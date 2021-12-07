1921
Made in Oregon goods boosted
Governor Olcott issues proclamation for state aid
Period from January 23 to 28 to be known as “Oregon Industries Week”
Governor Olcott in a letter indorses Oregon Industries Week, January 23 to 28, inclusive.
“The purpose of the movement is a laudable one, to stimulate the public’s interest in and purchase and consumption of Oregon manufactured products,” said the governor’s letter.
“I am advised the plans are being laid for bringing to the attention of the people in every possible manner the benefits to be derived from the widest possible use of Oregon products by Oregon people.
“By showing faith in these products through their use we are developing home industries at a time when such industries need all the impetus that can be given them. Loyalty of home people to these industries will be one of the biggest factors in their success.”
Body to arrive from France soon
Remains of Alan Mercer are to be brought here
Word is received by the father, A.R. Mercer, of Cooston — Legion will be in charge
Another Coos Bay boy who lost his life while serving in the army in France will be brought home for burial. A.R. Mercer of Cooston received word that the body of his son, Alan Mercer, would arrive from France in New York about December 10. It will probably be ten days later before the body reaches Marshfield.
Alan Mercer was one of the first Coos Bay boys to lose his life in the war. He enlisted in June, 1917, in Company F, Eighteenth Engineers, and died of pneumonia September 30, 1917, in France. The body was buried at Talens, near Bordeaux.
Applied year ago
Over a year ago Mr. Mercer, the father, made application to the government asking that the body be sent home for burial but for some reason there was delay. He took the matter up with Robert Dillard, commander of the Marshfield post of the American Legion, and word has been received that the remains are on the way to America with others.
1971
‘Brother-sister’ volunteers aid Coos youth
Jimmy is a lonesome boy.
His father died so long ago Jimmy can’t remember him, and his mother works hard all day and has to spend most evenings catching up on housework.
So Jimmy is lonesome. He needs a “grown-up” around once in awhile just to talk to, to be with. Other kids just don’t fill the bill.
Then there’s Mary. She, too, lives with a working mother but has a grandmother to take care of her. She has never known a father … he’s never been around that she can remember.
Jimmy and Mary aren’t real, but their problem is very real to many like them in Coos County who are lacking an important factor in a childhood where there’s only one parent in a family … a relaxed, friendly relationship with an adult of either or both sexes.
An independent organization, Big Brother-Big Sister Association, has been formed to try to fill the gap.
Big Brother-Sister is an organization of volunteers whose aim is to fill the unmet needs of friendship sought by children. This is accomplished by one-to-one matching of adult and child for various educational recreational activities, according to Lynn King, secretary of the association.
The adults — called sponsors — help their little brothers and sisters with homework, take them to church, shows, ballgames, fishing, camping, etc.
What they do is not the important thing … just as long as they do it together, agreed Rick Fisher, one of the big brothers.
The program is aimed primarily at girls and boys in one-parent families, although children from two-parent homes are included under special circumstances, said Dennis Person, an assistant coordinator for the group.
2001
Garden of the senses
Volunteers follow in Japanese tradition
Muddy knees and tennis shoes are their trademark, these caretakers of the Japanese garden.
Theirs is a garden for the senses, just one step beyond the red moon bridge in the heart of Coos Bay’s Mingus Park.
“When we started it was a swamp,” said volunteer Beverly Meyers.
Meyers saw potential in that swamp, bringing in the first clumps of bamboo. Her mother, Gloria Hillstrom, followed. Together over the past decade with a following of gardeners, they transformed the muck into a series of ponds and creeks meandering among rocks, bushes and groundcover, under a dark green canopy of Douglas fir.
“What the Japanese do is try to balance the size of leaves and the texture for the view,” Hillstrom explained.
From the bridge at Choshi Garden’s entrance a visitor can hear the cackle of geese and quacks of ducks, but their calls become a murmur under the sound of a small waterfall a few steps farther along the path.
Grant big boost to Bandon library
BANDON — With a recent grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust, supporters of a new public library near City Park are nearly two-thirds of the way toward reaching their funding goal.
Library Director Judy Romans reported to city counselors this week that a $150,000 award from the Meyer Trust has put the building fund over the $1.1 million mark. Groundbreaking for the 14,000 squar-foot facility, budgeted at $1.8 million, is slated for spring of 2002.
“That’s our goal,” said Richard Hamel, president of the Bandon Library Development Foundation Inc. “To be successful, we need to get a few more grants from the big donors. We also need to get a community block grant from the state.”
Hamel said the city is working on the application for a block grant from the Oregon Economic Development Department.
Substantial funding already has been pledged by the Bandon Urban Renewal Agency, the Ford Family Foundation, the Collins Foundation and the Norman F. Sprague Foundation, for whom the large conference room at the new library will be named. The children’s room will be named in honor of Lisa Wampole, a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy, Bandon city councilor and child advocate killed in an automobile accident in 1999.
