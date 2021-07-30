1921
Bandon rejoices over boat trips
Restoration of shipping will relieve condition
Town finely decorated for K.P. Convention tomorrow — Glass retires from condensery
BANDON — Bandon, aside from the excitement over the preparation for the big three-day convention of the K.P. and Dokkles which will open tomorrow, is cheered up over the resumption of shipping. A telegram last evening announced that the steamer Elizabeth left San Francisco at noon Tuesday for Bandon carrying a full cargo of general merchandise which the local merchants have been looking for since the strike started several weeks ago.
The steamer Bandon is now at Port Orford loading cedar and will come to Bandon to finish her cargo, it is expected. A report from Port Orford stated that a donkey engine which was brought in on the Bandon broke from the sling when being unloaded and damaged the ship deck considerably, one of the workmen being injured. The Port Orford dock is congested with cedar logs, ties and poles.
Town is decorated
Bandon has the most elaborate decorations up that it has ever exhibited. Flags and bunting with K.P. streamers, Dokkies’ emblems, etc., greet you everywhere. The local committee has arranged to entertain several thousand visitors during the jubilee.
New highway rules adopted
County court adopts set of regulations
Passenger autos must not travel faster than twenty-five miles an hour
COQUILLE — A new set of rules which must be observe by those who travel the roads of Coos county were adopted by the county court at the meeting this week. The speed at which passenger cars may run has been cut down to a limit of 25 miles an hour. In the order issued by the court it is stated that great damage is being done to the highways of Coos county and that steps are necessary toward the protection of the roads.
Six rules given
The following is the full text of the new rules which have been put into effect:
- That no motor vehicle of any nature or description or trailer be permitted to use chains upon concrete, grave or rock roads.
- That no truck or trailer shall be permitted to use any road in the county except concrete or plank immediately after one half inch of rain has fallen upon said road nor until the said roadbed is thoroughly dried and compact, except however, those engaged in hauling perishable property, in which event the speed shall be limited to ten miles per hour.
- No loaded freight or logging truck or trailer shall be driven over ten miles per hour, except those having pneumatic tires, which may be driven at a rate of 15 miles per hour on any road, and if unloaded then an additional speed of five miles per hour may be allowed.
- No bus or auto carrying passengers for hire or fare shall be driven over 25 miles an hour on straight ways and 20 miles per hour on turns.
- Any auto, truck, trailer or motor vehicle of any kind doing damage to the roads or bridges beyond the ordinary wear and tear must repair such damage at once or shall be compelled to remain off the roads of Coos county.
- The county roadmaster is hereby directed to have notices of these regulations printed at once and posted upon the public highways of Coos county.
Four injured by hose and nozzle
Lose control of two lines during practice last night
Chief Davis may have sustained fracture near ankle — window broken
Four members of the Marshfield fire department sustained minor injuries last night when two lines of hose with which they were practicing got away from them. The “whipping” of the hose and the nozzles flattened the four of them and Fire Chief Davis fears that he sustained a fracture of one of the small bones of his foot.
Before the water could be shut off, the plate glass window in Bunch’s cigar factory was also broken.
Part of the department were practicing with the steamer while the others were out with the auto truck. It came a little before the men expected it and one line got away and knocked down the men on the other line.
Del Rhodes, Wm. Abel Jr. and Billy Wilson were the others, and all are nursing their bruises today.
The force was a surprise and demonstrated that the old steamer is still quite an asset as a fire fighting machine. Gordon Smith was handling the steamer last night.
1971
SWO runaway problem mounts
They can be any age, but most are in their teens.
They can be running from an unhappy home or an over-restrictive home.
They can be on the run form school pressures, feared pregnancies or simply running to fill a need to experiment with life — on their own.
In Coos County last year somewhere between 200-300 children were reported as runaways. Some are still missing. Coos law enforcement agencies agree the percentage of girls listed as runaways is climbing yearly.
In Curry County, Juvenile director Bill Tankersley said records there indicated 45 young people ran from their homes last year — 26 boys, 19 girls. Tankersley said total runaways in his county for 1969 was 30.
Coos County Juvenile Director James Berry said efforts were begun here May 1 to provide a central file through his office on all reported runaways.
Berry reports the central file to date lists 16 reported runaways, 10 of them girls. “One of the girls is only 12 years old,” noted Berry, “and she has been gone from her home several weeks.”
Tankersly said one runaway girl in Curry County has bene missing since late last year. “We assume she is in one of the southwestern states,” Tankersley said, “because we located a sister who ran away with her in the same area.”
Strikes cut into Oregon’s economy
Blurred by transportation strikes Oregon’s economic picture does not look pretty, and spokesmen for agriculture and lumber industries say it will become worse if the strikes are not settled soon.
Larger lumber and plywood firms are beginning to curtail production and smaller ones are in immediate danger of closing. Some already have closed.
Grain growers are losing their largest market as Japan is starting to buy from other wheat producing countries. Supporting industries such as food processors are now feeling the pinch.
Gov. Tom McCall has described the strikes as having “disastrous and catastrophic effects on the economy,” and predicted that by today 4,500 men would be unemployed by mill closures and total could reach 10,000 by early next week.
Within 10 days, it is probable that the entire industry employing 150,000 to 170,000 men will come to a halt, he said.
The lumber industry, just beginning to recuperate from the market slump of 1970, is hurt by both the rail and dock strikes.
2001
Worthen gives Pre track club second national title
For the second straight day, the Pre Track Club had a champion at the National Junior Olympic meet in Sacramento, Calif.
Alison Worthen took first place in the midget girls (11-12 years old) high jump by clearing 4-9.
“She had a pretty amazing day,” said Pre Track Club coach Fran Worthen, Alison’s mom.
Alison Worthen tied a girl from Nevada and eventually won a jump-off.
The competition in the scorching California heat took about four hours.
“She had a really good day,” Fran Worthen said. “It was exciting.”
Performing arts center set to open
The finishing touches are all that remain for the Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Performing Arts Center to be completed.
Architect Richard Turi’s design is coming to life as the building’s exterior has been finished, and construction crews have turned their attention to the center’s interior.
Crews began installing electrical wiring, telephone lines, stage curtains and auditorium chairs in the center Wednesday afternoon, said Mike Gaudette, dean of marketing, recruiting and college advancement and executive director of the college foundation.
The center is an addition to Empire Hall, which houses the cafeteria, conference rooms, and student government and group offices. The PAC will have a 501-seat auditorium and stage, and backstage space for dressing rooms, storage and set preparation. There will also be a gallery and a large foyer with skylights.
Roberge vaults to fourth at meet
Junior Olympics: Pre Track Club finishes well at national finals
Celina Roberge gave the Pre Track Club one more high finish on Saturday when she tied for fourth in the young women’s pole vault at the National Junior Olympic meet in Sacramento, Calif.
Roberge, who will be a senior at Marshfield High School in the fall, cleared 10 feet, 10 inches to tie for fourth in the competition for girls 17 and 18 years old.
Roberge, who has a career best of 11 feet, just missed 11-4 twice. There were 32 vaulters in the competition.
“That’s the best she vaulted all year,” said Stan Solomon, the pole vault coach for the Pre Track Club.
Also on Saturday, two other Pre Track Club members finished seventh in their events.
Alicia Vandervelden, who graduated from Marshfield in June, finished seventh in the young women’s shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 1 ¾ inches.
Brian Wuethrich, a sophomore to be at North Bend High School, was seventh in the intermediate boys (15-16) javelin, with a throw of 152-9.
Lacy Looney of Powers finished 12th in the midget girls (11-12) 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:09.55.
Holli Dieu of Coquille was 12th in the youth girls (13-14) 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:57.25. Dieu came into the race with hopes of a high finish after winning her preliminary heat with a person-best 4:47.
