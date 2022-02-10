1922
Norway rancher fined for still
Martin Lassen, dairyman, arrested yesterday
Bachelor pays $500 and ninety-day jail sentence is suspended by court
MYRTLE POINT — Martin Russell, a dairyman living near Norway, was fined $500 by Justice Dodge on the charge of operating a still on his place. A ninety-day jail sentence was also imposed but upon the plea of Claude H. Giles that Lassen had no one to look after 47 head of dairy cows on the ranch if he was sent to jail, Justice Dodge suspended the jail term.
Lassen is a bachelor and comfortably well to do. He was raided by Marshal Radell of Myrtle Point, who found several gallons of moonshine, two barrels of mash and a copper boiler still and copper coils. It was located in his house.
Cardinal Ratti, archbishop of Milan, elected
Chosen as head of Catholic church by Sacred College this morning
Announces he chooses the name of Pius XI
Thousands waiting outside St. Peter’s give a mighty shout when noose comes
Papal blessing is given
ROME — Cardinal Achille Ratti, archbishop of Milan, was proclaimed elected pope this morning. He has taken the name of Pius XI.
Thousands waiting before St. Peters for the wisp of smoke which would tell of the election of a new pope or the failure of the Sacred College to reach a decision, gave a mighty shout at 11:35 when a thin wisp of smoke came from the chimney leading from the Sistine Chapel.
Then it was known the Catholic church had once more duly selected a pontiff.
Announces his name
After the new pope had accepted and announced the name he chose, he was escorted to an anteroom where he discarded the cardinal’s robes and assisted by the conclavists, the papal vestments were placed upon him.
News is announced
Meanwhile Bistiati, dean of the cardinal deacons, announced the election of the new pope from the central balcony of St. Peter’s.
Later the pope bestowed the first public benediction upon the crowds in St. Peter’s and retired to the Vatican.
Boy Scouts will eat Wednesday
Program completed for the birthday celebration
Ben S. Fisher will preside as toastmaster — Mayor Ferguson to talk
Scoutmasters M.D. Bromberger, Guy Warner and Clifton Johnsen today completed the program for the Fathers and Sons banquet at Guild hall at 6 o’clock Wednesday evening as the final even in the local observance of the twelfth anniversary of the Boy Scout movement in America. All members of the three Boy Scout troops in Marshfield and North Bend, accompanied by their fathers, the local ministers and a few invited guests, will participate.
A feature of the evening will be the repeating of the Boy Scout oath and law at 8:15, which will be simultaneously done at every Boy Scout meeting in the United States Wednesday night.
1972
Settlement is announced in longshoremen’s strike
SAN FRANCISCO (UPI) — Negotiators announced a settlement today in the longest dock strike in American history — the 123-day walkout of longshoremen in 24 ports on the West Coast.
Negotiators said all economic issues had been settled and “certain specified, non-economic issues” will be submitted to arbitration.
The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union and the Pacific Maritime Association, representing shippers, told a news conference had been reached at 11:50 a.m.
It was attained in intensive bargaining as the negotiators raced to achieve a voluntary settlement before Congress dictated one in Washington.
North Bend Fire Department takes high honors
First in Oregon, National Class VI
The city of North Bend again received national recognition for outstanding accomplishments in the fire prevention field, it was announced today by Mayor Harry Graham and members of the city council.
The city placed third out of the top 30 communities in the nation regardless of population size in the annual National Fire Protection Association’s 1971 fire prevention contest. The 30 cities were competing for the Grand Award, which North Bend won in 1969.
Grand Award winner for 1971 2as Providence, R.I. Other winners were Philadelphia, North Bend and Baltimore.
North Bend took first place in the national Municipal Division Class VI (population 5,000 to 20,000), followed by Fairbanks, Alaska, second; Upper Dublin Township, Pa., third; and Albany, Ore., fourth place honorable mention.
Coos employment hits record high during ‘71
A record number of Coos County people were employed in 1971.
The average monthly employment was 21,070 persons during the year, said the State Employment Division Coos Bay office manager, Edward J. Konka, today in a summary of last year’s employment and a forecast for 1972.
Employment during the current year should again rise, said Konka.
2002
Rewards for information lead to bust at meth lab
A reward program set up to pay for information leading to meth labs has met with early success.
The Methamphetamine Abuse Prevention & Intervention Project task force and Coos Stop Crime have joined forced to offer a $500 reward for information that puts a meth lab out of business.
According to Meth Project Coordinator Larry Frerkes, it’s working.
Frerkes said the $500 reward stimulated a phone call that led to a Jan. 29 bust of a dismantled lab in a car that was stopped near Myrtle Point.
During the bust, members of the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team and Coos County Sheriff’s deputies also found 3.5 grams of meth and arrested a Washington man on drug charges.
North Bend beats Marshfield in thriller
Boys: Free throws by Boo Christenson lift North Bend to a one-point victory at home
Maybe it’s a good thing that North Bend and Marshfield won’t be Midwestern League foes anymore because Tuesday’s boys basketball Civil War — the final league game between the two rivals — would be hard to top.
In a game that went down to the final buzzer, North Bend beat visiting Marshfield 47-46. The Bulldogs held off a late Marshfield rally when Boo Christenson hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to put North Bend in front and Marshfield couldn’t get a good shot on offense in the final seconds.
Marshfield’s Nick Holcomb threw up a 30-foot jumper as the final seconds ticked away and Bulldog Kier Thurber grabbed the rebound and joined his teammates and the North Bend students jumping for joy after the final horn.
“That was great,” Christenson said after the game. “That’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”
North Bend and Marshfield have been playing basketball since 1907 and both are longtime members of the Midwestern League. But the Bulldogs will drop down to the Class 3A Far West League next year. The two schools will meet in just nonleague contests from now on.
