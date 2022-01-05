1922
New year comes in with noises
Marshfield and North Bend factories blow whistles
Dances are held and many are out to see passing of year one way or another
The old year of 1921 went out on Coos Bay with the usual noises. The whistles of the factories were blown and those who were up rang bells and sounded auto horns and otherwise let the sleepy know that one year was passing and a new one coming in.
The dances were the most lively places. The young people danced the old year out at several halls in the city and when twelve o’clock came there was lots of noise.
A late show was given at the Noble timed so that the people there were in the house when the old year passed.
Fire siren blown
Some who became overly enthusiastic managed to blow the fire whistle at North Bend. It was said that probably some boys got into the place and sounded the siren. It made many think there was a fire and telephone calls came from all quarters.
Eel lake camp is being opened
Will give employment to about fifty men
Buehner Lumber Company will now have three logging camps in operation in county
The Eel lake logging camp of the Buehner Lumber Company will begin logging tomorrow. The camp was closed down for about two months but logging operations will now be resumed. About fifty men will be employed and for several days the foreman has been gathering a crew. The opening of the camp means that there is employment for just that many more men than before the holidays.
The Clear Lake camp which was closed down for the holidays also resumed and the company is working the Allegany camp. With the opening of the Elk lake operations the Buehner Company will have four logging camps in the county.
Card room is denied license
Mike Hiotas turned down by city council
Mike Hiotas, who conducts a card room at 311 and 313 North Front street, was denied a license by the city council last night when a number of licenses were acted upon. When the license applications were read over Counciliman Cook said that he had heard Hiotas had been selling liquor there ever since he had been before the council. Not long ago Hiotas was called before the council because one of his employees had been arrested for having liquor in the place. His license was not revoked at the time as he promised that it would not happen again.
Last night it was stated that an arrest had been made in the place since then. The council asked Chief Carter about the matter.
He said there had been made in the place an arrest of a man who sold liquor. Carter had signed the application of Hiotas but said that he signed it by mistake and did not notice the name on it.
A motion was made to deny the license and this was carried by the council. Hiotas must close his place and cannot open it again unless he can induce the council to grant him a license.
1972
Bay Area business in 1971
Retail sales registered increases ranging from good to new record levels in the Bay Area during 1971, according to merchants polled by The World.
A peak was reached during the Christmas shopping season, with sales reportedly continuing at a brisk pace in most stores following the holiday.
Len Askerman of J.C. Penney Co., said, “1971 appears to be a record year for this store,” adding, “Christmas is always the best shopping season, but the months of June and July were also strong for us.”
Askerman said shoppers appeared to be more practical this year during Christmas shopping and bought more basic items. He noted one extra day added to the Christmas shopping season in 1971 may have helped.
Than Troutman of The Emporium in North Bend commented, “Basically we had an excellent year. Business was up and we feel very pleased about it.” He said the store had percentage gains each month but one with the best gains falling during October, November and December, when an estimated 12 per cent increase was recorded.
Troutman said shoppers bought more clothing items in the fashion range and that post-Christmas sales have already broken previous January sales records on a day-to-day basis.
A.H. Kohler of The Hub said, “Business was good, especially toward the end of the year. We’re optimistic for 1972based on customer activity in 1971.”
2002
Regenerating the future
Seedlings offer promise of survival for Port Orford cedars
The Port Orford cedar has long been a favorite of woodland gardeners. Its lush-limbed branches and texture add color to even the simplest gardens and are the centerpieces of holiday trimmings.
The problem is the trees often die off. In the last several decades, a disease, known commonly as root rot and among foresters as Phytophtora lateralis, has devastated the tree throughout its isolated range.
Port Orford cedar also once was a valuable timber crop on the South Coast. The wood, famous for its rot resistance and deterrent effect on bugs, is highly valued here and abroad.
After nearly 20 years of experimentation, researchers believe they may be close to stopping the cedars’ demise throughout much of its limited range. Coos County is center-stage in what appears to be the final phase of developing, not a cure, but trees resistant to the fungus.
Surfing South Coast waves a year-round gig
CHARLESTON — When winter rains set in and waves crash on the jagged, rocky South Coast shore, the ocean appears to be unforgiving. But a group of thrill-seekers can be found on surfboards rain or shine riding raging waves.
Forget the visions of the Beach Boys, Southern California sun and warm sand with surfboards next to tan bodies clad in Bermuda shorts.
These surfers brave the chilly, harsh Oregon ocean water with wet suits to keep them dry and warm.
“This time of year is good, it’s a good swell,” said Wayne Schrunk, a surfer who lives in North Bend. “This is a wintertime break.”
Schrunk watched his friends as they rode the surf and eyed wildlife along the rocky shore last Thursday.
“I think everyone out here is local,” he said. “They’ve just gotten some really good waves.”
North Bend breaks Coos Bay jinx
Basketball: Big fourth quarter lifts Bulldogs to a 55-44 win over Pirates
It hasn’t happened in so long, no one can remember.
North Bend played a near-perfect fourth quarter to beat Marshfield 55-44 in boys Civil War action on Friday in Coos Bay — the first Bulldog win at Marshfield in at least a decade. It was the first Midwestern League win of the year for the Bulldogs (1-1) while the Pirates still are in seek of their first league win (0-3).
More importantly, for North Bend, was a turnaround that resulted in one of the team’s best all-around games of the season. The Bulldogs lost a tournament game to the Pirates on Dec. 29 at Marshfield — the last game the teams had played.
The 11-point victory was the first at Marshfield for North Bend coach John Olson, who is in his sixth year with the Bulldogs.
It was the second home Civil War loss in 14 years for Marshfield coach Mike George.
The first one? No one knows, maybe 1988 or 1989.
