1922
“Foolish Wives” will be shown
First million dollar film masterpiece will be exhibited at Noble Wednesday and Thursday nights
The first real million-dollar photodrama has made its appearance. It is “Foolish Wives,” an extravagant picturization of life and adventures at Monte Carlo, made by Erich von Stroheim for the Universal Film Company. In the lavishness of its sets, the absolute accuracy of its details and its unusual characterizations, it is reputed to outstrip anything hitherto attempted for the screen. It is to be presented at the Noble Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday.
The magnificent sets, the gay crowds and the colorful activities of Monte Carlo, have been used, it is understood, only as a setting for von Stroheim’s strange and forceful story of the adventures and intrigues of a bogus Russian Count and his pursuits of the frivolous wife of an American diplomatic envoy. The director himself plays the role of the Continental Lothario and is said to have created a character recognized as the most debonair, yet the most despicable ever seen on the screen.
Jack Merchant to be honored here
Greatest coast athlete finished in blaze of glory
Likely that special picture with his records will be presented high school
This morning plans were being made for showing Marshfield’s appreciation of the honors that Jack Merchant has won for himself and his home in intercollegiate athletics.
His finish Saturday at Harvard was in a blaze of glory, being high point winner of the great field meet as well as establishing a new intercollegiate shot put record. He scored thirteen of the forty and one-half points which gave California the lead.
This places Merchant in the front rank of the foremost athletes of the Pacific coast and the country, being one of the greatest all-around athletes in the country. Saturday was the last time, owing to his graduation from California, that he could participate in intercollegiate events, so that his triumph was a wonderful finale to his college athletic career.
It is proposed that a fine photograph of him with probably some of his chief records he presented to the Marshfield high school.
He is the son of W.T. Merchant, now of Powers.
Tennis club is ready for season
Meeting is held last night to arrange tournament
Court has been repaired for the summer and new members are expected to be secured
The members of the Marshfield Tennis Club held a meeting last night at the office of the secretary, Ray Kaufman, and made arrangements for the season. There will be a handicap tournament. Mr. Kaufman will make out the handicaps of the different players and the entries will be left open for a couple of weeks. It is expected that there are new people in the city who are tennis players and who may want to join the organization and enter the tournament.
There are some tennis players among the officers of the U.S. boat Lydonia, which is to be in this section for several weeks, and they have been invited to use the club’s court.
The club has a good tennis court near the Myrtle Arms. It is a board court and is inclosed with wire netting, which has been renewed this year.
1972
D-9 school named in memory of Coos teacher
The latest school building acquired by Coos Bay School District 9 will honor the memory of the first school teacher in Coos County.
The former Coos Catholic School has become the Esther M. Lockhart School by official action of the D-9 board of directors.
Esther M. Selover (Lockhart) was born Jan. 13, 1825 in New York, according to “Destination West,” the story of her life written by her daughter, Agnes Ruth Sengstacken. The tale is told in Mrs. Lockhart’s own words.
After the death of her father when she was 10, her mother moved the family to Ohio, Northwest Territory.
In 1848, at the age of 23, she married Freeman Goodwin Lockhart. They later decided to “go west, to cross the plains to Oregon Territory,” and left Ohio on March 18, 1851.
They joined a wagon train at Council Bluffs, “a tented city” of no houses known historically as the starting point for many westward-bound treks.
The family eventually found its way to the South Coast and Lockhart began teaching at Empire City in the fall of 1854.
“I was the first school teacher in Coos County. My husband was elected county school superintendent, also the first one in the county.”
Bay Area residents back noise control regulations
Opinions offered at CB session
Support was voiced Thursday night by Bay Area residents for regulations to control excessive and distracting noises.
Opinions on noise pollution came at a public meeting led by representatives of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Noise Pollution Control Section. Oral testimony was recorded from nine spokesmen of 25 persons present.
The meeting was held at the Neighborhood Facilities Building in Empire.
Gary K. Sandberg, chief of the DEQ Noise Pollution Control Section, said the information will be catalogued and then used along with testimony from other meetings throughout the state to develop minimum standards for noise levels.
2002
Efforts begin to save Coquille River Lighthouse
Once a beacon for sea captains, the Coquille River Lighthouse, at the entrance to the Coquille River in Bandon, has long since served a function other than as an icon of the past for this once busy port.
The much-photographed structure is highly prized among area residents, who see it as a symbol for the coastal town.
The lighthouse is the smallest on the Oregon Coast. Along with the keeper’s residence, barn and outbuildings, the lighthouse was built in 1896 for $17,900. Ship captains lined up at the lighthouse beam at night and followed it in near the river’s mouth and dropped anchor. At daylight, the captains could check the swell conditions over the bar and judge whether or not it was safe to enter the river.
Around the turn of the 20th century, Bandon was the busiest port between the Columbia River and San Francisco and the most treacherous.
Now the lighthouse is in serious need of repairs. Without them, it could become nothing more than a photo in the local museum, displayed alongside the ships it used to guide.
Lynn Christensen and Mike Vickrey, who are co-chairing The Friends of the Coquille River Lighthouse, are dedicated to saving the structure. At a recent presentation before the Bandon City Council, they made a plea for the city’s support in obtaining grant and other funding for repairs, which are estimated roughly at $750,000.
Woods places ninth at NCAA track meet
BATON ROUGE, La. — Marshfield’s Trevor Woods just missed All-America status in the pole vault on Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Woods, a sophomore from Coos Bay who competes for the University of Oregon, tied for ninth in the event by clearing 17 feet, 4 ½ inches. The fourth-place finishers cleared the same height, but with fewer misses.
Woods barely brushed the bar on his way down on his final two attempts at 17-10 ½.
Panthers stunned in 2A title game
Softball: Dayton shuts down Gold Beach attack in 5-3 victory Saturday
PORTLAND — Casey Ringnalda was on. Gold Beach was not.
The Panther softball team’s incredible season came to a crashing end in a 5-3 loss to Dayton in the Class 2A-1A state championship on Saturday in Portland.
Gold Beach, which entered the game with a 24-1 overall record, breezed through the Big Fir League regular season and dismantled opponents in the postseason. But, under a cloudless blue sky at Erv Lind Stadium, the Panthers couldn’t figure out Ringnalda.
The Dayton pitcher dazzled the potent Panther lineup with high heat and a devastating changeup, holding Gold Beach to just three hits while striking out 10 batters.
Ringdala also shined at the plate with a triple, single and three runs scored.
Rich got richer during ‘90s; poverty rates dropped only slightly
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economic prosperity of the 1990s gave a financial boost to Americans who were already doing well, producing fatter paychecks and more college degrees, Census 2000 figures show.
Still, many less fortunate Americans were unable to escape poverty.
That’s the message from the complete state-by-state data taken from the long-form questionaires. The statistics show that poverty rates remained highest in rural towns in the South and Midwest and incomes stagnated in urban counties in California and the Northeast.
The figures released today also showed many industrial suburbs struggling as residents left to get farther from cities and closer to new jobs in sprawling office parks.
National figures suggest that the prosperity before last year’s recession was enjoyed mostly by more affluent Americans, “modestly by the middle class, and not very much by persons below the poverty line,” said John Logan, a sociologist at the State University of New York at Albany.
