1921
Bay Park still is found today
Jas. Forty arrested in connection with find
Liquor plant declared finest yet discovered — Forty disclaims ownership of it
The largest and finest still yet found in this section was captured by Deputy Sheriff Malehorn and Constable Goodman this forenoon at Bay Park.
Jas. Forty, a venerable pioneer of Marshfield, was arrested in connection with it because it was located within a hundred yards or so of his house and the officers claim it was on his property. He was working not far from it at the time.
However, Mr. Forty disclaims the ownership and says that it was not on his property. He furnished $25 cash bail through his attorney, John F. Hall.
The still was located some distance off the highway beyond the end of the plank road leading to a small settlement. It was covered over with brush and Deputy Sheriff Malehorn said that the only trail leading to it was a walk near the Forty house.
Mr. Malehorn stated that two barrels of mash, made of prunes and peaches, had just been set. The still had been in operation some time and a pile of mash that had been run was nearby. It was larger than a big truck, he said.
No liquor as found there. The still had been especially made and was entirely of copper. It was about 35-gallon capacity. The worm was there. A gasoline stove furnished the fuel for it. It was exceptionally clean.
Library at North Bend given aid
City council votes an additional appropriation
Appeal is made for help as the library is to be moved to new quarters soon
Members of the North Bend library board attended the meeting of the city council last night, and Mrs. Geo. Hazer, president of the board, asked the council to consider whether the city could not offer the library further assistance financially. She stated that the board contemplates moving the library to a more suitable location where it will be more easily available, and that this will increase expenses, as no rent has been charged heretofore.
As a result of Mr. Hazer’s plea, the council voted to pay an additional $75 toward the upkeep of the library for the balance of the year.
Mine at Beaver Hill improved
Production can now be increased to 800 tons daily
Supt. Strain of Renton Mines here for inspection — waste is now eliminated
William Strain, superintendent of the Renton coal mine in the state of Washington, has been a visitor at the Beaver Hill mine for the past few days with Manager G.W. Evans and Superintendent Corey. Mr. Strain was sent by his company to study the method of mining coal at the Beaver Hill mine.
The method of mining introduced at the local mine during the past year and a half is recognized by coal mining experts as a decided step forward. Mr. Strain, who has had wide experience in coal mining practice, expressed himself as greatly pleased with his studies here. He stated that the present system of mining is the salvation of the Beaver Hill mine.
It will be recalled that for several years it had been impossible to produce any quantity of coal at the Beaver Hill mine. Then came a change in management with the introduction of the longwall system to supercede the old chute and pillar system. With the introduction of the new system it is now possible to mine eight hundred or a thousand tons of coal per day. The only limit to the amount of coal produced is the capacity of the hoisting engine to handle the coal up the slope.
Furthermore, with the new system all the coal is recovered, and in addition to the complete recovery of the coal, which is an important conservation feature, mine fires, which were frequent occurences with the old system, are practically eliminated.
1971
NB adopts 1990 land use plan
North Bend City Council Tuesday night became the first Coos County city to adopt a 1990 Preliminary Land Use Plan.
Planning commissions of the other Bay Area cities have adopted such plans, but North Bend council is the first to make it official.
Next land use move comes for the Coos-Curry Council of Governments, which works with the cities to form Coos Bay-North Bend Urban Area Regional Plan for inclusion in a total multi-county plan. The region includes the city of Eastside.
The North Bend plan follows existing development and present zoning laws. There is little change, it was explained by the city engineer, Bill Bourne, from present city development except for addition of a “green strip” along Pony Slough to take water drainage.
“We have five years to come up with a permanent plan,” said Bourne.
Committee to outline Charleston land use
Charleston residents took a first step Friday night toward becoming the first rural area in Coos County to be zoned, although with mixed emotions, as a committee was formed to outline a land use plan.
“The goal of this meeting is to get a movement started for a land use plan,” said Clint Laird, “to outline the needs of the community and lay them out on a plan.” Laird is a University of Oregon intern student working with Coos County Economic Development and Coordinating Committee as part of a research project with a view toward future development of rural Coos County.
Many at the meeting questioned the need for a land use plan at all. “We want it to stay just like it is,” was one woman’s statement which summed up the general feeling of the some 40 persons present.
But it was pointed out by several that only through planning ahead for proper use of the area could that desire be granted. The audience also was told that if a substantial move toward a land use plan or zoning was not accomplished by the end of this year, that state would set up its own zoning regulations for rural Coos County.
Rather than have that happen, said Mrs. Beryl Taylor, “We want you to make up the regulations … when we now what you want, we’ll write it down and present it to the commissioners.”
“This is what we’re here for,” interjected Laird. First find the needs and problems of the area and tie them in to a map. Does the community need new businesses, homes, more recreational land or industrial development, he said.
Future water and sewer systems could not be built with federal financial aid unless a land use plan has been adopted, it also was pointed out as residents listed them as two top priorities of community needs.
Shift to provide power for Coos plants
Coquille, CB and Norway
PORTLAND (UPI) — Georgia-Pacific Corp. today announced it will convert waste bark and wood from two wigwam burners at Coquille and Norway in Coos County into steam and electricity for manufacturing plants at Coos Bay and Coquille.
The Coquille burner, built in 1936, has consumed an estimated 8.25 cubic feet of bark and wood waste over its life span. The Norway wigwam was erected in 1953 and in its 18 years consumed about 27 million cubic feet of the solid waste.
The company recently shut down additional burners at Pilot Rock and Powers in Oregon and one in Samoa, Calif. The Pilot Rock burner was temporarily reactivated because of the rail strike emergency which halted shipment of wood chips.
2001
State jobless rate rises, worries economists
No recession declared: It is the steepest drop in employment since 1991
PORTLAND (AP) — Unemployment has jumped to its highest level in four years in Oregon as the state economy shows signs it is heading for a recession.
The jobless rate rose to 6.1 percent in July, the worst monthly figure since March 1997 when the rate was 6.3 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the year has been steadily rising from its low point in January of 4.4 percent. The national jobless rate also has risen throughout the year, from a low of 3.9 percent in October to a high in July of 4.5 percent.
The gloomy figures led to pessimistic predictions that a rebound may be months, even a year away.
This auction’s all about giving kids options
During the last year and a half, 16-year-old Hanley Kennedy came to know Humphrey well.
On Saturday, the Myrtle Point teenager bid farewell to his bovine friend — all 1,283 pounds of him — and said hello to more than $2,400.
Humphrey was just one of the prized and pampered animals sold by the region’s youngest farmers at the 2001 Coos Youth Animal Auction at the Coos County Fair. More than 70 Future Farmers of America and 4-Hers schmoozed with potential buyers during a pre-auction barbecue before taking to Kelli Wilson Arena to parade their livestock. Inside the dusty ring, scrawny kids and stocky teenagers tugged and prodded their pigs, sheep, steers and other animals round and round, working lock-step with enthusiastic auctioneer Ron Cearley to convince buyers to pony up for their college coffers.
Sure, a steer like Humphrey might bring 60 or 70 cents a pound at a regular market auction, but $1.90 a pound? That’s highway robbery.
At this auction, that’s the whole point.
“You don’t sell the animals, you sell the program, the kids and what they’re doing with their lives,” said Cearley, whose been driving up prices at the youth action for 12 years.
Jasmer swims well in Hawaii
North Bend’s Kimberly Jasmer had a strong showing over the weekend at the Zone Championships for the Western United States in Hawaii over the weekend.
Jasmer, competing for Team Oregon in the 13-14-year-old age group, had new personal bests in every event, including a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle, said Chris Richmond, one of the coaches for the South Coast Aquatic Team. Jasmer is one of the team’s many members from the South Coast.
Jasmer, 14, had won that competition at the Oregon State Championships, which helped lead to her being selected for the zone team.
Jasmer, who will be a freshman at North Bend High School in the fall, was timed in 1:00.51 in the 100 freestyle and also placed sixth out of 57 girls in the 50 freestyle, with a time of 28.25 seconds.
Jasmer also placed 11th in the 800 freestyle (9:35.71), 12th in the 1,500 freestyle (18:27.83) and 15th in the 400 freestyle (4:40.44). She also helped Oregon relay teams to second place in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and sixth in the 400 medley relay.
“She had a heck of a meet,” said Richmond.
