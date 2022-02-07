100 YEARS — 1921
Coos Bay feels mild shock of an earthquake
Comes at 5:18 a.m. today and causes many people to be awakened from sleep
First shock lasted for minute and half
Is accompanied by rumbling noise — followed by second and a more severe shock
No damage is reported
Telephone messages indicate that it was general throughout this section of country — rural districts are affected
An earthquake was felt on Coos Bay this morning and from telephone reports received it was general throughout this section of the state. No damage of any kind has been reported so far in southwestern Oregon.
The shock came at 5:18 a.m. according to the man on duty at the naval radio station. It was accompanied by a loud rumbling noise and lasted for a minute and a half. A second and more severe shock followed.
Many about the city were awakened by the shock and felt it distinctly. Telephone calls began coming in early and fast at The Times office this morning asking about the shock and inquiring whether there was a bad quake at some other point.
Slow movement
Those who felt the quake say that it was not a quick movement but a slow movement which caused the furniture to creak and the houses to sway. It was not severe enough even to cause the breaking of windows or even any slight damage.
Early reports today indicated that the shock was felt as far east as Roseburg and Eugene and all the way down the coast country into California.
Believe the quake was under ocean
According to the Associated Press, the earthquake was recorded in all parts of the United States and probably occurred under the Pacific ocean off the coast of Oregon or Washington, it was said after a thorough reckoning at Harvard University.
Auto fatalities of year are given
Total of 92 killed in accidents in Oregon in 1921
Only one fatal accident is attributed to Coos county — some counties had none
PORTLAND — Fatalities from automobile accidents in Oregon in 1921 aggregated 92, according to reports from county coroners gathered by the Associated Press. Records of the state board show that the number of such fatal accidents in 1920 was 69; in 1919 the figure was 79, and in 1918, 66.
Multnomah county led with a total of 38, while fourteen counties had none. Accidents were most numerous in those counties traversed by the paved highways where traffic was heaviest.
The coroner of Crook county, reporting no accidents, added: “Crook county people drive carefully. Our roads don’t stand speeding. Too rough.”
50 YEARS — 1971
Bulldogs finally end Marshfield win string, 39-34
Basketball wins have been far and few between for the Brown and Gold of North Bend this season, but never has there been a bigger victory for the Bulldogs than the one they pulled off Tuesday night.
Having been on the short end of the county in the “Civil War” rivalry with Marshfield 18 times since the 1963 season, the defense-minded Bulldogs ended the Pirate string of wins with a 39-34 District 5AAA decision in the North Bend Junior High gym.
The victory is only the third overall for North Bend in 12 games this season, and the second against six losses in league play. On the other hand, it was Marshfield’s sixth setback against seven wins for the year, and the Pirate league mark dropped to 4-5.
The ultimate factor in the game had to be the defensive play of the Bulldogs, as led by 6-foot-3 senior Ken Stoble.
“He did an outstanding job,” bubbled first-year mentor Larry Hink of North Bend.
Stoble’s major assignment in the now-fabled “match-up zone” of the Bulldogs was to guard 6-foot-5 junior center Deryl Banks, which he did with unrelenting success.
Banks did pump the cords for a game-high 16 points, but the “what might have been” was taken care of by the Bulldog pivotman who intercepted, at the least, eight Pirate passes intended for the high-scoring center near the basket.
Trail Blazers fire Todd; ‘Lost control of players’
PORTLAND — Rolland Todd, accused of losing control of the team, was fired as coach of the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday and Stu Inman, the club’s player personnel director, was named to replace him.
Todd, at 37, was the expansion club’s only coach, leaving a job at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas to lead the team. Inman, who formerly coached at San Jose State, made it clear he was taking over only for the remainder of the season, which encompasses only 24 games.
“I have always said my only reason for firing a coach would be if he lost control of his players,” said Blazers vice president Harry Glickman. “I believe that is the situation in which we find ourselves and why I have made the change at this time.”
20 YEARS — 2001
Milestone win for Van Burger
Wrestling: Marshfield coach gets dual win No. 200 in easy Civil War victory over Bulldogs
Number 200.
Marshfield wrestling coach Wayne Van Burger notched the victory milestone when the Pirates easily defeated a depleted North Bend team 70-3 in a Midwestern League dual on Wednesday in Coos Bay.
The teams split the two contested matches and the Pirates won every other match by forfeit, but the story of the night was Van Burger, who has led the charge in turning the Pirate wrestling program into one of the state’s elite.
“It has taken a long time to get there,” said Marshfield assistant Randy Messner. “It is something you can’t do overnight.
Van Burger is in his 18th year as Marshfield coach and now one of a handful of coaches with at least 200 dual-meet victories. His overall record in dual meets is 200 wins, 65 losses and three ties, and his league record is 125-26-3.
The impressive number may be nice to have, but Van Burger points out there is a lot more to where he is as a coach and where the Pirates are as a program than his coaching record.
“I didn’t earn it … the program earned it,” he said. “It is not about winning, it is about going out and giving your best effort. It is all about the learning that takes place.
“The tough kids we have in the area … all of it has contributed. It is a total program all the way through.”
Pirates hold off tough Bulldogs
Basketball: Winless North Bend keeps game in suspense until final seconds
A big run to start the second half gave Marshfield the lead.
Lauren Parrish made sure the Pirates stayed in front.
The senior post player had a huge fourth quarter as Marshfield won the second girls Civil War battle of the season, beating North Bend 54-48 in one of the closest crosstown battles in recent years.
Parrish scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play with three seconds left that clinched the victory.
She also had a steal and a blocked shot in the quarter to stop Bulldog possessions.
“Lauren Parrish did a great job in the second half,” said North Bend coach Mike Forrester, whose team used multiple players to shut down Parrish throughout the first half, holding her to just four points.
Parrish said “my horrible first half” motivated her to work harder after halftime, knowing she didn’t want her last Civil War to end the way it looked like it might when she hit just two of seven shots in the opening 16 minutes.
“This was the last time I ever get to play North Bend,” she said. “I just got up there and relaxed a little (on my shots).
“And it was probably our best game for passing. My guards made it easy for me.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
