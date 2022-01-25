1922
Raid is made on the Cape Romaine
Federal and local officers search the big vessel
Fail to find any liquor — rumors that scotch was sold for $100 per case
A raid on the Cape Romaine, the big steamer loading lumber at the Buehner mill, late Saturday by federal officers, assisted by local officers, failed to net any liquor although a number of empty bottles were found, the officers reported.
The raid was under the direction of two federal men who had been here for several days. The officers participating were Sheriff Ellingsen, Deputy Sheriff Malehorn, Customs Officer Clark, Game Warden Fish and Constable Goodman in addition to the federal pair.
Search the vessel
Three or four hours were spent on the ship and the members of the crew were said to have cheerfully opened their lockers and showed the officers around the vessel. All declared they had no liquor except a little they had bought for their consumption at San Francisco and this had long since been used.
However, a careful search of the big ship was a bigger job than the officers had anticipated. In the cargo were several thousand sacks of beans and to have moved these would have been a difficult task.
Various rumors
Rumors floating around were that after the officers had finished, one of the crew invited them to come back aboard to “take a drink.” Still other rumors were that members of the crew disposed of a number of cases of Scotch at $100 per case, the liquor containers being just as they had come from the distilleries. The vessel is reported to have disposed of 200 cases at San Francisco, the liquor having been picked up at Panama.
New pope is to be selected by Sacred College
Conclave will probably be held on February second or third at Rome
Death of Pope Benedict occurs Sunday morning
Body is taken to St. Peter’s today to lay in state at the cathedral
Vast throngs visit there
ROME — A meeting of the Sacred College in conclave to elect a successor to the late Pope Benedict will open February 1 or 2.
The pope’s body today lay in state in the basilica of St. Peters while vast throngs passed reverently before the catafalque.
The body was taken early today to the Sistine chapel from the throne room, where it was placed Sunday after the death early Sunday morning.
Ku Klux Klan sends men here
Reported to be attempting local organization
Not known what success they have attained so far — showed movie at Eugene
Two organizers for the Ku Klux Klan are said to be in Marshfield seeking to secure members for the organization. Recently an effort was made at Eugene to organize in that city and there was a public demonstration and a moving picture given in connection with the efforts of the organizers.
Just what success the organizers have met with here has not been learned but it is said that two men are here to form a branch in this locality.
1972
CB plans next widening step
Ocean Boulevard
Coos Bay city councilmen Monday night authorize the city manager to negotiate with the state highway department for further widening of Ocean Boulevard from 19th Street to the Newmark Avenue intersection.
City Manager Hal Leedom said “hopefully, work could get under way by this summer.”
The city’s share of the work would be paid from funds budgeted in the 1971-72 fiscal year and funds from gas tax and street widening reserve funds, Leedom said. Total cost of the project is $1 ½ million of which the state would pay 75 per cent and the city 25 per cent, according to the city manager.
Leedom said the program allows widening to four lanes to be completed in one project.
2002
NB airport fares better than some
Passengers: Fewer flew in last three months, to even out year’s strong start
With airlines operating in the red and passengers skittish of flying after Sept. 11, the announcement that traffic at the North Bend Municipal Airport was flat last year is positive news.
Measured in enplanements and deplanements, passenger traffic for the year at the airport was down by a fraction of a percent, according to figures compiled by the airport and Horizon Airlines.
“All things considered, this is good,” said airport General Manager Gary LeTellier. “Even with losing a flight in October, we managed not to lose ground.”
Terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 not only closed U.S. airspace for a time, but also prompted airlines to reduce the number of flights due to decreases in passengers. In North Bend, where Horizon Airlines flew four flights per day, the cut resulted in the loss of one flight daily.
But until that point, traffic at the airport was flying high.
LeTellier said that until August, growth at the airport averaged about 5 percent every month. An average of more than 4,000 passengers per month passed through the airport.
