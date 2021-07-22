1921
Race wrong man on the highway
Norm Wilson is cited for speeding yesterday
Was trying out new car with purchaser and showing him what it could so
Norm Wilson has decided that henceforth when he has to speed an auto to pass another car he will first find out who is in it.
Yesterday, Norm was demonstrating a new car for H.A. Wells, with a possible purchaser on the highway. They were going about 25 miles per hour when a Dodge car shot around them.
The prospective purchaser made some remark about it being funny that a little care could run away from a Hudson like that.
Immediately, Norm jazzed up his car and went around the Dodge. He later slowed down while demonstrating and the Dodge passed him again and stopped.
State Highway Engineer Chandler was driving the Dodge and is vested with power to arrest for violation of traffic laws. He cited Wilson to appear before Justice Joehnk for speeding.
Mr. Chandler left last night for Salem before he had a chance to sign the complaint so Norm is still wondering how much his fine will be.
Joyriders take another machine
Coos Bay bakery delivery auto used by boys
Car deserted in Ferndale where gears got stuck — no damage is done
The Coos Bay Bakery delivery auto which was stolen from in front of the Masonic Temple about 9:45 last evening was found this morning on North Eighth street, Ferndale, where it was deserted when the gears stuck. No damage was done to the machine.
Carl Evertsen had left the car while he attended the Masonic meeting. Dennis Sorenson, driver for the bakery, who lives across the street, heard the car start up but at first through it was Mr. Evertson driving away.
This morning Adrian Morris reported where the car was. He said that when he and others were coming along last evening, the car had stuck and as they approached two youths left the road, going back in the brush.
Marshall Carter thinks he has practically established the identity of the offenders.
1971
First ace carded at Sunset Bay
A United States Air Force man from the North Bend radar station claimed the honors of the first hole-in-one at Sunset Bay Golf Course when he aced the No. 9 hole during play Wednesday.
Greg Ladewski used a nine iron for his hole-in-one on the par-3 130-yard hole. The ball went into the hole on the fly, said Art Hystad, manager of the pro shop at the golf course. It was hit hard enough to damage the cup. “It took enough of the cup edge that we had to remove the cup,” said Hystad.
Ladweski’s feat was witnessed by Stanley McSwain and McSwain’s brother-in-law, Grady Southworth, visiting here from New Mexico.
The Air Force man completed the 18 holes in 77, five over par. Tuesday, he shot 74, two over par, on the same course, said Hystad, who called Ladewski a “cracker-jack golfer.”
Bay Area mills gear for S-P rail strike
‘Can’t go on forever’
Bay Area woods products plants told The World today they expect to move some shipments by truck and to keep operating, at least within the near future. Comments followed announcement today that Southern Pacific Railroad is preparing for a strike Saturday.
Georgia-Pacific general manager of the Coos Bay Division, Ambrose Caudle, commented “We can’t go on forever.” However, he said the company is preparing to move plywood and lumber by truck and will utilize company trucks and enormous carriers.
Caudle pointed out that other companies and businesses will also be turning to trucks for shipments and that the supply of trucks could become limited.
The only other alternative would be to fill up the available storage and shut down the plants, said Caudle. Plants to be affected by a rail strike in the area are Norply at Norway between Coquille and Myrtle Point, the plant in Coquille and the Bunker Hill plywood and hardboard plant in Coos Bay.
Bob Abel, wood products manager for the Weyerhauser plant in North Bend, said the company will be looking at the shipping situation on a week-by-week basis, but declined to comment on how the company will move products. “We could be looking toward truck shipments,” said Abel.
Pro baseball first due in Bay Area Monday
A “first” for professional baseball in the Bay Area crops up Monday night when the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics take on the Eugene Emeralds of the Pacific Coast League in an exhibition contest at North Bend Municipal Ball Park.
The Athletics will return home from their five-game series with Bend over the weekend to engage the Emeralds who are the Triple-A farm club of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Preceding the exhibition will be an “Oldtimer’s Game” between former players in the Eugene area and one-time horsehiders from the Bay Area.
The Oldtimer’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday and the Ems-A’s tilt starts at 7:45.
2001
Chamber shares advice on creating drug-free workplaces
Others have done it: Five-step plan carries out policy effectively
“If you want to work in Coos County you can’t use drugs.”
If Dick Leshley had his way, that would be on the county’s logo.
Leshley, owner of Yellow Cab Company, and chairman of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce’s new “Drugs Don’t Work Task Force,” was the primary speaker and moderator of a panel presentation on drugs in the workplace Wednesday at the chamber’s monthly forum.
“The reality is we do have a drug problem in this county,” Leshley told the chamber members at the lunch forum, “and that leads to domestic abuse, child abuse and crime.”
Leshley is a drug-free-workplace veteran. Six years ago, he said, his business was fraught with absenteeism, employee turnover, customer complaints and damage to vehicles and equipment. There was an “us-against-them” mentality prevalent at the cab company, Leshley said. The problem grew so overwhelming that he and his wife had decided reluctantly to sell or even close the business.
Instead, they established a drug policy for the business and the change has been as overwhelming as the problems were.
“Four of our 25 drivers failed the test or quit,” Leshley said. “But another four kept their jobs and gave up drugs.”
Leshley said other business owners can effect changes in their communities by creating drug-free workplaces. He advised a five-step plan to do so:
Establish a written drug policy;
Train supervisors to carry out the policy;
Educate employees about the policy;
Provide information about how employees can access drug treatment; and
Enforce the policy with testing.
Natural resources consultant restores wetlands into a thriving habitat
BANDON — It might seem like no big thing — restoring the ebb and flow of tidal waters between a river and a nearby lagoon. In reality, creating a rich home for wildlife and an accessible escape for the public requires vision, patience and more than a bit of help from Mother Nature.
“I’m fully convinced after this project that there are certain forces in nature that conspire against us,” pondered Michael Salici, the natural resources consultant hired by the Port of Bandon to revitalize an estuarine habitat on the north spit of the Coquille River. “But I keep trying.”
Scalici — of “Migs” as most know him — is proudo f what has been accomplished in two years of planning, digging and planting in the shifting sands just north of the Coquille River Lighthouse. Slowly, water has begun to flow between the river and an eight-acre basin that once teemed with wildlife. With the return of the water has come a resurgence of life, from juvenile coho and Chinook salmon to shellfish, shorebirds and waterfowl that together keep the habitat thriving.
“It’s a project constantly in progress,” Scalici said on Saturday as he unveiled a network of manmade channels to the world, or in this case, three women from Bandon. Leading his guests on a mid-morning jaunt along a trickling stream connecting the Coquille with the tranquil basin, the bearded biologist reflected upon the challenges and rewards offered by the restoration.
“For me, it’s exciting,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in this kind of project. It’s a high energy type of estuary, so it’s extremely challenging.”
