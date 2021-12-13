1921
Health nurse is kept; 2 are out
Coos county tax budget committee takes final action
Supporters of farm agent and home demonstration agent will meet next Tuesday
At the final meeting of the Coos county budget committee and the county court in Coquille yesterday, the tentative budget was adopted without providing for the maintenance of the Coos county farm agent or the home demonstration agent, but providing $1500 of the $2400 desired for the maintenance of the county health nurse.
The action on the health nurse was sort of a compromise, advocates of retaining her indirectly agreed to see that the balance was raised by other means, possibly through aid from the Red Cross county fund.
Farmers to make appeal
While the matter is disposed of so far as the general budget committee is concerned, the budget will come up for hearing at a date to be announced later, probably soon after Christmas. In consequence, advocates of the retention of the farm agents are planning to make another drive on the county court at that time and if too late to get the appropriation specified in the budget, to insist that they e provided for out of the county emergency fund.
Meet Thursday
It is expected that this proposed request will take concrete shape at a meeting in Coquille Thursday, December 8, at the city hall. This is the occasion of the annual meeting of members of the Coos County Farm Bureau. There are over 350 members of the Farm Bureau in the county but an effort will be made to have all farmers interested to attend.
The budget committee took the stand that they did not have the money available. The advocates of the farm agents insisted that the money was simply being transferred to other uses, and that the budget would be practically the same and no reduction in taxes.
Myrtle Point has 7 typhoid cases
County Health Officer Mingus to investigate it
Three new cases reported yesterday and four last week — to purify water
Dr. E. Mingus, county health officer, plans to go to Myrtle Point in a few days to see what steps can be taken to curb the threatened epidemic of typhoid fever there.
Three new cases were reported yesterday and four last week.
The Myrtle Point city officials have installed a chlorination plant in the water system but the new cases yesterday indicate that it has not yet been successful.
Other diseases curbed
Dr. Mingus says he believes the diphtheria epidemic at North Bend has been curbed. Yesterday a possible new case was reported but this was the first one in several days.
There have been no new cases of scarlet fever reported for some time.
1971
North Bend steps up to new classification
Grading of North Bend city fire defenses earlier this year has resulted in an improvement classification from Four B to Three B, according to Mayor Harry Graham.
He said he and the city council were notified of the results Friday by H.E. Marqueling, manager of Insurance Services Association of Oregon.
The new grading classification will be used to establish new insurance premiums on dwellings, commercial and industrial buildings, schools and other structures. It will eventually mean considerable savings to residents of North Bend as old insurance policies expire and new policies are written, Graham said.
Graham said North Bend joins cities of Eugene and The Dalles in the number three classification. Portland is the only city in Oregon with a Class Two B rating.
Crackdown on drugs in Coos
Illegal drugs valued at over $50,000 were seized in two nights of house raids staged Thursday and Friday by Coos Interagency Narcotics Team (CINT) investigators from state, county, and Bay Area city police departments.
A raid of a Coos Bay home early Friday uncovered what police described as a “secret methamphetamine factory” on the second floor of a backyard shed. Police estimated well over $8,000 worth of the illegal “speed” was in the process of being manufactured at the time of the raid. Two people were taken into custody.
Three other persons and a quantity of marijuana, marijuana seeds, methamphetamine and other suspected drugs were seized by CINT agents late Thursday following a raid on an Empire apartment house.
2001
New Carissa here to stay?
Owners: Removal of the wreck may be impossible because of dangerous surf conditions on the North Spit
The owners of the New Carissa responded on Wednesday to a lawsuit filed by the state, denying claims that operator negligence led to the grounding of the Panama-registered ship and that the wreckage should be removed form state lands under court order.
The state filed suit in Coos County Circuit Court in October, charging operators of the wood chip ship ignored high surf advisories and that the remains of the 639-foot vessel, which dragged anchor and grounded on the North Spit on Feb. 4, 1999, are trespassing on state lands. The state wants a court-ordered removal of the wreckage — two sections weighing about 2,000 tons — and storage fees assessed at $1,500 a day from when the ship grounded until its removal.
If the owners won’t remove the wreck and return the beach to its original condition, or determine they can’t, the state wants a court to rule on damages.
“Essentially there’s one light at the end of the tunnel — to have our beach absent a hulking mass,” said Kevin Neely, a spokesman with the Oregon Department of Justice. “If they can’t remove it, then the state should have the option to remove it and we should e paid for it. If it’s going to stay there, we want to be renumerated for it.”
Removal of the wreck may be impossible due to dangerous surf conditions, the owners contend.
Egyptian pipe organ thunders to life
The owner says public must decide fate of the 76-year-old Wurlitzer
The mighty Wurlitzer was muzzled last year, the venerable pipe organ’s thunderous sound missing for the first time in decades from the Christmas concert at the Egyptian Theatre.
Rest silent no more.
Those who know and love the old organ the most say rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated. The electrical hiccups that kept it in the shadows required only a minor fix. The mighty Wurlitzer is fit and ready to return to the spotlight, in all its glory, they say.
“As it stands right now, we’re planning to have the brass and the organ at the concert,” said Wilber Jensen, a local dentist and accomplished trumpeter who leads the Coos Bay Christmas Brass Ensemble.
In keeping with the mood of the nation, this year’s concert, which will begin at noon on Saturday, Dec. 15, will feature a patriotic medley, said Jensen. Adding to the festivities will be the return of the Wurlitzer’s booming holiday sound.
Crabbers head out
Just in time for the holidays, fresh Dungeness crab will hit the stores in a few days, courtesy of fishermen and processors who agreed to an ex-vessel price of $1.60 per pound Monday night in Washington, Oregon and northern California. It ended a 10-day-old strike that kept fishermen tied up in port.
Already, some coastal supermarkets have limited quantities of Dungeness crab for sale that has come from commercial tribal fisheries off Washington or commercial fisheries in British Columbia. Productive seasons in both Alaska and British Columbia offset the poor showing of crab along the West Coast in the 2000-2001 season, creating a cold storage inventory of crab products for a few processors in October. They didn’t need to settle a price with fishermen before now.
“The bait is coming out of the freezer, hopefully for the final time, and it’s going on the boats,” said Nick Furman, executive director of the Oregon Crab Commission, on Monday afternoon. “And weather permitting, it sounds like guys are going to get out and set gear tomorrow. So yahoo! The season’s started.”
Most Oregon boats weren’t able to leave port Monday night and were waiting instead for the swells to drop below 16 feet in the southern part of the region and 20 feet in the northern region before crossing the bars. Winds were predicted to subside by this morning as well, creating a window of opportunity for crabbers to leave.
