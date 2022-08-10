1922
New highway is reported best
Two hours quicker travel than Coos Bay Wagon Road
George Bryant makes the trip and finds the new road the best for the trip
George Bryant, manager of the Coast Auto Lines, made the trip in from Roseburg over the Coos Bay wagon road. There has been some talk that this was the best route to take on account of the detours and the work in progress on the Myrtle Point-Roseburg route.
Mr. Bryant says that it took him two hours more to make the trip from Roseburg over the Coos Bay wagon road and there is no question but that the new highway is the best for autos to take in spite of the detours and the work in progress. Private autos are making it through very nicely and the auto stages are going through every day.
Man who gave telephone to world is dead
Dr. Alexander Graham Bell passes away today at his home in Nova Scotia
Health had been failing for several months
His invention has been said to be most useful to humanity of any ever made
Started as young man
Before he was thirty years old had secured patent and made possible transmission of voices over wires
SYDNEY, Nova Scotia — Dr. Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, died early this morning at Beinn Bhreagh, his estate near Baddock. Although failing health for seeral months, he had not been convined to his bed, and the end was unexpected.
The funeral is expected to be in Washington.
Most valuable patent
Alexander Graham Bell lived to see experiments which he began with a dead man’s ear less than 50 years ago result in a means of communication for millions of long distance telephone conversations daily in all parts of the world. The possibility of talking over a wire, ridiculed then as a dream by almost everybody except Bell, became during his lifetime a reality, commonplace and marvelous.
The Bell basic patent, known in the records at Washington as No. 174,469, has been called the most valuable single patent ever issued in the whole industry of invention. There are today over thirteen million telephone instruments through which billions of telephone conversations are carried on each year.
Means of communication had been a hobby in the Bell family long before the inventor of the telephone was born. Two generations back, Alexander Bell became noted for inventing a system for overcoming stammering speech, while his son, Alexander Melville Bell, father of the inventor of the telephone, perfected a system of visible speech.
Coos gets use of airplane
Subject to call of warden for this territory
Warden urged by state forester to make trip in the machine at least once every week
J.M. Thomas, chief warden of the Coos County Fire Patrol Association, has received word from N.A. Elliot, state forester, that an airplane has been stationed at Eugene subject to call by the district wardens. The plane is under command of Capt. Lowell H. Smith of the Oregon fire service attachment. It will not make regular flights but will be stationed at Eugene and it will fly wherever it is called.
In the letter from Mr. Elliot he urges that each district warden fly with Capt. Smith over his territory at least once a week. Because there is no landing place for the plane Mr. Thomas will not be able to do this. He will have to go to Roseburg in order to meet Capt. Smith. Mr. Thomas says that he will consider himself fortunate if he is able to get away long enough to go up once.
This new airplane service will enable the warden to know much more definitely the exact location of the fire and will save time in getting men on the location.
Riverton pullet state champion
Celebrates anniversary of first egg by laying 321st
Sam H. Clinton and Gus Herd, two of the leading poultrymen of Coos county, were here today and report that a pullet in the Clinton flock has just won the Oregon state egg laying championship.
The bird is a White Leghorn and celebrated today the anniversary of her first egg by laying the 321st. She was hatched in February.
Mr. Clinton says that she has shown no signs of moulting and believes that she may make a new record of 370 or more in her pullet year.
The Clinton poultry ranch adjoins that of Herd & Holland. Mr. Clinton has about 650 chickens while Herd & Holland now have over 700.
Both are boosting for the completion of the North Bank road which will make several new ranches available and bring the people of the Riverton district to within an hour and fifteen minutes ride into Marshfield.
1972
Brief doubts about ‘Pre’ dispelled; betters own record in 3,000 meter
OSLO, Norway (UPI) — IF there were any brief doubts about Oregon’s Steve Prefontaine after he finished second in a 1,500-meter race here Wednesday they can be dispelled.
The Coos Bay phenom bettered his own U.S. record in the 3,000 meters at a pre-Olympic meet here with a time of 7:44.2 Thursday. That is the second best time in the world this year.
The world record is 7:39.8 held by Kenya’s Kipchoge Keino. Leonard Hilton of the U.S. was a distant second to Prefontaine.
Wednesday Prefontaine, setting the pace for ex-teammate Arne Kvalheim, was edged by Pekka Vasala of Finland in the 1,500 meters. Kvalheim finished sixth but did qualify for Norway’s Olympic team.
On Thursday Kvalheim returned the favor, setting the pace for Prefontaine for nearly the first half of the 3,000 meters.
Lasse Viren of Finland had a 27:52.4 in the 10,000 meters Thursday, best in the world this year, but 13 seconds off Ron Clarke’s world record.
2002
Pavilion dedicated in Stinchfield’s honor
Allen Stinchfield spent 50 years engraving his life on Coos County with his numerous contributions to the community. Soon, his name will be engraved on a memorial plaque to recognize his achievements. On Sunday, a garden pavilion will be dedicated to him at Shore Acres State Park.
The pavilion, which will be dedicated at 2 p.m., is the result of a collaboration between the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, Menasha Forest Products Company and the Stinchfield family. The pavilion functions as a lookout point with a wonderful view of the garden. It will be used for hosting musical acts, including the school choirs that frequently perform at the park, said Park Manager Larry Becker.
The pavilion is quite a fitting tribute for a man whose passion for roses was only rivaled by his love for music, said Menasha President Bill Lansing, who was close friends with Stinchfield for the 19 years before he died in 1998. Menasha, which donated both money and hardware to the project, benefited more than 30 years of Stinchfield’s service.
Stinchfield started at Menasha in 1948 as an accountant and, in his 34-year tenure, rose to the position of vice president at the Wisconsin-based company. Stinchfield also was “integral in the development of the paper mill,” said Lansing. The North Spit mill was eventually sold to Weyerhaeuser.
Swimmers place at state meet
Eight girls from the South Coast Aquatic Team combined to place the team 17th out of 44 squads at the Oregon 11-and-over state championships in Eugene recently.
SCAT scored 311 points in the event, which was won by the Tualatin Hills Swim Club.
Kimberly Jasmer (15) placed second in both the 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle in the 15-and-over age group for the top local finish.
Denise Green (13) was third in the 100 backstroke in the 13-14 age group, while Jessica Walker (13) was fifth in both the 1,500 and 800 freestyles.
Other SCAT members competing in the meet were Kaley Brownell (13), Jennifer Buchanan (14), Mary Beth Dellinger (13), Stephanie Nicholls (16) and Aubrey Vaughn (14).
Vierthaler fastest around the bay
Road race: Student from Kansas cruises to easy win in 29th-annual event
Luke Vierhalter took a couple tips from his friend Greg Bomhoff when planning for this summer.
When the two were roommates at Southwestern College in Kansas and teammates on the school’s cross country and track teams, Bomhoff related his experiences spending a summer doing an internship at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston.
During Bomhoff’s stay in the Bay Area two summers ago, he took time away from his studies to win the Circle the Bay road race.
“I got the idea to come out here from him and to run this from him,” Vierhalter said Saturday.
It turned out to be a good idea.
Vierhalter repeated Bomhoff’s feat of two years ago, cruising to an easy win in the 29th-annual run.
Vierhalter, who will be a senior at Southwestern College this fall, covered the scenic 30-kilometer course around the bay in 1 hour, 54 minutes and 53 seconds.
Vierhalter was never challenged in the race and also beat the fastest three-person relay.
