1922
Find smallpox at county seat
Dr. Mingus reports several cases at Coquille
Says that there is danger of the disease spreading — school teacher has it
A number of cases of smallpox have broken out in Coquille, according to Dr. E. Mingus, county health officer, who returned from investigating the cases this morning and who says that there is indication that the disease is spreading. Miss Anna Rasmussen, a teacher in the grades, taught in her room yesterday and today is broken out with the disease. Carl Lund has also a well defined case. Another case is that of a young girl whose name was not learned.
All cases were put under quarantine this morning by Dr. Mingus, who says there is danger of an epidemic.
Southern girls are given praise
Wear skirts longer, smoke less than others
Dr. Parker of the U.S. Hygiene Board makes statement in address
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The girls of Dixie wear longer skirts and drink less liquor, smoke fewer cigarettes and hold fewer “petting parties” than girls of other sections of the country, Dr. Valera H. Parker of the United States interdepartmental social hygiene board declared in an address today.
Curacao here on her last trip
The steamer Curacao arrived this morning from San Francisco, docking about 4:30 a.m. This will be the last trip on this run for the Curacao. She is scheduled to sail at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning for Seattle where she will be put on the triangular run making Vancouver, Bellingham, Seattle and San Francisco.
The Admiral Rodman will take this run on the same schedule. She will leave Portland on January 18 and will arrive here on the 20th. Capt. Tibbetts, who has been on the Curacao, will take charge of the Admiral Rodman.
The Curacao brought a general cargo including several carloads of sugar and two carloads of cement for the McGeorge Gravel Company.
1972
CB crime: ‘Smallest increase’
Major crime in Coos Bay in 1971 increased by only 3.1 per cent over 1970, 891 cases as compared to 864, representing the smallest increase in recent history, according to Chief of Police Rollie Pean.
“Our clearance rate for these offenses also improved during the year, 294-267, with 33 per cent in 1971 compared to 30.9 per cent in 1970,” he said.
He attributed the crime rate slowdown to two major factors. This same trend is shown nationally, although not to the extent it is locally, he pointed out.
A great deal of credit also can be given to the additional personnel in his department, he noted, and the “rather strict” law enforcement on their part.
The greater patrol strength came in midyear after budget approval. “In the past six months, the rate of increase in crime” dropped even faster he said. The department expects to “hold it at this level” or improve on it.
Lesser offenses in 1971 continued to be “more troublesome,” reflecting an 11.8 per cent increase over last year, 2,221-1,807.
Included in this category were vandalism, 172-159, up 8.1 per cent; fraud and worthless document cases, 165-126, up 37.5 per cent; driving under the influence of liquor, 136-78, a 74.3 per cent hike; disorderly conduct, 158-95, a jump of 66.3 per cent; and 131 runaway juveniles compared to 92, up 42.3 per cent.
NB arrests up in 1971
Stepped up patrol activity by the North Bend City Police Department was credited by Police Chief Wally Lee with greater arrests and reduced traffic offenses in the city during 1971.
His yearend report issued this week showed a 32 per cent increase in felony arrests and 9 per cent increase for misdemeanors while traffic violations decreased by 16 per cent.
Felony arrests numbered 144 during the year compared to 98 in 1970. The total of misdemeanor arrests was 694 in 1971 compared to 634 in 1970.
The department answered 4,143 calls for assistance, an increase of 20 per cent which was 845 more calls than the previous year.
The department issued 1,009 moving traffic citations during the year, 101 less than in 1970. Reflected in the total were 116 major violations, 40 in which hazardous conditions were involved and 459 violations detected by use of radar patrol equipment, Lee said.
Orioles tab McKay
Baseball draft held Wednesday
Righthanded pitcher Jeff McKay of Coos Bay was drafted in the fourth round of the regular phase of baseball’s winter free agent draft, The World learned Wednesday night.
McKay, 19, currently a freshman at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, formerly performed on the mound locally for Marshfield High School and American Legion Post 17 of Coos Bay.
He is the son of the Les McKays of Coos Bay.
Jeff, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound hurler, probably will not sign a professional contract “immediately,” his father, Les, indicated in a telephone conversation.
2002
Coos Bay man among the Marines killed in Pakistan
Bruce Bertrand was tired this morning from answering questions about his son Bryan, but he talked anyway.
The Marshfield High School history and geography teacher told about his 23-year-old son, who was one of seven U.S. Marines aboard a military plane that crashed into a mountain in Pakistan on Wednesday.
Bertrand recalled a son who loved his friends. He loved football and being an aerial navigator in the Marine Corps.
The brown-haired, lanky boy was an average student at Marshfield and it wasn’t until he enlisted in the Marines that he discovered his true potential, his father said.
Bertrand had firsthand knowledge of his son’s efforts in academics — he was once his teacher.
“Bryant went through some rigorous training for the Marines and that’s where he realized he could be a good student if he applied himself,” Bertrand said.
He also was familiar with his son’s prowess and progress as an athlete having helped coach him in basketball. Bertrand has been coaching basketball at Marshfield in one capacity or another for about 30 years, including a five-year stint as head coach.
The past decade, he has been the junior varsity coach under Mike George, who knew Bryan well.
“Our hearts and prayers and obviously the whole basketball program’s thoughts are with Bruce and his family,” George said this morning. “Whatever we can do, we’re going to help him get through it.”
On the court, Bryan stood out for his teamwork.
“Bryan was one of those kids that you always love to have on your team,” George said. “He was a very hard worker. It meant a lot to him.
“He cared about his teammates and coaches. He wasn’t the most gifted basketball player, but he competed hard in practice. The team was his definite priority.”
