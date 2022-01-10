1922
Marshfield library records are broken
January third has largest day’s circulation in history of the institution
The Marshfield public library on January 3rd broke all previous records for a single day’s circulation. Miss Georgia Donnell, librarian, reported a circulation of 170, nine greater than the previous day.
The annual report which is to be filed with the Marshfield city council before the next meeting will show an increase of 10,000 over the previous year’s circulation, indication that the library is rapidly gaining in public favor and usefulness.
Get right of way along Coos river
Farmers glad to give aid in new road project
County court expects to let contract soon — highway would be ready by fall
Right-of-way for the Coos River road was secured as far as the forks of the river from Catching Inlet by C.W. Parker, A.E. Adelsperger, Anson Rogers and J.C. Kendall, who made a trip up the river for that purpose yesterday. The men say that they met with enthusiastic reception by the farmers, who are anxious to have the road and ready to grant the rights-of-way.
Will let the contract
The county court has advised that as soon as the rights-of-way are definitely secured the contract for construction will be let. There are sufficient funds form the special tax for this work. Construction is expected to commence in March.
The road will follow the river bank and will be the longest stretch of water level grade in the county. If the present plans materialize this road will be open for travel next fall.
Eastside Ferry did big business
Number of persons carried 72,940 — total of nearly 7000 autos crossed the bay
The ferry Transit, which runs between Marshfield and Eastside, has carried a large number of persons and vehicles and autos during the past year. The report for the year shows the following conveyed across the bay.
Automobiles carried — 6979.
Livestock carried — 402 head.
Single teams carried — 624.
Persons carried — 72,940.
Ten years ago
It is interesting to note that ten years ago the total number of horse-drawn vehicles carried was 4487 and the number of autos only 342, against nearly 7000 during the past year. This shows the enormous increase in the past ten years.
The report this year shows a large number of double teams carried, which is unusual in this period of the automobile, but this was due to the fact that road work was in progress this fall on the east side of the bay and the teams used were taken from Marshfield each morning and brought back at night, running up the number of teams.
North Bend park pavilion plans
Will improve structure and move to better sight
Propose to fix up auto camp grounds near by — twenty business men will aid
The long talked of community building in North Bend will come to a realization soon if the North Bend city council and business men next Tuesday night adopt a plan outlined by the Park board.
Besides the community building, it will give North Bend a fine dance hall and the first steps in a real auto camp grounds.
Mayor Loggie and J.M. Thomas and C.A. Smith have been working on the proposition and will present it to the council next Tuesday night.
The plan, in brief, is:
Move the present Simpson park pavilion to a site near the intersection of Union and Sherman avenue and remodel and enlarge it. A hardwood dance floor will be put in and the building will be extended to a length of 100 feet and the interior made most attractive. It will be fitted up so that it can be used for dancing, for meetings and other purposes.
Fix up the adjoining park grounds as an auto camp ground, putting in water, gas, cook stoves, etc.
Park grounds nearby to put in most attractive shape.
Plan financed
The total cost is estimated at $10,000 but the utilizing of the old pavilion will probably reduce this to $5,000 actual cash needed. This, the park board belives, can be raised by having twenty North Bend business men give notes covering the amount needed.
1972
Planners agree to tentative priorities
City of Coos Bay
Coos Bay Planning Commission took a look at its work program for the coming year and agreed upon a few tentative priorities for action during a work session Wednesday.
Completion of the city’s land use plan for adoption by the city council remained No. 1 on the list.
A review of offstreet parking requirements in the city zoning ordinance also was given a high priority. The need for adequate offstreet parking was underscored by the new traffic expected on Elrod when the new state office building opens.
Next in importance were drawing up a planned unit development section for the zoning ordinance and revisions of the city subdivision regulations.
Traffic and transportation for the city ranked next, replacing the 1971 priority on a zoning ordinance regarding mobile homes which is nearly ready for council action.
2002
MP kids excel at karate event
Myrtle Point siblings Karl and Kieri Smith placed well at a major karate competition in California last week.
Both brought home two second-place finishes, as well as two other top-seven finishes, at the Super Grands XII World Games Sport Karate Amateur Internationals.
Kieri, a 5-year-old beginner belt, finished second in the 9-and-under musical forms, second in 5-and-under contemporary forms, fourth in 9-and-under Korean forms, and fifth in 7-and-under weapons.
Karl, a 9-year-old advanced belt, placed second in 9-and-under musical forms, second in 9-and-under Korean forms, sixth in 9-and-under weapons and seventh in 8-9 contemporary forms.
Karl and Kieri train locally with Maggie Voyles in Coquille. They also travel once or twice a month to Waldport and Newport to train with Hugh Swartout and Tim Anderson.
Woodwork in progress
Reedsport man brings out the beauty in driftwood
REEDSPORT — Glenn Jarmain doesn’t consider himself a craftsman. He simply takes beautiful pieces of wood and turns them into things with a purpose.
“If you’ve got a good piece of wood, the craftsmanship doesn’t have to be that good,” Jarmain said. “The most fun is probably finding the wood.”
The 68-year-old scours the Reedsport landscape, searching the beaches and river banks for interesting pieces of driftwood and burls.
Many of the pieces he comes across are huge, but with the help of a chainsaw and some strong friends, Jarmain manages to haul home all the wood he needs.
“Sometimes I buy wood, but it has to be pretty special,” said Jarmain.
Then he shapes the pieces into items such as bowls, tables, kitchen utensils and many other things.
“If it’s wood and I can cut it, look out,” he said enthusiastically. “I never know what it’s going to look like until it’s done.”
His art is not displayed in a museum, nor does it carry a sale price. Jarmain creates just for the sake of doing it. Work found outside his home is most likely a gift, and the person who has it is probably one of Jarmain’s friends.
“I have a hundred projects going on at ones,” he said. “I really enjoy doing it and every wood smells differently.”
Pirates beat Bulldogs for first MWL girls victory
Basketball: Marshfield seniors Lauren Parrish and Celina Roberge come up big in Civil War win
It may not have been the ideal recipe Marshfield’s girls basketball team was looking for — start off hot, cool down for long period of time, hang on in the end.
But the Pirates weren’t about to complain about the result, a 51-42 win over North Bend that broke Marshfield’s winless string in Midwestern League play at four games.
“It’s nice to get out of the losing streak,” said Marshfield senior Celina Roberge. “Hopefully it will be a good boost.”
Marshfield came out of the gate quickly, scoring four quick points — off shots by Lauren Parrish and Lisa Tedder — and eventually built an 18-point lead at 32-14 midway through the second quarter on a second 3-pointer of the game by Roberge.
Then the Pirates had to hold on as North Bend came storming back to cut the lead to three points twice in the fourth quarter.
In the end, Roberge rescued the Pirates with consecutive baskets after Chelsea Praus cut the lead to 45-42 with a turnaround jumper for the Bulldogs midway through the quarter.
“You don’t really think — you just do it,” Roberge said of her back-to-back jumpers.
