1921
Delmar Store is robbed early this afternoon
George Chard, proprietor, is slugged and choked by one of two holdup men
Secures $14 in cash from cash drawer
Strangers ask to buy loaf of bread and then attack aged shopkeeper
Description is given
Sheriff Ellingsen and deputies hope to locate pair who disappeared in the woods soon after the robbery took place
George Chard, proprietor of the Delmar Store, was held up and robbed about 9:30 o’clock this morning by two strangers, who escaped with about $14 cash that was in the cash drawer.
Mr. Chard was slugged a few times and choked by one of the bandits while the second one was looting the store.
There was no one around except Mr. Chard. The store is located within a few feet of the Marshfield-Coquille paved highway. Driver Pierson of the Coquille stage happened along soon afterward and was stopped by Mr. Chard and asked to notify Sheriff Ellingsen.
Wanted to buy bread
Mr. Chard said that the two strangers came into the store and asked for a loaf of bread. He turned and walked over to the corner where the bread is kept, and when his back was turned, one of the men grabbed him around the neck and pushed him down in the corner, slugging him a couple of times on the head.
The other bandit rushed to the cash register. The drawer was struck and the bandit had to break in to get in. Mr. Chard said that there was between $12 and $14 in change in the drawer.
As soon as the second one secured the cash, they grabbed some bread and made a dash up the hill into the woods.
Fever cases in valley increase
Dr. Mingus locates source of typhoid in Myrtle Point
Old well was originally source of infection — two new cases reported at Coquille
Dr. E. Mingus, Coos county health officer, returned last evening from a trip to Myrtle Point and Coquille where he investigated the typhoid situation. The source of the trouble is found to have been in an old well at Myrtle Point which was used as a source of supply and the Coquille cases so far are confined to people who have been drinking river water.
There have been no new cases at Myrtle Point lately, the seven there doing nicely. One of these is the six-year-old son of Dr. Pemberton who contracted the disease from patients in the Pemberton Hospital, having accidentally got into the ward where two typhoid patients were being cared for.
At Coquille, there are now five cases.
Diptheria cases
Two new diphtheria cases were reported today from the Coquille valley.
Sheriff catches two holdup men
Admitted they robbed the Delmar store yesterday
Were on a logging train and had some of the stolen money in their possession
Two men who finally admitted that they were the ones who robbed the Delmar store yesterday morning were taken by Sheriff Ellingsen late yesterday afternoon from a logging train at Overland, about a mile and a half from the store which they robbed.
The men had $12.05 in small change, $1.30 of the amount being in pennies. The money was taken by Sheriff Ellingsen to be returned to George Chard, proprietor of the store. The men were taken to the county jail at Coquille.
Both of the men are young, one giving his age as 22 and the other 29. Neither of the men are known here and are believed to have been in the country only a short time. One of the men is an Austrian.
Coquille Mill damaged by fire
Blaze in former Sitka plant quickly extinguished
Boiler room suffers some damage — main part of the mill not touched
COQUILLE — Fire this afternoon did considerable damage in the boiler room of the Coquille Mill, the former Sitka Spruce Co. plant.
It started in the fire room and quick work brought it under control before it reached the main part of the mill.
The mill proper is idle, but the planning mill is being operated by Receiver R.A. Wernich.
1971
Southern Pacific turns petition over to Coos
COQUILLE — Southern Pacific Railroad Co. has turned over to the Coos County Board of Commissioners a petition from over 132 Greenacres residents who are seeking a warning device at a railroad crossing at Greenacres.
A railroad spokesman in a letter to the board of commissioners indicated the crossing is under county jurisdiction and not under that of the railroad.
Coos County Commissioner Lonnie Van Elsberg said Monday the railroad’s contentions would be investigated to determine who has legal obligations at the Greenacres crossing.
The petition was circulated among residents in the area by Greenacres Grange 834.
Coos up, Curry down in PSU census report
PORTLAND (UPI) —Oregon gained 51,625 persons since the 1970 census with 26 counties recording gains and 10 losses the Center for Population Research and Census, Portland State University, reported today.
The report, containing July 1, 1971, estimates for each of the counties and most of the 232 incorporated cities, includes actual enumerations for 29 of the cities. The estimates are based on data such as births, deaths, school enrollment, the number of privately owned passenger vehicles and other data which are sensitive to population movement.
Coos County increased from 56,515 to 56,720. Curry County showed a decline from 13,006 to 12,770.
All the larger cities in the state recorded increases with the exception of Grants Pass, which stayed the same at 12,455, and Coos Bay, which dropped from 13,466 to 13,227. North Bend gained from 1,553 to 8,640 in an actual county of residents between July 1, 1970 and June 30, 1971.
2001
Pirate boys, Bulldog girls swim to victories
They were just as wet outside of the Mingus Park pool as they were inside of it.
That was what this year’s version of the Civil War swim meet between North Bend and Marshfield was like on Thursday afternoon.
It was an old-fashioned South Coast winter storm as high wind gusts and heavy, constant rain battered swimmers in and out of the pool. Rain had made the pool almost overflow while everyone who was not swimming was wearing a rain coat or took shelter under a makeshift tent area.
The meet lasted one hour and 45 minutes — so did the rain — and after the last race the Pirates and Bulldogs ended in a split. The Pirate boys won the team race 100-79 while the Bulldogs came out ahead in the girls 112-58.
Each team couldn’t beat the weather, but made the most of the situation.
“This is lovely weather,” joked Marshfield sophomore Alex Jones. “This is much better than swimming at North Bend (indoors).”
Most swimmers reveled with the idea that they were next to get in the pool. They were already wet anyway, but the water was much warmer than the water outside.
“When you got in the water it was great,” said North Bend senior Josh Wagner, who tried but to no avail to keep his feet warm between events.
Oregon has highest jobless rate in nation
SALEM — The recession tightened its grip on Oregon in November as the unemployment rate jumped to 7.4 percent, up nearly a full point from the previous month and nearly two points higher than the national average.
The new figures, released Friday, currently give Oregon the highest jobless rate in the nation, although Washington could surpass that when its figures are released next week. Other states will also be releasing their November figures.
The jump from a jobless rate of 6.6 percent in October — revised from an initial 6.5 percent — showed widespread weakness in the state economy, not just its high-tech industry which surpassed the timber industry as the largest employer in Oregon.
“It’s an indication the rapid growth of the 1990s is truly a thing of the past,” said Graham Slater, chief researcher for the Oregon Employment Department.
The state went through ups and downs in the unemployment rate all through the 1990s, but the economy kept growing the entire decade and Oregon never suffered an overall net loss in jobs until this year — shedding 38,000 jobs since employment peaked at 1.615 million workers in November 2000, Slater said.
Manufacturing, construction and retailing posted the most significant declines for November in Oregon, Slater said.
Economist forecasts slower recovery on the South Coast
People looking for a change in the economic climate in 2002 may see a national recovery coming by the summer, but Oregon likely won’t be leading the way, a Northwest economist said.
U.S. Bancorp Chief Economist John Mitchell said Oregon, which now ranks dead last in the national economic picture, likely will trail the recovery from the technology-led recession.
“It’s not going to be a great year,” he said. “But it’s going to be the year the national recession ends.”
And that’s the good news Mitchell reported to more than 230 people who attended the ninth-annual Economic Outlook Forum at the Mill Hotel-Casino in North Bend. The annual event, sponsored by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, has become tradition for the energetic and poetic Mitchell. But this was the first time since he began giving the presentation nine years ago that the country has been in the midst of a recession.
Mitchell has confidence and hopes his forecast for a slow recovery from the nationwide recession should be evident by summer, with glimmers of an upturn sooner.
“By the middle of next year, it will be clear the recession is over,” Mitchell said.
