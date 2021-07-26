1921
Vessel will be back next month
Jack Carter of the North Bend writes his father
Emil Mattson is going for another trip and will be a second mate on schooner
The Coos Bay young men who are in the schooner North Bend which went to Peru are to be home about the middle of August according to a card mailed at Lima, Peru, and written by Jack Carter to his father Marshall J.W. Carter.
The card was mailed June 29 and was received here yesterday. It says:
“We leave for home today. It will take from 40 to 90 days going back but we expect to get home about the middle of August. Emil Mattson is going again as second mate. Both of our mates quit us.”
Nemerif opens to large crowds
Firemen pleased with initial attendance on opening nights — many improvements made in Masonic
The Nemerif theatre opened to capacity houses Friday and Saturday evening with their big attraction “The Woman God Changed.” Again last evening they drew big audiences in spite of the lull from the midsummer Sunday outings.
The firemen and Manager Albert Seelig have received many compliments on the opening production and on the changes made in the Masonic building.
One of these is the new fireproof drop curtain with the Firemen’s monogram on it. The entire interior has been overhauled and made more attractive the color scheme being made restful to the eyes.
The entrance has been changed, making it more convenient in entering and as an exit.
“Our object is to give the best pictures possible,” said Manager Seelig today. “We want to please the public and give them as up-to-date a showhouse as any city can boast of. We have secured the Paramount, the Greater Features, the Pathe, the Equity and Metro films.
“We have also secured Martin’s orchestra as an added feature. We are going to feel our way and make such changes as the patrons desire — our constant aim will be to please the public.”
Arrest showmen at North Bend
Three operators of side shows in the Browning Midsummer Carnival were arrested for violation of city ordinances. S. Fielding and Ed. Smith were charged with setting up and managing a lottery, and maintaining a gambling scheme, in which they sold chances on a wheel for Kewpies. Both men pleaded guilty and paid fines of $35 each. Mike Rogontino was also arraigned for maintaining a shooting gallery without a license and paid a $10 fine.
A license to operate the gambling wheel had been previously refused, so that the fines for operating were made unusually heavy.
May move chair factory to bay
J.F. Wendling figures on site for factory
Now making school desks and may add opera chairs and clothing chests to line
J.F. Wendling, who was formerly engaged in the tie and pole business at Bandon, but who has been engaged in the manufacture of school desks, etc,, at Portland for the last four years, is here today considering a plan for moving his plant to Coos Bay. They suffered a loss at Portland by fire and he thinks that they would be better off here near the source of supply of their materials.
They have been buying considerable veneer from here and think they can get a price on the small lumber used at the mills. He also figures that the cost of shipping from here would be less as they plan to enter the California field as well as the northwest states.
He is considering the old Marshfield shipyard plant which can be put in shape quickly for them.
In addition to the school desks and supplies, he is figuring on going into the opera chair, clothing chest and folding chair game.
1971
Police cadets win praise from Oregon coast
SALEM (UPI) — Last summer’s successful police cadet program which won countless friends along Oregon’s coast, has been more than doubled this year.
Since June 15, 35 21-year-old college men have been aiding Oregonians and tourists, and enforcing state laws from one end of the Oregon coastline to the other.
The men, who wear an official State Police uniform but don’t carry firearms, assisted 1,244 persons last summer, when they were first used to help patrol Oregon’s beaches.
The letters of praise coming in to Police Supt. Holly Holcomb have uniformly commended the young cadets for their courtesy and help.
“We were able to enjoy a safe and quiet summer,” said one. Another coastal property owner wrote “We have enjoyed many beach walks because of the presence of these fine officers.”
200-year-old anchor found off Coos coast; ends costly losses
An immense rusty anchor from the ocean depths off Horsfall Beach in Coos County has dredged up fresh speculation on the sinking of a Spanish galleon and ended costly losses of fishing nets for Bay Area fishermen.
Kenneth Disrude was fishing aboard his commercial dragboat Rascal Saturday morning about a mile off Horsfall Beach when his net hung up on the bottom. He started dragging in his net and the stern of the 60-foot boat kept going deeper and deeper.
With his net nearly in, he discovered the thing that has had dragboat operators spooked for years — a gigantic anchor.
A majority of the Charleston fishermen speculate the anchor is from an ancient sailing vessel — Possibly from a legendary Spanish galleon which is believed to have sunk off the Southern Oregon coast about 200 years ago.
Rust samples were taken by a University of Oregon geologist who reports the metal to be some 230 years old.
“About every dragboat in the bay has lost a net on the anchor at one time or another,” Mrs. Emery Hanson said. The anchor was lifted from the Rascal by a wrecker and placed in front of the Hanson’s Landing building in Charleston. “Every time a fisherman lost a net on the anchor it cost between $1,000 and $1,500 to replace it. Fishermen will be happy to see it out of the ocean,” she said.
Mrs. Bishop named ABWA Woman of Year
During a dinner Thursday in Pony Village Motor Lodge, the Woman of the Year for Oregon Dunes Chapter, American Business Women’s Association was announced to be Mrs. Norman (June) Bishop. Chapter president, Mrs. Al (Betty) Seelig made the announcement and presented Mrs. Bishop with a bouquet of flowers.
Mrs. Bishop is currently supervisory clerical assistant for the Bureau of Land Management in Coos Bay. She started with the BLM in 1955 as a file clerk and through the years was promoted to statistical clerk, district clerk, supervisory administrative clerk and then supervisory clerical assistant in August of 1964.
She was graduated from Marshfield High School in 1940.
Mrs. Bishop has served as program chairman and bulletin chairman for ABWA.
2001
Looney wins decathlon at big meet
Track & Field: Pre Track Club athlete also meets qualifying standard for junior national meet
Pre Track Club athlete Ben Looney claimed the decathlon title at the National Junior Olympic meet in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday.
Looney who will be a junior at Marshfield High School, set a new personal best with a total of 6,079 points in the 10-event competition to easily beat a field of about 20 other qualifiers in the intermediate division (15- and 16-year-olds).
With the total, he also qualifies for next year’s junior national meet, the top high school meet in the country.
“It was really hot (about 95 degrees),” said Pre Track Club coach Fran Worthen. “He just hung in there and knew what he wanted to do with each event.”
Looney, who won the regional championship near Seattle two weeks ago, had personal bests in at least half of the 10 events, Worthen said.
He improved by more than a second to 16.0 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles, nearly hit his best by clearing 11-9 in the pole vault, and finished strong with a bit PR in the 1,500, the final event of the grueling, two-day competition. Looney ran that race in 4:34.4.
“He already had first place locked in, but he won the 1,500 by about 40 meters,” said Worthen, who said Looney was driven by his goal of qualifying for junior nationals.
Myrtle Grange receives statewide honor
Members of the seven granges throughout Coos County will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Myrtle Grange in Myrtle Point, to celebrate a successful showing at the recent state session in Baker City.
According to Phyllis Wilson, leader of Coos Pomona Grange No. 30, individual granges and members will be honored for their efforts. The big statewide winner was Myrtle Grange which was chosen as the leading grange in the state in an “honor grange” program.
“The first year’s winner was Greenacres Grange and, now with Myrtle Grange winning for the second year, it is a tremendous showing for Coos County,” Wilson said.
Joe Snider, leader of Myrtle Grange, received a plaque honoring his members. The “honor grange” program has several criteria including leadership, attendance, programs and increasing membership. Second-place awards were presented to Greenacres and North Bayside.
Another top winner was Cathy Mann from Greenacres Grange, who was chosen the lecturer of the year.
Bay Area headed for Legion playoffs
Baseball: Rams get split in Medford to clinch third place in Area IV
The Bay Area Rams are going to the American Legion baseball playoffs.
The Rams beat Medford in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday night to clinch third place in Area IV.
Bret Fitzgerald struck out Tony Conklin looking with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning to preserve an 11-8 win for the Rams in the opener Thursday. The Mustangs already had scored four times in the inning before the final dramatic out.
Medford used six runs in the sixth inning of the nightcap to come from behind and beat Bay Area 10-7.
But that game didn’t matter after Bay Area’s win in the opener.
Bay Area will play the first-place team from Area III when the playoffs begin on Aug. 2. The teams will play a three-game series, with the first and third games for Bay Area coming on the road. The Rams have fared well against three teams from Area III — Eugene Allsports, Springfield Woolleys and Corvallis — winning eight of nine games this season.
