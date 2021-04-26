1921
Pupils ready for operetta
Will be given by junior high school tomorrow
Those of young people taking part have worked hard to make it a success
The young people of the Junior High School are now busy selling tickets for the operetta “Boy Blue” which will be given at the high school auditorium tomorrow evening by the Junior High School Glee Club, under the direction of Mrs. O.L. Williams.
Mrs. Williams has been directing the study of music in the Junior High School for the past year. This operate is a culmination of the year’s work, and the able manner in which the glee club carried out the musical numbers in a rehearsal yesterday afternoon shows the result of excellent training and unusual application on the part of the forty-one boys and girls who are taking part in the operetta.
The plot of the play is interesting and snappy and the choruses are tuneful and particularly suited to the youthful voices of the singers.
Hope to make money
A good attendance is anticipated. The boys and girls are very anxious that the affair should be a financial success, for they plan to purchase from the proceeds, the music which the glee club will need next year and to start a fund for a Junior High School piano.
This is a big undertaking for these young people, but they have spared no effort in doing their share and with all the optimism of youth they feel sure that the public will help them help themselves by coming out in large numbers to enjoy the entertainment they have prepared with so much effort and care.
Organ for Noble Theatre arrives
Is one of the finest and largest in state
Will cost about $24,000 to management but will put theatre in class of best
The new pipe organ for the Noble theatre arrived in the city today and will soon be installed. An expert from Seattle will be here to put the organ in place. It is a Wurlitzer Hope-Jones organ and one of the largest and finest in the state outside of Portland, and cost about $24,000 to install. The organ in fact furnishes the same music as would a 24-piece orchestra and the Noble theatre with this new instrument installed is put on the same basis as the Portland theatres in the way of musical service.
Dwight Reese, the organist at the Noble theatre, will go to Portland to take special instructions under the organist at the Liberty theatre. The company manufacturing the organ purchased provides the special instruction at the Liberty theatre for the musicians who are employed by purchasers.
The initial expense of the organ is very great for a city of this size, but it does away with the necessity of hiring an orchestra, gives more musical capacity than an ordinary orchestra, and in addition the management felt justified in affording the local theatre-goers a service which would put the Noble on a absis with any playhouse in the state.
Railroad truck dives into bay
Peculiar accident at Buehner mill today
Heavy logging truck runs away when being loaded on a scow at the mill wharf
A peculiar accident occurred today at the Buehner mill in North Bend when a big logging railroad truck went into the bay. The truck is about fifty feet long and is the kind without any box used on the logging railroads to carry logs.
It was on a runway and was being lowered onto a scow for the purpose of moving it to the Allegany camp. While the truck was being lowered something gave way and the truck, weighing probably thirty or forty tons, slid down right over the scow and plunged into the bay.
Later in the day, the truck was recovered and pulled back onto the runway.
Two go to jail for no license
Foreigners decide to serve out their time
Ben Agostino of McMullen Ranch also convicted, but pays $40 fine and costs
Dominic Carbono and Santo Xarbono, two Italian miners, who yesterday pleaded guilty to fishing in Joe Nay Slough without a license were taken to the county jail to serve out the $25 fine imposed. Special Game Warden H.L. Davis took them over.
When the two were searched before taken into jail, sufficient money was found on their person to pay their fines. However, they declared they did not have any special jobs now and would rather serve it out at $2 per day and board than to spend their money. Each will have to serve about twenty days.
Agostino also fined
Ben Agostino who has the McMullen Ranch on which the offense occurred was also fined $25 and costs, amounting to $40. Agostino fought the charge on the ground that the state law provided it was not necessary for a person to have a license to fish on his own property. Agostino and his attorney, Bennett Swanton, contended that his lease of the McMullen ranch gave him the right of a property owner.
However, a provision of the game law which specifies specifically that all unauthorized residents must have fishing or hunting licenses before engaging in the sport at any time in any waters and in case of hunting must have a special license to carry a gun as well as the hunting license.
In consequence, Justin Joehnk found Agostino guilty.
1971
Countywide study to determine health needs told in Coquille
COQUILLE — Plans for a countywide house by house study to determine local health needs was unveiled at a special meeting here Wednesday of local agency officials by an Oregon State Board of Health planning director.
John Cippoli, creator of a health data collecting program called CHIPS, Comprehensive Health Information Planning System, called the program a rapid and relatively simple method of identifying health needs over a large area.
Coos County Health Officer Dr. A.B. Munroe will coordinate the study, scheduled to start this month. Local health-related agencies, law enforcement groups, school districts and county-city departments will take part in the study.
Cippoli said health data collecting programs using CHIPS were currently under way in 19 Oregon counties. He cited work recently completed in Douglas County as the state’s model program.
According to Cippoli Coos County would become one of seven Oregon counties now putting together CHIPOS programs to study health conditions on a county-wide basis.
CHIPS, he noted, will survey the entire county on a block by block, house by house basis using personal health information. Cippoli added environmental conditions in the county will also by identified in the study.
Cippoli told local agency officials at the meeting that the Douglas County CHIPS study indicated a high relationship between environmental health problems and the county’s infant mortality rate of 20 deaths in 1,000 births.
Better balanced classload claims CB D-9 Superintendent Crowley
Students at Marshfield Senior High School next year will find a better balanced classload under the new program schedule, the press was told Thursday.
The new schedule will operate on a one-day cycle instead of the present six-day cycle with periods of 45 minutes each rather than the 20-minute module, said Coos Bay School Superintendent John Crowley at a press conference.
“The curriculum is structured to fit this span of time,” he said. Classes will meet on a regular daily schedule of 45 minutes each, with double periods available for selected shop and laboratory classes. Each class will have at least five periods of 45 minutes every week.
MHS principal Elmer Johnson added, “By developing a schedule manually (for each student), we can assure that the student’s time will be uniformly balanced during the week.” Under the present modular scheduling, students often found gaps in the scheduled classtime.
Bait fishing on coast discussed in Brookings
BROOKINGS — Commercial bait fishing for anchovies along the Oregon coast was discussed when the Brookings Izaak Walton League met this week in Brookings with officials from the Oregon Fish Commission and the Oregon Game Commission.
Dee Shurtleff, vice president of the Brookings Izaak Walton League, said the members have expressed concern that commercial bait fishing may deplete the runs of these fish, which are a big factor in attracting salmon to the area.
Shurtleff said it is possible legislation will be sought placing commercial fishing for anchovies under a permit system to be regulated through the Oregon Fish Commission. Future action will be discussed at the next Izaak Walton meeting May 25 at the Brookings port office.
Charles K. Walters, aquatic biologist with the Oregon Fish Commission, attended the meeting and explained that his agency could not take a stand on the issue. Walters discussed the biological factors of the anchovies, stating that few studies have been made on these fish which are believed to range from San Francisco to British Columbia.
‘Mac’ triples in Buc spike win
It’s four meets down and six to go for Marshfield in track and field, and for premier Pirate hurdler Rich McIntosh, he’s just beginning to warm up for the season.
“Mac,” who is ticketed for the Air Force Academy upon graduation, set two meet records en route to a “triple” as Marshfield routed visiting Roseburg, 100-36, in a dual meet Friday at Pirate Stadium.
McIntosh matched his lifetime best effort in the 120 high hurdles as he ran 14.7, breaking the meet record of 15.1 set by Pirate Dave Leaton in 1970. Then, with the 440 sandwiched in between, he sped to a 10.6 clocking for a blue ribbon in the 100 — the fastest by a Purple and Gold thinclad thus far.
He capped the day by skimming to a 20.5 clocking in the 180 low hurdles — two-tenths off his best ever — to break the meet record of 20.8 set by Mike Leep of Roseburg in 1964 and tied by McIntosh a year ago.
Bay Area trio seeking berths at Oregon State
CORVALLIS — Oregon State hopefully expects to have a strong football team in 1971, if results from spring practice sessions are any indication.
Three of those who have performed well in spring drills are from the Coos Bay area, and Coach Dee Andros feels they should be even better in the fall.
Making a strong bid for a starting offensive left tackle is Big John Todd, a 6-3 245 pound letterman from North Bend. Todd, in effect, “won his spurs” as a sophomore, but he’s bigger and better now than he was then.
Todd’s chief competition for the starting job will come from Dave Nirenberg, a 6-4, 250 pound senior who was a regular last year.
Perry Boots, a 6-1, 200 pound sophomore from Bandon high school, is a strong candidate for the roving linebacker job on defense. He currently has been playing behind Butch Wicks, who was a first-stringer last year. Andros says that Boots is a fine prospect.
Third member of the Coos Bay area trio is Fred Girt from Marshfield high in Coos Bay. Girt, at 5-9 ½ and 195 pounds now, red-shirted last fall after playing freshman ball two years ago. At offensive halfback, he is battling a pair of veterans for the starting job, Senior Ralph Show and Junior Mike Davenport. The latter was one of the heroes in OSU’s 24-9 win over Oregon last fall. He scored two touchdowns after moving from fullback just for that game.
2001
Trash to treasure
Port looks for way to market ‘throwaway fish’
CHARLESTON — There are a lot of fish in the sea and Coos County could be — no, should be — capitalizing on them, according to John Kratochvil.
Kratochvil looked like just another guy in a sports jacket offering economic development tidbits and tips Wednesday to commissioner of the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay.
But Kratochvil wasn’t trying to sell his research abilities or consulting services. He works for the Oregon Department of Agriculture. His job is to develop import and export markets for Oregon’s agricultural products.
What might not be desirable to Americans is in demand, big demand, in Asia. It’s the seafood often considered “underutilized species” or “discarded fish byproducts” in industry jargon. A lot of it is fish pulled up in nets, but tossed overboard because there is no market for it.
A discard here is one person’s meal there, wholesaling for as much as $30 a pound.
“There are opportunities and it’s not mainline conventional seafood,” he said.
While fishermen fret over disappointing fishing seasons and cuts in catch limits, other fisheries basically go untouchded, he said.
Mowe 20th pick in WNBA draft
Basketball: Former Powers star chosen by the Portland Fire
Former Powers standout Jenny Mowe is headed for the WNBA.
Mowe, who recently completed her senior season at the University of Oregon, was taken as the 20th overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Portland Fire on Friday.
She was the first Pac-10 player drafted Friday and the first-ever Duck to be drafted by the league, which is in its third season.
“I didn’t achieve all the dreams I wanted to in college,” Mowe said Friday during a news conference after she was picked. “Just going to the next level, and keeping my dreams, is just a great opportunity for me.”
Mowe, a 6-5 center who was a Parade All-American at Powers, averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in her career. The Ducks went to the NCAA tournament for the eighth straight season, but a dispute between the players and coach Jody Runge threw the program into turmoil.
Mowe was the fourth center taken in the draft and the third player drafted by Portland, who took Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles and North Carolina’s LaQuanda Barksdale in the first round.
Mowe was quick to call her family with the good news Friday.
“She’s really, really excited,” said Patty Mowe, Jenny’s mother.
That Mowe was drafted was great news. It’s even better that Portland was the team that took her.
“She wanted to stay close so people could come and watch her,” Patty Mowe said.
Reedsport bowler rolls into Hall of Fame
REEDSPORT — Lorna Page can add another page to her bowling scrapbook.
With three books already full of various pictures, patches and scorecards, the latest entry recognizes Woods’ contributions to the game and community.
The Reedsport resident was inducted into the Women’s National Bowlers Hall of Fame, located in Milwaukee, Wis., and also received a clock and certificate from the Women’s International Bowling Congress.
“It was a thrill,” Woods said. “I said, ‘I just can’t believe it.’”
The 86-year-old was originally selected into the WNB Hall of Fame last spring but couldn’t receive the award due to a broken hip. Now that the injury has healed, she again is enjoying the hobby that has been part of her life for more than 40 years.
Woods moved to Reedsport in 1937 with her husband, Grover Woods, whom she has been married to for 66 years, but bowling didn’t begin until 20 years later. Woods learned how to bowl with the help of a friend and has thrown the ball down the lanes ever since.
“I really have enjoyed bowling,” she said.
Meth bust nets 7 pounds at four Coos sites
A widespread drug bust involving nearly every police agency in Coos, Curry and western Douglas counties as well as three federal agencies has resulted in the seizure of more than 7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, seven arrests and referral of nine children to state care.
In what the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team said is one of the largest drug busts in recent history, police cracked down on what they believe was a multi-state drug ring that had been operating in Coos County for years.
“We know that at least two of them have been in the area, in operation for in excess of eight years,” said SCINT Sgt. Dan Looney.
Action Monday came as the result of a year and a half of a combined narcotics investigation between SCINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration involving drug trafficking in Coos, Curry and western Douglas counties, Looney said.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., police teams — with the help of the DEA, the Immigration and Naturalization Service and the Internal Revenue Service — simultaneously served three federal search warrants and one state warrant at two homes in Coos Bay, one in North Bend and one on Morgan Creek Road in rural Coos County.
At each of the residences, police made sweeping arrests and confiscated suspected narcotics as well as money, guns and methamphetamine-making supplies.
Looney, however, said police don’t believe they cracked a drug-making site. No methamphetamine cooks were arrested.
“It was all imported from out of this state,” Looney said of the drugs.
Track dedication to highlight meet
The highlight of Friday night’s Coos County Meet might not come on the track. It might be the track.
All action on the track and in the field will stop about 5 p.m. for 30 minutes so the new track at Pete Susick Stadium can be dedicated and renamed Prefontaine Track.
The Marshfield facility was revamped last year, with a new rust-colored track and new runways and pits for all field events. Visiting coaches and athletes, as well as Marshfield’s team, have raved about the improvements and how nice the facility is now.
After Friday’s meet, it will bear the name of Marshfield’s best-known runner, the late Steve Prefontaine.
Prefontaine, a 1969 graduate from Marshfield, held six American record from 2 miles to 10,000 meters. He set his last American record on the Marshfield track on May 9, 1975, with a time of 5:01.4 for 2,000 meters.
