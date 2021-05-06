Coquille has biggest crowd in its history
Between 5,000 and 8,000 people witness celebration of new highway opening
Best parade ever held in county staged
Decorated floats, autos, band and other features extend for practically a mile
Bandon gets first prize
Coquille on Saturday entertained the largest crowd in its history when people from all over Coos county and Southwestern Oregon assembled for the celebration of the completion of the Coos Bay-Coquille valley highway. Estimates ran all the way from 5,000 to 8,000 people.
Marshfield won in water battle
Capture $50 prize from Coquille team Saturday
Twenty-five minute struggle against ninety-pound pressure fire hose streams
COQUILLE — After a twenty-five minute struggle, the Marshfield fire departments team captured the $50 prize from the Coquille fire department in the water fire here Saturday afternoon. Few realized how hard the battle was against the ninety-pound pressure streams the two hose lines were throwing on the combatants.
Finally, the Coquille teams lost control of their hose and it swung away from the Marshfield team and the latter turned their hose on the former with telling effect. In the meantime, Kruger of Marshfield and Nosler of Coquille had been in a struggle at the locked box which contained the lucky knife. Both were nearly drowned. A second Coquille man had gone to Nosler’s aid and then LaChappelle went in and succeeded in wrestling the coveted trophy.
The Coquille team was composed of Sam Epperson, Howard Pointer, Ralph Pointer, Wm. Noah and Bird Nosler. The Marshfield team was composed of Bob Kruger, Max Kruger, Henry Lecocq, Wm. Abel an Leo LaChappelle.
Makes speech, meets friends
Governor has good time at Coquille
Was not expected and his visit therefore was pleasant surprise to the people
COQUILLE — Governor Olcott’s visit to the road celebration was a pleasant surprise to the people and was much appreciated. The governor had sent word that he feared he could not get away and was therefore not expected, and his arrival in Marshfield Friday afternoon was a pleasant surprise to everyone.
The governor seemed to enjoy himself thoroughly and met a lot of his old friends and had a chance to shake hands with them and chat. He was the chief speaker at the gathering in the grove in the forenoon of the celebration.
Mayor Hamilton introduced Commissioners Barrett and Yeon, who made brief talks, and also Chairman Booth of the state highway commission. These speakers followed A.J. Sherwood, who gave an early history of the road between Marshfield and Coquille.
The governor made a short but pleasant speech complimenting the people on the completion of the highway. The governor reviewed the parade and was well entertained by the Coquille people until Saturday morning when he started down the river for Bandon to make an auto trip down the coast.
Mrs. L.J. Simpson died on Saturday
Well known Coos Bay woman succumbs
Funeral will be held in San Francisco Tuesday — flags at half-mast for her
Mrs. L.J. Simpson died at 7 o’clock Saturday evening at Burlingame, Calif., where she had been seriously ill for the last few months. Word of her demise, although not unexpected by intimate friends, was a great shock to the people of Coos Bay.
Mrs. Simpson had been in ill health for several months, suffering from a complication of diseases. A few months ago, she was taken to San Francisco in a private car and was treated at Leland Stanford hospital. She showed some improvement and was taken to a private home, which they leased, at Burlingame.
Her daughter, Mrs. I.R. Tower, had been with her for weeks. Mr. Simpson and Mr. Tower reached her bedside early last week. Everything possible was done for her.
North Bend stores close for funeral
Mayor Peter Loggie of North Bend today requested that all business in North Bend be suspended from 9:00 to 10:30 Tuesday forenoon in honor of Mrs. L.J. Simpson. The funeral services will take place at San Francisco at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning.
Marine strike in effect on American ships
Union leaders say shipping of U.S. will be tied up in next 24 hours
Estimated 125,000 men are affected by strike
President Harding has placed whole matter in hands of Hoover and Davis
Shipping board reports
States that few of the vessels are tied — several held at Galveston — three are tied up at Portland today
NEW YORK — Union leaders predicted today the walkout of the marine workers called yesterday as a protest against the 15 percent wage reductions would result in 24 hours in a complete tie up of American shipping.
It is estimated that about one hundred and twenty-five thousand men are affected.
News of the walkout decision was wirelessed to all ships flying the American flag.
Local vessels are affected
Expected the C.A. Smith will be tied up
Martha Buehner is not at sea — four vessels at Bandon for two mills there
It is expected that the C.A. Smith will be tied up at Bay Point by the seamen’s strike. Vessel owners are being required by the union to sign up for a full year at the present scale of pay before men will go one trip.
Martha Buehner sails
The Martha Buehner sailed yesterday with a cargo from the Buehner mill for Redondo, Calif. Henry Buehner said that he expected the strike would be over before she got back.
At Bandon the Acme arrived yesterday and the Brooklyn, Bandon and Elizabeth were expected to arrive today. The Bandon and Acme carry lumber for the Moore mill and the others for the Prosper mill so each mill has two boats which will move before affected by the strike.
Dr. Johnson is fined $31 today
Pleaded guilty to speeding charge on highway
Said he was in hurry to get back but drove carefully — no emergency claimed
Dr. L. G. Johnson this afternoon entered a plea of guilty to the speeding charge preferred against him by Traffic Officer Williams for fast driving from Coquille to Marshfield during the celebration Saturday afternoon. Justice Joehnk imposed a fine of $25 and $6 costs.
Dr. Johnson said that he was in a hurry to get back to Marshfield before 6 o’clock to look after his practice. However, he said he did not have any emergency call. He said that although he drove fast he was a careful driver and slowed down on curves and corners. .
Traffic Officer Williams said he trailed Johnson on his motorcycle and his speedometer showed 45 miles per hour. He said that after arriving here, he watched and could see no indication of an emergency run.
Justice Joehnke said that he had been informed that Dr. Johnson made the run from Coquille to Marshfiled in 22 or 27 minutes. Dr. Johnson said that he did not keep exact running time.
County baseball league formed
Five teams will play 16 games each
Forfeit of $100 is put up by each as guarantee of finishing the season
The Coos county baseball league was organized at a meeting held in North Bend last night. O.W. Briggs was elected president of the league. It will be a five-team league with North Bend, Bandon, Marshfield, Myrtle Point and Coquille represented.
The first game will be played June 5, and each team will play 16 games. Each team puts up $100 forfeit money to complete the season.
Managers of the different teams who attended were A.W. Langdon of Bandon, Harry Oerding of Coquille, Harry Dement of Myrtle Point, Dennis Hull of North Bend, Mike Burke of Marshfield.
1971
Astronaut Roosa due in Coos Bay
Astronaut Stuart Rosa, Coos Bay’s “adopted hero,” will appear in the Bay Area Thursday to begin two days of what has been announced as the “biggest whoop-te-do” the area has seen.”
Roosa, one of three Apollo 14 astronauts, was made a “hometown boy” last year by proclamation of Coos Bay’s then Mayor Bill Morin.
His appearance in the Bay Area is the signal for other military visitations, including a U.S. Navy destroyer, an Air Force jet flyover and the NORAD band.
The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Uhlmann will arrive Friday morning and tie up at Central Dock, where open house will be held both Friday and Saturday all day.
The jets will fly over Saturday afternoon first in fingertip formation, then return in the “missing man” formation, in which only four planes fly over with a vacancy in the formation to honor the nation’s war dead.
The North American Air Defense Command Band from Colorado Springs is expected to arrive early enough to greet the destroyer. It also will march in the parade Saturday and play at other appearances.
Before reaching Coos Bay Thursday evening, Roosa will appear at a joint session of the Oregon State Legislature in Salem at 10 a.m.
Byron Olson, NB, gets ‘Highest’ Jaycee award
Byron Olson of Bay Area Jaycees received the highest award which can be conferred on any Jaycee in the world at the Oregon Jaycee 33rd annual convention in Medford Saturday.
Olson, 37, was named a Jaycee International Senator.
There have been only 12,000 Jaycee Senators named in the last 20 years since the Jaycee organization went international.
Olson is the second Bay Area Jaycee to receive the award. Don McCandless, president, of the Bay Area Group in 1965-66, also received the International Senator award.
Bay Area Jaycees received the first place award for inter-club relations during the three-day weekend convention in Medford.
Jim Bird of the Bay Area Jaycees was elected to the state vice presidency.
Laker spikers win meet; Towne sets javelin mark
ROSEBURG — The Lakers put it all together.
Especially Pat Towne in the javelin as he broke a Southwestern Oregon Community College record in the spear Saturday with a heave of 201-5, bettering the old mark of 196-1/2 set by Scott McNutt in 1970.
SWOCC thinclads, all told, came up with 14 season’s bests as they swept to a five-way track and field victory with 87 points. Host Umpqua was second with 71.
Towne, a freshman from Creswell, with his javelin effort, qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association championships in Mesa, Arizona.
2001
Fishers plan fleet cut
FLORENCE (AP) — Commercial fishermen are gathering in meetings up and down the coast this week to discuss a plan for the federal government to buy boats and fishing permits to cut the size of the groundfish fleet.
The idea is to reduce the West Coast fleet of nearly 500 boats by 40 percent to 65 percent to take pressure off declining populations of rockfish, cod, sole and other fish that live on the ocean’s bottom. The cost has been estimated at about $50 million.
Groundfish catches earn West Coast fishermen nearly $70 million per year, making it the most economically important fishery in the three Western states.
“We have a fleet that is currently out of balance with the available resource,” said Peter Leipzig, executive director of the Fishermen’s Marketing Association of Eureka, Calif. “We need to bring it back into balance so people who are participating in the business can make a livelihood.”
The Fishermen’s Marketing Association represents about 150 trawl and shrimp fishermen. It has been charged by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, which sets fishing seasons and quotas, to come up with a plan to reduce the fleet.
Reedsport economic forum emphasizes balance
REEDSPORT — After holding three community forums throughout Coos County, the South Coast Economic Development Council moved to the northern reach of its coverage area on Wednesday to offer Reedsport citizens a chance to share their ideas for the region’s economic future.
A long and varied list of prospective business concepts for the western Douglas County area was generated as participants urged a balanced and proactive approach to economic development in an area that lost more than 300 jobs when the International Paper Company mill closed in 1999.
“Realize the interest we have in being part of economic development in this region,” said forum participant and Reedsport City Manager Jim Hough.
Hough and about 15 other participants followed the format of previous SCDC forums held in North Bend, Bandon and Coquille by breaking into small groups to brainstorm economic visions for the community five years from now and the businesses that should be a part of that future. On hand to facilitate the groups were several SCDC board members, including two newly selected members: Reedsport School District Superintendent Ike Launstein and Gary Marconi, president of the Southwest Oregon Central Labor Council. Also helping to facilitate groups were Ron Opitz of Northwest Natural Gas Company and SCDC Board Chairman and Coos Bay City Councilman Jeff McKeown.
In the small-group discussions and later in a large group, participants suggested a range of development ideas for the area, from light manufacturing plants producing fine furniture, specialized machine parts and watercraft to eco-tourism enterprises, small software firms and marine-related research and development operations that could take advantage of Reedsport’s coastal location, transportation routes and natural resources.
Dynamic duo leads Reedsport into district meet
Emily Vaughn and Leslie Wheeler aren’t a lot alike.
Vaughn has sandy blonde hair, while Wheeler’s hair is a dark brunette.
Vaughn is a freshman and Wheeler a sophomore.
On the golf course, Vaughn kills the ball off the tee, while Wheeler is a wizard around the green.
But their averages are similar — 82 for Vaughn and 84 for Wheeler — and they are the top two reasons why Reedsport is favored to win the Far west League title Friday and Saturday at Cedar Bend Golf Course near Gold Beach.
Reedsport coach Maryanne Wells said her two young stars — part of a youth movement in the league — have a good shot this week, and in the upcoming state tournament.
“Leslie and Emily have a real good chance to place high at state,” she said. “Both of them are really good competitors."
They play with a maturity beyond their ages, but that’s probably due to their backgrounds.
Vaughn has been playing for years and started playing tournament ball in the peewee junior league when she was just 10 years old. Her dad, Chris encouraged her along the way.
“He helps me a lot,” she said.
Wheeler, meanwhile, is daughter of Kevin Wheeler, the golf pro at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport, though she didn’t pick up the game until three years ago.
“My dad didn’t pressure me because he didn’t want me to hate the game,” she said.
Smooth talk is Bandon’s ticket to victory
BANDON — Brain power brought home Bandon High School’s biggest prize in more than 30 years — a state championship.
The school’s speech team won first place in the small school division. The team competed against 62 other schools at the state tournament at the University of Oregon in late April. Bandon’s other state championship was for football in 1968.
“I thought the best we would do is third. When our name wasn’t announced for third, we were disappointed,” Coach Ellen Howard said. “When they announced we won, I was like ‘you have got to be kidding!’ I was so shocked.”
The victory wasn’t only a team accomplishment. Senior Julia Braun won first place in the poetry category with her selections on Outsiders, beating out 32 competitors from 1A to 4A schools across the state. This is the second state title Braun has won in two years; her first was for dramatic interpretation last year.
“This time I wasn’t expecting it,” Braun said. “I didn’t think I would even make it to the semifinals because the competition was so extreme.”
