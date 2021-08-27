1921
Former Cooston boy gets honor
Oscar Stauff has the finest Jersey herd in America
Dairy cattle on ranch which he and Congressman McArthur hold, break record
Oscar Stauff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor B. Stauff, of Cooston, has attained new laurels as a Jersey cattle breeder. He is a graduate of O.A.C. and a few years ago took charge of the dairy farm of Congressman McArthur near Salem, taking an interest in it as well as on his salary. A dispatch from Salem tells of his new achievement:
“According to an official report just received from the American Jersey Cattle club, the Jersey herd of McArthur and Stauff, of Rickreall, Ore., has again broken the world’s record for monthly butter fat production with an average of 61.37 pounds for 15 cows during July. These figures raise the world’s record made by this herd in May of this year, when 15 cows produced an average of 60.68 pounds. During the intervening month of June the number of cows on test was 16 and the average production of 59.48 pounds, the slight decrease being due to the fact that June is one day shorter than May and July.
“Mr. McArthur is Representative McArthur of the third Oregon congressional district.”
Gaylord to have new school
Will accommodate children at the logging camp
Oregon Export Company will furnish lumber and men at camp will do the work
Gaylord, where the logging camp of the Oregon Export Company is to have a new school. It is in the district No. 47. The district has a school which is on the other side of the river and is not available for the children at the camp so it was decided to have two schools in the district. There are about thirty children at the camp who will be accommodated.
The district purchased for $175 the desks and other equipment at the Roos school which were sold because they were not needed in the consolidation. This equipment will fit out at the building.
The Oregon Export Company is furnishing the lumber for the school house and the men at the camp will give their labor so the cost to the district will not be great. The school will be a great convenience for the families of the camp who have children.
Football team has fine outfit
Is purchased by north Bend high school
Consists of suits and other garments needed by players this season
The North Bend high school has purchased a splendid outfit for the football team, consisting of helmet, jersey sweater, pants, socks and shoes for twelve men, which have arrived. The entire outfit cost $300, wholesale. The suits display the high school colors, brown and gold.
The equipment is said to be the finest in the state, and Coach S.E. Bryant has announced his intention of having the North Bend team trained to the same distinction.
The team will be organized immediately after school begins, and will be trained diligently.
1971
Committee recommends changes in Coos fees
Changes in fee schedules for camping at county parks next year and a senior citizen exemption were recommended by the Coos County Parks Advisory Committee Thursday night.
Such action was recommended to the coos County Board of Commissioners for consideration and final action.
Included were increases in fees at Bastendorff Beach County Park from $1 to $2 per night for tent sites and from $2 to $2.50 for trailers, camper pickups and motor homes. The trailer site fee is still 50 cents below the charge at Sunset Bay State Park, but committee members felt the lesser cost was justified since Bastendorff does not have utility hookups (water, power and sewer) for these units.
At LaVerne County Park, where the presently is 50 cents per vehicle per night, the committee recommended a change to 25 cents per person. This was advisable because of the large numbers of campers arriving in buses containing several family groups. Maintenance problems are caused by people, not vehicles, Parks Director Gene Jenkins pointed out.
An exemption from fees at county parks for all Coos County citizens 65 and over also was recommended, provided that the camper carries a user permit obtained from the county parks department.
Some discussion focused on two questions: Should the age limit be reduced to 62 since some men retire at that age now and should a small one-time fee be charged to cover administrative expenses of issuing permits? It was felt that these matters could be resolved by the commissioners if they accept the recommendation or by the parks director who would administer the program.
2001
More Oregon parents decide against vaccinations for school-age children
ASHLAND (AP) — Doctors and public-health officials are beginning to worry about the growing number of parents who are denying vaccinations for their school-age children because of religious reasons.
According to the Oregon Health Division, 2.7 percent of children had such exemptions for vaccinations this past spring. The figure had hovered around 1 percent for the past decade.
The exemption is allowed under state law, but its increasing use doesn’t mean more Oregon parents are finding faith. There is a growing anti-vaccination movement, led by people who are convinced that many vaccinations are at best unnecessary and at worst dangerous to their children’s health.
Under state law, religion is defined as “any system of beliefs, practices or ethical values.” Documentation for the criteria isn’t required and parents simply sign a state health form.
“That rule is so big, you could drive a truck through it,” Jackson County Health Director Hank Collins said in a story published in the Sunday Oregonian.
Jackson County — and Ashland in particular — has one of the highest exemption rates in the state. County figures show that an estimated 12 percent of Ashland children have religious exemptions for shots. At one preschool, the number of kids exempted runs as high as 34 percent.
“Vaccines aren’t perfect,” said Dr. Mary Brown, a Bend pediatrician. “But the risks of adverse reactions are far less than the risks from the diseases themselves.”
Report shows New Carissa grounding killed endangered birds
PORTLAND (AP) — Scientists assessing environmental damage from the 1999 wreck of the New Carissa say oil spills killed nearly 2,400 seabirds, including auklets, murres, scoters and puffins.
Among the total: 260 marbled murrelets, which are protected by the Endangered Species Act.
The biggest bird die-off occurred during attempts to tow the ship’s 440-foot bow section to sea in March, according to a report obtained by The Oregonian through the Freedom of Information Act.
The bow had split from the stern section after an attempt to burn the fuel oil onboard. During one of the attempts, to tow the bow to deep water, where it was to be sunk, the tow line snapped and the bow beached in Waldport.
Scientists think that lethal amounts of oil leaked from the bow section during those tow attempts, sullying a prime murrelet feeding area.
The report is the strongest evidence yet that the New Carissa caused significant ecological damage. Federal officials said it would be the cornerstone of their attempts to recover damages from the ship’s owner and its insurer.
