with his aid and others, a small hose was soon playing a stream of water down the chute. There was a large accumulation of waste paper in the chute and this made a regular smudge.
Ben Fisher and others who investigated it pretty thoroughly think that someone thoughtlessly threw a match before it was extinguished into the chute.
School bonds turned down
Vote 122 to 93 against the proposition
Board meet to discuss the situation but no definite arrangements are made
The proposed Marshfield school bonds were voted down at the special school election held on Saturday. The vote was 93 for the bonds and 122 against them. The proposition was to bond $85,000 and with the money to buy a site opposite the high school, build a new grade school, buy a site in Ferndale for a school in the future and make some improvements to the Englewood school.
Following the election the school board held a meeting and declared the result. Then the members discussed the situation which confronts them as to what they are to do with the pupils next year. It was suggested that it would be necessary to rent some rooms somewhere else but no decision was reached as to what arrangements would be made.
Put jokers in jail with groom
Night policeman Highley has all guessing
Charivari of Felix Wolff results in lot of fun and misgivings Saturday night
Saturday night, a bunch of well known Marshfield men had a lot of fun in a charivari stunt on Felix Wolff, who recently returned from his honeymoon — but before it was over they had some misgivings and perturbations.
Lafe Compton, Fred Endicott, Peter Bue, L.S. Brooks and others arranged the fun. Mr. Wolff and his bride were at the Fireman’s dance, and their plans to kidnap him there were thwarted. However, they were in wait for him when he reached home at Ninth and Central and they brought him down town and put him through a parade, dishabille.
Then they called up Night Officer Highley, who took Wolff to the police station. The others went down to join him but Officer Highley grabbed the whole bunch and kept them until 4 o’clock in the morning.
1971
Luigi’s to open soon in Empire
Luigi’s Italian Sandwiches will be in business soon in the Empire District of Coos Bay featuring seven different kinds of sandwiches including the “garbage grinder,” according to owner-operator Del Boyd, Coos Bay.
The firm will operate at Wasson and Newmark, across the street from Empire Rexall Drugs.
Boyd said he hopes to open Friday. Other Luigi’s businesses are operated in Oregon in Grants Pass, Medford, Klamath Falls and Ashland.
The owner said other foods that will be sold include garlic bread, spiced garlic bread and at a later date, “Mama Luigi’s chunky potato salad” and her macaroni salad.
McIntosh wins highs, takes 2nd in lows; Nix is 2nd in two-mile
State AAA track
CORVALLIS — While South Eugene was making a runaway of the state Class AAA track and field championships Saturday, Marshfield’s Rich McIntosh and Tim Nix were giving a pretty good accountin of themselves.
South Eugene, in capturing its first-ever team title, rolled up an unbelievable total of 88 points — 52 of those by underclassmen.
McIntosh, meanwhile, pulled out in the final three hurdles to win the highs, then matched Sunset’s Bob Palm stride for stride —although a half-step behind — to finish second in the 180 lows.
The Air Force Academy-bound Pirate senior clocked 14.26 (14.3 rounded off) for the 120 high hurdles, then was clocked at 19.94 (19.9 rounded off) for his second-place finish in the lows. Palm ran 19.8.
Nix, the two-mile favorite, became un upset victim when South Eugene sophomore Tom McChesney broke away in the seventh lap to win by 25 yards in a fine 9:17.6. Nix was second in 9:22.4, a lifetime best.
Panthers’ Curtis takes state AA crown in 220
Trivia Question: Now that Marty Curtis is a state champion in track and field from Gold Beach, how many years has it been since Gold Beach last had a state track titlist?
Try 32 years for a starter.
Not since Lloyd LeClair captained the state discus crown for all Oregon high schools with a throw of 126-10 in 1939 has Gold Beach produced a state champion until Curtis turned the trick Saturday in the State AA spikefest at Bell Field on the Oregon State University campus.
Curtis, a junior, roared to a 22.7 clocking to claim the furlong crown after having placed third in the 440 with a school-record clocking of 50.7.
2001
Local fourth-graders win national 2ball title
NBA: Winning effort by Coos Bay students will be televised on Sunday by Nickelodian Network
Eastside Elementary School fourth-graders Brianna George and Brittney Young are national champions.
The two friends won the national title in the NBA 2ball competition at the Nickelodian Studios in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday.
They had started their quest by winning a local 2ball competition through the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon and then won an area competition to advance to Portland, where they won the state title before a Blazers game.
Their score was good enough to qualify for the national event, where they won the title Tuesday.
Their winning effort will air on the Nickelodian network Sunday morning between 11 a.m. and noon.
In 2ball, the two players team up to try to score as many points as possible while shooting from several different locations on the court in one minute. Longer shots have a higher point value and passing skills help out in the competition.
Duo heads to Oklahoma for national debate competition
More than a year of hard work is paying off for two Marshfield High School seniors.
Blaine Barklow and Matt lehman will travel to Oklahoma to compete in the cross examination debate at the National Forensic League Tournament, which runs through June 17 at the University of Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City.
The national competition will also be the culmination of hundreds of hours of research and practice for Barklow and Lehman on the topic of privacy and issues surrounding it.
“To be good, we spend about 10 hours a week researching and practicing,” Lehman said.
The two have been in debate for their entire high school career and partners since the end of freshman year. Debate’s official season begins in late September and lasts until April.
Lehman said they have six banker boxes full of information. Inside each of those boxes are seven to eight expandable file folders, filled with separate sheets of paper. On each sheet of paper, there are three index cards full of information, much of which is found in news stories and on data Web sites.
“We have about 10,000 cards,” Barklow said.
Lehman said each team of two people competing in the cross examination debate has five minutes to get arguments together before the competition begins.
“We never know which side we will be presenting until right before the competition, so the first speech for either side of the argument is already prepared,” Barklow said.
“It’s a lot like being on the floor of the house of the senate,” Lehman said. “You present your side of the argument and points to back it up.”
