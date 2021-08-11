1921
U.S. Navy buys Coos Bay lumber
Buehner Co. will ship two cargoes to Mare Island
Mostly fir will be sent — Martha Buehner and Tahoe will take it out
The Buehner Lumber Co. has just sold 1,129,000 feet of special order fir and cedar to the U.S. navy department for delivery at Mare Island. The Martha Buehner, which was due in this morning but was delayed by the heavy fog off shore, is to take the bulk of the order and the steamer Tahoe, which is due tonight or tomorrow, will load the balance.
Inspectors Frank Sims and J.A. Jones arrived here yesterday from Bremerton to look after the loading of the cargo. Mr. Sims is an old friend of A.H. Powers, having logged in the same district in Minnesota with him 31 years ago.
This is the largest government order received here in a long time and the Buehner Co. is feeling elated over securing it.
Nearly 300 at Suomi picnic
About 300 enjoyed the 28th annual picnic of the Suomi society at the Allegany Grove yesterday. Five boats were chartered to handle the crowd from the Bay and a number of small private crafts also went up.
Alex Johnson said everything went through in fine shape. There was no program and no athletic contests as the grounds would not permit it.
Dancing in the pavilion lasted from early in the day until late in the afternoon. Then there was boating, fishing, bathing and trips to Golden and Silver Falls, making an ideal outing for young and old.
The Express grounded on the mudflat and its passengers were transferred to the Mary Ann.
Bridge work at Coquille moving
New wall in cofferdam is being built
Pouring of concrete will begin soon — large force of men employed on job
COQUILLE — The construction of the bridge across the Coquille river is progressing but some additional work is necessary which was not counted on. The cofferdam on the Coquille side of the river has not held the water back. Quicksand was struck and the water still comes into the cofferdam, so it is necessary to build again around the inside making a double wall. The plan is to pump the water out and then lay the concrete foundation. If the second wall does not hold back all the water it will be necessary to lay the concrete in the water. With this unexpected delay the work is getting along nicely and Contractor Gidley expects to be pouring concrete within a short time. Mr. Gidley has a large force of men at work on the job.
Dead crabs cover beach at Bandon
Thousands dead and dying washed in by waves
Appeal made to state fish commission to ascertain cause — occurs in past day
C.F. Pape of Bandon, who was here today, appealed to Deputy Game Warden McDaniel to have the fish commission send an expert to Bandon at once to ascertain the cause of thousands of crabs dying along the beach.
Mr. Pape says that the beach is literally covered with the crabs, dead and dying. They have been washing in from sea for the last twenty-four hours and are attracting much attention at Bandon.
He says that there has not been any blasting in the vicinity nor do the crags show any sign of injury.
Deputy Game Warden McDaniel was getting in touch with State Fish Warden Shoemaker today. He may have Dr. Hayden go over to investigate also.
1971
Near record crowds attend Curry Fair
GOLD BEACH — Sunny skies and near-record crowds marked the final day of the 1971 Curry County fair in Gold Beach, Sunday.
Attendance from Friday through Sunday was estimated at 7,500 with another 702 exhibitors entering several hundred displays on Thursday, open-class entry day. Fair attendance increased about 15 per cent over last year, according to Ron Crook, manager.
Pit barbecued lamb was served Sunday at noon followed by awards presentation. Ophir Grange and Gold Beach Chamber of Commerce will share the “Manager’s Trophy as the central Curry area took the most blue ribbons in all divisions.
The appearance of 19 Del Norte Howonquet Indian Dancers in their native ceremonial costumes Saturday was one of the most popular events. The group performed ancient tribal dances and songs before a capacity crowd in the main fair building.
Ophir Grange took the top two honors when its community booth received the first place award and a frog, “Pure Luck,” a small, but agile jumper entered by the grange won the frog jumping contest held Saturday. The Ophir entrant jumped 1 foot, 8 inches to edge out both Gold Beach and Agness.
A couple of brothers, Clyde and Ernie DeWitt of Brookings paired up to take the doubles championship in the horseshoe pitching contest, a new event this year.
Mr. and Mrs. John Adams received the award as the oldest married couple at the fair. They have been wed 61 years. Adams, 91, was the oldest man to register Saturday for “Old Timer’s Day.”
SWOCC board OK’s controversial $1 fee
By a slim 3-2 vote Tuesday night Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) Board of Directors approved a controversial $1 per student per term mandatory fee assessment to finance a local chapter of Oregon Students Interest Research Group (OSPIRG) on the SWOCC campus.
OSPIRG has proposed to investigate consumer and environmental protection issues as part of a state-wide student program funded by student money.
Controversy over financing of OSPIRG centered on the issue of a mandatory versus voluntary student assessments to finance the local group’s consumer and environmental protection activities.
SWOCC President Jack Brookins, in a formal recommendation to the board of directors, opposed the mandatory fee assessment, but noted his “complete support of the OSPIRG concept and its goals.”
OSPIRG, a program proposed by consumer advocate Ralph Nader at the University of Oregon last year, has been termed “a watchdog over corporate responsibility to the public in consumer and environmental protection.”
2001
Tourney raises almost $7,000 for Crisis Service
Future help: Money from event at Coquille Valley Elks course boosts agency’s expansion fund
The Coos County Women’s Crisis Service’s expansion fund received a big boost from a charity golf tournament.
The tournament in June, hosted by the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge and sponsored by the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge Committee to Aid the Women’s Crisis Service, raised nearly $7,000, said tournament coordinator David Crumley.
Crumley was planning to present Women’s Crisis Service Director Judy Moody with a check for $7,706, with all but about $800 of that money coming from the one-day tournament.
The money is a welcome addition for the Crisis Service, which currently has just 11 beds in its facility for women who need shelter because they are leaving abusive situations or are homeless for other reasons.
“It adds money to our expansion fund, which is necessary since we have been experiencing full shelter for a number of months,” said Moody.
In June alone, the Women’s Crisis Service hosted 20 different women and nine children at one time or other during the month and the shelter was filled every day.
Crumley had hoped to raise $6,000 through the tournament and was pleased with the generosity of the 20 four-person teams who participated in the tournament and of the local businesses who sponsored holes and provided prizes for the event.
“As far as I know, it’s the most for any charity tournament held on that course,” Crumley said. “The people believe in the cause.”
Kristensen, Johnson team to win Classic
Kent Kristensen and Jeff Johnson combined to win the top flight of the Coos Classic two-man golf tournament by five strokes over the weekend.
Kristensen and Johnson had a score of 126 — 14 under par — during the two-day best-ball event to win the A Flight, beating the teams of Casey Mathews/Phillip Ngo and Mark Wilson/Joe Jaukkuri by five strokes.
Wayne Laurila and Kent Day had a net score (with handicaps taken into consideration) of 118 to win the low net honors in the A Flight. Charles Johnson and Brad Leiken were four strokes back.
In the B Flight, Norm Hill and Jay Jackson had a 146 to take low gross honors by two strokes over the teams of Steve Stalcup/Mike Rose and Brent Sacket/Chuck Kaylor.
Kent Wigle and Larry Knudson teamed for a net score of 118 to win the B Flight’s net division, three strokes better than Gene Shoji and John O’Donnel.
The tournament is one of the popular summer events at the country club and draws players from all over the state. In all, 60 players took part in this year’s event, with many of them coming from outside the area.
Spitting for distance
Fairgoers try for air at the watermelon seed-spitting contest
MYRTLE POINT — Thwooth! Thwooth!
That sound filled the air as a group of young and old, men and women practiced spitting watermelon seeds across the grass Wednesday afternoon in preparation for this year’s Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest.
Wielding a 2-foot machete, organizer Maurine Walker whacked two of the four watermelon into slices for contestants to use in the contest and for onlookers to munch on.
The rules of the seed spitting contest are simple. Each contestant gets three seeds from a slice of watermelon to split. The longest spit in each category wins.
Myrtle Point’s Jeff Cook was the overall and men’s division winner with a spit of 31 feet, 6 inches.
Taking the children’s division was Joyce Scolari, 5, of Coquille with a mark of 4 ½ feet.
With a spit of 20 feet, 6 inches, Danielle Pykonen, of Tigard, won the women’s division.
