1921
Five are fined for gambling
New night officer makes raid on game
Men alleged to be playing for money, but is denied — plead guilty to charges
Five men were charged in Recorder Butler’s court today with gambling. They were arrested last night by W.E. Higley, the new night officer. It seems the officer saw them playing in one of the pool halls and they did not know that he was an officer. The policeman states that one man laid down five dollars, and asked to be given some more chips. The defendants claim that they were not playing for money but pleaded guilty when arraigned.
The arrests were made in what is known as the Athens Pool Hall on the west side of Front street, next to the bank building.
Albert Powers is winner of cup
Marshfield boy secures high honors in California
Awarded Anita Baldwin Trophy in securing first place among student judges
Word was received today that Albert Powers, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Powers of Marshfield, had been awarded the Anita Baldwin trophy cup as the best horse judge of the three-year students at the University of California college of agriculture.
This is one of the most highly prized trophies awarded in the university’s agricultural college at Davis, Calif. It is awarded to the student demonstrating through a long series of tests the best judgment of the different kinds of horses.
1472 cars of material used
Would make a train as long as the highway
Interesting figures given as to the amount of cement, gravel, sand and lumber used
An enormous amount of material was used in constructing the concrete highway from Marshfield to Coquille. Here are some interesting facts concerning the work in general:
The length of the highway from Marshfield city limits to Coquille city limits is 89,442 feet, or a little less than 17 miles.
About 15 ½ miles of this is concrete pavement and the rest bridges.
The concrete pavement is six inches thick and 16 feet wide, and the bridges number a dozen or more of various sizes.
The concrete pavement contains 150,000 square yards.
Material used
The following are the amounts of material used:
31,500 cubic yards of gravel.
11,250 cubic yards of sand.
155,000 sacks of cement.
In addition a large amount of lumber was used in bridge building.
Some comparisons
In order that one may better understand the amount of material used it may be put this way:
955 carloadsd of gravel.
376 carloads of sand.
141 carloads of cement.
Total carloads of material, 1472.
If all of these cars of material were put together they would make a train 13.1 miles long, and if the lumber and other miscellaneous material used were loaded on cars and added it would make a train extending from Marshfield to Coquille, the entire length of the highway.
Roseburg road will be rushed by commission
Chairman Booth declares connection is set among leading projects in state
Action will depend on counties aiding
Douglas and Coos must vote their share in June road bond elections
Gov. Olcott also speaks
Highway matters discussed from many angles at meeting at Millicoma Club in Marshfield
Declaring that the Oregon highway commission realizes that the loop from Roseburg via Myrtle Point and Bandon to Crescent is now one of the most important roads for the state of Oregon to build, Chairman R.A. booth at a smoker at the Millicoma club state last evening that it would be built just as fast as the funds could be obtained.
However, he said, the commission was now preparing estimates on the work and would be guided considerably by what Coos and Douglas counties do at the special election in June when they vote bonds to meet the counties’ share of the work.
Mr. Booth declared that efforts would be concentrated on connecting up the present hard surface highway at Coquille with Roseburg and the balance via Bandon would probably be taken up in sections.
1971
Timber cut reduction due in CB district
Total harvest put at 255 million board feet
A 15 million board feet reduction in the available timber cut for 1972 in the Coos Bay District was announced today by Ed Stauber, U.S. Bureau of Land Management district manager.
Stauber made the announcement before the district’s public advisory committee at a meeting in the Coos Bay office.
The total amount of allowable cut during 1972 in the Coos Bay District including all management areas will be 255 million board feet.
The allowable cut for 1971 is 270 million board feet.
Stauber pointed out that the allowed volume represents the beginning of a “phasing in” of the allowable cut reduction incorporated in the Interior Department’s forest management plan.
The Coos Bay District, under the Interior Department plan (adjusted for environmental factors) would call for an allowable cut of 234 million board feet.
Emergency care in Bay Area
Keizer plans won’t alter McAuley’s schedule
Recently announced plans to provide 24-hour emergency care daily at Keizer Memorial Hospital is not expected to alter the emergency schedule at McAuley Hospital, at least for the present.
The emergency schedule set up 13 months ago by the two medical staffs provided night time and weekend emergency care for patients who had no family doctor of their own. Anyone who had a family doctor was expected to go to the hospital where his physician practiced, said Sister Mary Alban, McAuley Hospital administrator.
The Coos Bay Hospital and its medical staff, cooperating with the North Bend group in the alternating emergency schedule, was not contracted prior to the announcement of the proposed 24-hour emergency service at Keizer, but “I can’t see that it’s going to make a lot of difference as far as we are concerned. If it does, it will be after the new doctors take over,” she said.
Sister Mary Alban said McAuley “has always given 24-hour service 7 days a week anyway.” If an emergency patient without a family doctor was in serious condition and should not be transported farther, he would be taken care of anyway, “was the understanding we had.”
Mashfield outlasts North Bend, 10-8
You’d have to go back more than just a couple of years to find a slugfest in the Marshfield-North Bend baseball series such as the one the two clubs played Thursday.
Marshfield parlayed 13 hits into a 10-8 victory over the Bulldogs and thereby grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, but had to withstand a North Bend comeback to hold on for the win.
Not since 1962 has there been as many runs scored by the two clubs in one game, and in that year North Bend was on the winning side of a 17-3 count — unless you want to look at a 9-7 battle the Pirates won in 1968.
2001
Legacy
Marshfield honors its greatest runner
The spirit of Pre still lives.
The state-of-the-art track and field facility at Marshfield High School will forever bear the name of one of its most-decorated athletes — Steve Prefontaine.
Friends, former coaches, the Prefontaine family and several others were brought together under overcast skies for the Steve Prefontaine Track dedication and ceremony, which took place midway through the 90th running of the Coos County Meet at Pete Susick Stadium on Friday evening.
The track dedication was a culmination of two years of work by Marshfield, many members and organizations from the Coos Bay community, and Nike.
It wasn’t a coincidence that the ceremony took place where Prefontaine first began to make a name for himself. The distance runner went on to set 14 national records, and at the time of his death on May 30, 1975, held every American record between 2,000 and 10,000 meters and 2 and 6 miles.
Prefontaine was one lap away from winning a gold medal at the 1972 summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, in the 5,000 meters.
Prefontaine was elected to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1991.
The ceremony was a timeto rejoice in the memories and living legacy of Steve Prefontaine, as well as officially enshrine the Steve Prefontaine Track.
“This is where it began for Steve,” said Elfriede, Steve’s mother. “It is an honor to be here.”
Pirates sweep Coos County titles
Traver, Boatright key win for Marshfield girls
Track & Field: Senior teammates each win three events and set meet records Friday
Maegan Traver and Jo Boatright have competed together for four years at Marshfield high School, including several spirited battles in the triple jump.
They finished off their Coos County Meet careers in style Friday night, each finishing with three wins and a meet record and sharing the outstanding jumper award at the meet.
Together, they helped Marshfield to a runaway victory in the 90th annual county meet. The Pirates scored 188 points, far ahead of second-place North Bend’s 106.5. Myrtle Point had 94.5, Bandon 71 and Coquille 50.
Traver had a quick start to the meet, winning two events contested simultaneously.
In the triple jump, she set a new season-best with a mark of 36 feet, 5 ½ inches inches, which also bettered the meet record of 36-1 ½ by North Bend’s Allison Solarz in 1996.
Meanwhile, she was the only pole vaulter to clear 9 feet, 6 inches to also win that event.
Traver later won the 300-meter hurdles in a new season-best 47.03 seconds and finished third in the 400 meters.
Boatright, meanwhile, finished second to Traver in the triple jump before winning three events.
Her record came in the long jump, where she had a new best of 17 feet, 10 inches. Marshfield’s Karen Sinclair had set the record of 17-9 in 1980.
Boatright also captured the high jump, clearing 4-10, and won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.54 seconds.
Pirate boys go the distance for victory
Marshfield: Cross country members help hold off Bulldogs
Marshfield’s boys track team picked a great way to honor the memory of Steve Prefontaine on the night the track and Pete Susick Stadium was named after him.
A number of cross country runners helped the Pirates hold off North Bend to win the title in the 90th edition of the Coos County Meet.
Marshfield finished with 170 points, to 157 for North Bend, 104 for Myrtle Point, 40 for Coquille, 35 for Powers and 10 for Bandon.
Members of the Pirate cross country team led the way, with a meet record and several other wins.
Nick Ballard set the record, winning the 800 meters in 1:56.05 to break the old mark of 1:57.0, set by Darin Hess of North Bend in 1982.
Meanwhile, Marshfield also won eveyr other distance 400 meters and up, including an impressive double by Ean Vickrey, who edged teammate Ben Looney to win the 400 meters in 51.96 and came back to win the 3,000 meters in 9:54.55.
Pete Carpani, another Pirate cross country runner, won the 1,500 in 4:26.18, while Aaron Miller finished third in the 3,000 meters to help the Pirates pull ahead of the Bulldogs.
Looney, also a member of the cross country squad, did his best work in the field events, winning the high jump and triple jump by slim margins, and was named the meet’s outstanding jumper.
North Bend’s top cop accepts job in Arizona
Ending a long career punctuated by the creation of a countywide narcotics team and an enduring effort that put him in the thick of the county’s major crimes investigations, North Bend Police Chief Gil Zaccaro is resigning to take another job.
One of the longest-tenured police chiefs in the state, Zaccaro said this morning he is leaving the department he has led for 14 years to take a job as a police chief in Arizona.
“I just got a very good offer and after a lot of soul-searching, I decided to accept it,” Zaccaro said. “It was not an easy decision for me to make. I feel really attached to the community.
“It’s for sure been one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my life.”
Equestrian teams shine at district
Riders: Pirates win district title; Bulldogs advance three to state
Marshfield captured the district equestrian championship over the weekend and qualified all seven of its team members for the upcoming state championships.
The Pirates finished first in the small division, for teams with eight or fewer members, in the meet at Central Point.
North Bend also qualified three riders — out of four on the team — for the upcoming state championships.
Among the highlights for Marshfield athletes, Darcy Bonham won high-point honors for games (timed events) and Rachel Bonham was reserve high-point champion for performance.
North Bend’s Robin Gulseth finished second to Darcy Bonham in high-point honors for games after winning district titles in both pole bending and barrel racing and getting a bronze medal in keyhole racing.
The Bay Area teams swept the working rancher competition, with North Bend’s Jonathan Bates grabbing the gold medal, followed by Marshfield’s Rachel Bonham and Amanda Valdez.
