1921
Figures given about schools
County superintendent makes annual report
Boys and girls in schools of county are almost evenly divided, the figures show
The annual report of County Superintendent Mulkey shows some interesting figures regarding the schools of the county. The total number enrolled for the fiscal year ending June 17, 1921, was 5857. Of this number 2938 were males and 2919 females. It will be seen that the boys and girls are almost evenly divided there being only 19 more boys than girls enrolled in the entire county.
The total number of persons between 4 and 20 years of age in the county as shown by the 1920 census was 7125, of whom 3626 were males and 3499 females.
The attendance of the enrolled pupils in Coos county is very high, it being 96 per cent. This is as good a showing as is made by any county in the state.
Number of districts
Among other figures shown by the county superintendent’s report are the following:
Organized districts in county — 76.
Number of schoolhouses in county — 91.
Number built during the year — 5.
Miles traveled by the county superintendent in year — 2000.
Number library books on hand — 18,197.
Three teachers are employed in private schools with 55 male and 49 female pupils enrolled.
Three boys held to explain acts
Missing pigeons results in other discoveries
Constable Goodman and Marshal Carter investigated reports of misdeeds today
Through an announcement in The Times yesterday, A.T. Haines today recovered most of the pigeons that were taken from the loft of his warehouse Tuesday night. A resident of Bunker Hill and Bay Park neighborhood last night notified Marshal Carter that the pigeons were at the Yarbrough place and an investigation revealed most of the missing pigeons and some that had been taken a year or so ago.
Constable Goodman and Marshal Carter are today questioning the Yarbrough lad, a playmate named Buchanan and another lad named Long in connection with other reported pilferings and the recent disappearances of autos belonging to W.J. Conrad, Elsie Thomas, Carl Evertsen and others.
Mr. Haines requested the officers to show the lads clemency on their promises to be good.
Score hit again with local play
“Why Smith Left Home” draws crowded house
Coos Bay Thespians win high favor in comedy given under Auspices of Elks
And now we all know just why Smith left home, having heard that gentleman himself say ‘twas because he loved his wife. What we didn’t know before, of course, was that Smith took his wife with him when he left, and they started on a long deferred honeymoon trip.
The Nemerif has been crowded the past two evenings for each performance of the Elks’ play, “Why Smith Left Home,” given by the Little Theatre Players. Everything worked toward the success of the play, the audience showing a fine enthusiasm and interest. The Elks’ orchestra played before the performance and in the interims, giving several particularly fine overtures. Special features were arranged between the acts.
Ton of barley shipped by mail
Grain consignment goes to Agness by parcel post
Postage on thirty sacks is about $26.00 — will cost mail carrier heavy sum
In last evening’s outgoing mail were thirty sacks of barley, totaling one ton, shipped as parcel post from Marshfield to Agness, Curry county. It was sent by the Ocean Dock company and goes to the Macleay estate ranch near Agness.
Agness is located on upper Rogue River, and considerable distance above the head of navigation and narrow mountain trails which can be traveled only by pack horse or pedestrians are the only means of reaching there.
The mail is carried in on pack horses from Grants Pass, so that the shipment of barley will traverse several hundred miles.
The mail contractor will not receive extra pay for transporting the ton of barley from Grants Pass to Agness although it will require about ten pack horses to carry it.
1971
Impact of labor disputes ‘minor’
SW Oregon economy
The impact of labor disputes during July on the Southwestern Oregon economy was not as dramatic as expected, according to a report issued today by the Oregon Employment Service, Coos Bay branch.
Some employment sectors showed gains during the month, said Edward T. Konka, employment office manager.
Retail sales were steady in July as compared to July of last year, Konka said retailers noted. Business in the retail category was augmented by “a substantial volume of smaller purchases by tourists.” However, during the latter part of the month there was evidence that “buyers were somewhat reluctant to commit themselves to major retail purchases,” Konka said.
Belloni Boys Ranch to be turned over to group
COQUILLE — Operation of the county’s Belloni Boys Ranch will be turned over to a nonprofit corporation group, the Coos County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday.
The announcement came during a meeting between the board and Coos Bay Police Chief Rollie Pean and Weyerhaeuser executive Don Don Dils, members of the governor’s District 7 Commission on Youth.
Frank Rema, board chairman, said incorporation papers naming officers and defining the corporation’s jurisdiction at the ranch are being completed by the county’s legal adviser.
Financial problems for the county-owned youth care facility came unexpectedly in July when the Division of Rehabilitation (DVR) cut off its 70 per cent matching funds to all youth care facilities around the state.
Rema said the change from direct county ownership to the non-profit corporation arrangement would qualify the ranch for federal matching funds from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
Ocean Terminals first slow pitch team to finish season unbeaten
Ocean Terminals salted away two of its toughest opponents in the past week to finish with another unblemished won – loss mark and thus becomes the first team in the eight-year history of the Bay Area Slow Pitch Softball Association to go undefeated through both halves of a season.
The second-half champs, who also won the first-half crown with an identical 9-0 won-loss record, collected a five-run outburst in the third inning for an 11-4 win over Bayway Market, then exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth for a come-from-behind 12-5 victory over Lloyd’s Café.
2001
Husband, wife win Circle the Bay
Greg and Britta Vanderwerff made the Circle the Bay road run a family affair.
The husband and wife from Salt Lake City, in town for a wedding, won the men’s and women’s divisions of the 28th annual race on Saturday.
Greg Vanderwerff crossed the finish line in the 30-kilometer race in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 52 seconds with a commanding lead of more than 4 minutes. The next male runner to finish was Hunter Bancroft, of Gold Beach, with a time of 2:05:20. Nathan Love of Rogue River was third in 2:06:45.
“What a beautiful race,” said Greg Vanderwerff. “This is the most beautiful race I have ever run.”
Greg and Britta were in the Bay Area for his brother-in-law’s wedding. On the off chance there might be a race while they were in town, they looked around and stumbled upon Circle the Bay and immediately signed up.
Britta Vanderwerff, who was born, raised and educated in North Bend before running for and graduating from the University of Utah, finished more than 9 minutes ahead of her competition to take the women’s division with a time of 2:09:29. She was trailed by Denise Kelp, who finished in 2:29:09 and then Connie Fandel, of Powers, with a time of 2:39:04.
Loss ends season for Bay Area
Bay Area’s record-breaking season came to an end on Saturday in Salem.
The Rams fell to North Salem in Game 3 of their three-game American Legion area playoff series 8-2 at Barricks Field, eliminating the South Coast team and advancing the Vikings to the state tournament.
“We gave it a good run,” said Bay Area coach Chris Lewis. “We came within one game away (from making the state tournament).”
After staying alive with a win at Clyde Allen Field on Friday, the Rams took an early 1-0 lead on Saturday with an unearned run in the first inning.
Boo Christenson led off the game, was hit by a pitch, and later scored on an error by North Salem’s shortstop.
Bay Area didn’t score again until the eighth inning, however, while North Salem pushed across five runs in the third inning to take control of the game.
Bay Area finished with the most wins ever by a local American Legion team (36).
