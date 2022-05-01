100 YEARS — 1922
Week-end trains to be resumed
Service to Umpqua points to start again
The Southern Pacific will resume the Saturday and Sunday special trains between Coos Bay and the Umpqua river beginning April 1. The train will leave Marshfield for Reedsport and Gardiner Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. and will arrive on the return trip both evenings at 9:10 p.m.
The service was maintained last year and was popular for those who wanted to spend week end outing at Lakeside, Reedsport and other points north of here. Aside from the convenience to outing parties, it will be of benefit to people north of the Bay by giving them an additional shopping day on which they can come down in the afternoon and return the same night.
600,000 Miners stop labors in U.S. coal fields
First time in history of industry anthracite and bituminous fields are idle
6000 to 7500 mines in country closed
This is anniversary of eight-hour day; is usually holiday so may not be test
Will be certain Monday
Belief, however, is that the strike is quite general throughout the country — Lewis to make appeal to government
For the first time in the history of the coal industry both the bituminous and anthracite fields are virtually idle today as the result of cessation of work of six hundred thousand miners last midnight.
Union officials asserted that 6000 of the 7500 mines in the country are shut down.
The first day of national suspension fell on the anniversary of the adoption of the eight hour day, April 1. The day has been observed generally as a holiday in normal times, due to which the estimate of the completeness of the suspension is not regarded as final.
President Lewis of the United Mine Workers planned to leave Indianapolis tonight for Washington and “lay the miner’s cause before the house labor committee in detail Monday.”
Declared to be the worst road in world
That is what Douglas commissioner & roadmaster say about Loon Lake Highway
The Loon Lake road is the worst road in the world, according to County Commissioner R.W. Long and Roadmaster Floyd Frear, upon their return from a trip down the Umpqua, says the Courier of Reedsport. They visited roads in the Elkton, Scottsburg, Reedsport and Loon Lake territory and found work proceeding very rapidly. The grading work on Hancock mountain will be finished in a month or six weeks if good weather is experienced. On the Reedsport section over one half mile of grade has been thrown up by the dredger while the Montague-O’Rielly grade will probably be done about the last of July.
The new Loon Lake road is being worked from both ends. Clyde Catching has a crew of 50 men working on the north end and L. B. Judy is working with a small crew form the lake end. The residents of the Loon Lake territory are reported to be very happy over the prospects of a new road. The old road is twelve miles long and has grades of as high as 30 per cent. At the present time it takes the mail contractor a full day to get his stage from Scottsburg to Loon Lake and another day for the return trip. The new road will have a maximum grade of 5 per cent and for most of the distance is level.
50 YEARS — 1972
‘Pre’ runs swift 6-mile
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine of Oregon clocked 27:22.3 in the all-comers meet Saturday to become the 11th-fastest six-miler in world history.
Prefontaine ran the six miles for the first time ever competitively and officials said his time was the third fastest ever turned in by an American.
The all-comers meet included entrants from Oregon, San Jose State, Bay Area Striders, Fresno City College, the U.S. Army & Air Force teams.
Record low burn inside Coos district
Fewer acres were burned over by forest fires within Coos Forest Protective Assn. district last year than in any year since CFPA began keeping acreage records.
This statistic was part of the annual report made Tuesday by District Forester Norm Boyd at the 62nd annual meeting.
Wayne Gray, CFPA administrative officer, was honored for his 30 years of service to the organized protection district.
Boyd attributed the record low acreage-burn to “well above normal” rainfall during the summer months, “keeping the fire hazard in the low to moderate range until mid-July.”
The favorable fire year resulted in substantial financial savings, Boyd continued, allowing the district to buy the abandoned state highway facility in Bridge. The two structures are capable of storing 12 pieces of district equipment.
Fire losses also were kept at a minimum, with total damage estimated at $4,500. The full amount was caused by 31 fires in timber lands which burned over 46 acres.
20 YEARS — 2002
Black lab has a nose for baseballs
Mason, EMS, Ford, Reed and Ballard … still looking for your baseball that was lost in the bushes at Ferry Road Park in North Bend?
Were they lost a couple days ago? Last month? Last year? More than 10 years ago?
Well, Bud has got them, and there are plenty more.
Brand new baseballs, some that have turned a tan color, some that are falling apart and some with no hide on them at all — that is Bud the Ball Boy’s collection, and at last count, it was up to 197.
Not bad for a 4-year-old black lab.
Bud, whose birth name is Budkiss, began the baseball addiction when his owner moved across from Ferry Road Park a year ago. Dena McDonald, who has had Bud since he was 8 weeks old, found out last fall that her dog was not a bird dog, but a ball dog.
It was an innocent jaunt to the park when Bud came out of some bushes with a baseball. McDonald told him to get another one, and after an hour of fetch, her pockets were full of seven baseballs.
The urge to find more has been in Bud’s system ever since, as well as the smell of leather from the baseballs.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
