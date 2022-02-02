1922
Says drug curse in Coos county
Declared narcotic traffic is carried on here
Statement made by confidential officer McLees at meeting of association
That the drug habit has reached Coos county and that narcotics are sold here was a statement made in testimony before the Oregon Narcotic Control Association in Portland. Regarding the matter the following appears in a Portland paper:
Testimony by C.O. McLees, special confidential agent of the state pharmacy board, showed that the traffic was not localized in Portland but extended over the state. McLees said that he found that sheriffs and their deputies in several counties did not know what narcotics were and did not realize that the habit was being spread in their districts. He particularly spoke of Coos county, saying the sheriff was ignorant of the nature of the drugs, despite the presence of peddlers and addicts in Marshfield.
Revival of the state constabulary laws and obtaining the services of several constables in conducting the traffic in narcotics was suggested at the meeting as a remedy.
Views of dry laws
The Portland Telegram in quoting various district attorneys of Oregon regarding the enforcement of the prohibition law, has the following from Coos and Curry:
“We must remember we are enforcing the will of a small majority upon a very large minority — and that cannot be done all at once. It means a long time of education of training of public opinion.” — Ben S. Fisher, district attorney of Coos county.
“It is hard to get a jury from the generally-selected list, in which there is not at least one man who is opposed to convicting a man on the charge of violation of the prohibition law.” — J.O. Stearns Jr., district attorney of Curry county.
Bad check man is under arrest
Alonzo Bartlett captured in Sacramento, Calif.
Passed three on Gow Why, amounting to $55 — son is in trouble
Word has been received here that Alonzo Bartlett, wanted for passing three worthless checks on Gow Why, has been arrested in Sacramento, Calif., and is being held there for return to Coos county.
Bartlett passed the checks some time ago. One was for $45 and the other two for $5 each. He was supposed to be working at the Davis Slough camp.
Bartlett’s son, Lawrence, is now in the Coos county jail, having been arrested for aiding in the robbery of the A.H. Derbyshire and John Ferguson homes.
1972
‘Pre’ wins third straight indoor 2-mile
PORTLAND (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine won the two-mile run for the third straight year at the Oregon Indoor Invitational Saturday night, but the way he did it brought a capacity crowd of 10,062 to its feet for a standing ovation for the diminutive distance star from Coos Bay.
Prefontaine, a junior at Oregon, finished the race in meet record time of 8:26.6 and lapped world mile record holder Jim Ryun in the process. The time was just four-tenths of a second off the American indoor record held by Frank Shorter, a no-show at the Portland meet.
Led wire to wire
Prefontaine led from wire to wire and blazed to a 57-second final quarter as he sprinted past Ryun in the final straight. He also was named the meet’s outstanding performer for the second straight year.
Ryun finished a badly beaten fourth, also trailing veteran Gerry Lindgren of the Cougar Track Club and Rex Maddaford of Eastern New Mexico, but he was full of praise for Prefontaine and said he was not displeased with the race he ran.
“I just wanted to find out where I was in my training,” said Ryun. “I thought I had a chance or I wouldn’t have entered the meet, but I’m not displeased with what I accomplished.”
Brilliant race
“Pre ran a brilliant race,” Ryun said.
Prefontaine wins Hayward Award again
PORTLAND (UPI) — For the second year in a row Steve Prefontaine of the University of Oregon is the state’s top amateur athlete.
The sensational distance runner became the first repeat winner of the Bill Hayward Trophy Monday night at a banquet attended by more than 1,000 persons.
Prefontaine, who is in his junior year at Oregon, last year won the AAU, NCAA and Pac-8 three mile events, the 5,000 meters on the U.S.-Russia meet and the 5,000 in the Pan-American Games. He also won the Northern Division two-mile title.
It was a big night all around for the University of Oregon. Prefontaine’s coach, Bill Bowerman, won the Slats Gill Man-of-the-Year award. His cross country team won the NCAA title last fall and his Webfoot track and field team finished third in the NCAA.
Bowerman this year is U.S. Olympic coach.
Voters say it again: Want new hospital!
Bay Area dissolution try fails at polls
Voters in the Bay Area Hospital District overwhelmingly turned thumbs down on an effort to dissolve the district and halt construction of the new district hospital.
A total of 11,292 voters trooped to the polls, voting against dissolution of the district by 7,066 to 4,226. Their ballots said again what they indicated in the bond election during the May primaries of 1970, that they wanted a new single hospital for the Bay Area.
The turnout nearly equaled the primary total vote of 11,741 and amounted to about 65 per cent of the registered voters in the district. It was an unusually high turnout for a special election, agreed the Coos County clerk, Fay Crabtree.
Supporters of the district expressed great pleasure at the results.
“It was a community effort to save the hospital,” said Ed Lawrence, chairman of the Bay Area Hospital Committee. He gave credit to the housewives and other volunteers and other volunteers who went door to door in their campaign.
“They really won the election,” he emphasized.
2002
Feds tightening trip on tuna fishery
Regulations: The three-year management plan outlines issues for several species of shark, billfish and tuna
Albacore fishermen who have enjoyed a largely unregulated fishery for years now face federal regulation for the first time.
Many don’t like it and find it a threat to their way of fishing, to their way of life.
“How do we vote this down?” said fisherman Susan Ruth at a hearing held Wednesday night in Coos Bay. “I don’t want it.”
The Pacific Fishery Management Council, the quasi-federal agency charged with developing a fishery management plan for highly migratory species, is seeking comments on the 500-plus page draft proposal released in December. The public hearing in Coos Bay was the third of several that were held along the coast. The PFMC intends to formally adopt the plan at its March meeting in Sacramento, Calif.
The fishery management plan has been almost three years in the making and outlines management issues for several species of sharks, billfish and tunas. A number of matters have already made it contentious, primarily in California, where more species of fish are caught, more gear types are used, and confrontations between commercial and recreational fishermen occur often.
Marshfield shares cheerleading title
Championship: Pirates tie with Hillsboro at state meet
The Marshfield cheer team tied for first place at the state championships on Saturday in Portland.
The Pirates and Hillsboro tied for first place with a score that was identical in the 17-team Class 4A small division.
More than 7,000 people attended the competition at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
The Pirates improved from a fifth-place finish at last year’s state finals.
Marshfield team members included Courtney Bergstrom, Joy Agner, Yvonne Gallardo, Mellisa Deregla, Monica Scholey, Dani Thompson, Kayla Lawrence, Cheryl Smith and Marcella Myers.
